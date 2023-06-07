Tony Awards 2023: How to Stream Broadway's Biggest Night Online
Despite the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, Broadway’s most important show must go on. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Broadway star-turned-Oscar winner Ariana DeBose at the United Palace in New York and air live at 8/7c on CBS. (A first batch of awards will be handed out from 6:30 to 8 pm on Pluto TV). The Tonys will also be available to stream live on Paramount+, for those who subscribe to the Premium plan.
More from TVLine
Drag Race All Stars 8 Just Gave Us One of the Most Dramatic Exits in Herstory
iCarly Cast Apologizes for Torturing Pearl in Season 3: 'We Do Treat Her Poorly, That's Going to Continue'
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Finale Recap: A New Recruit, a Confession of Love and Quite the Cliffhanger
How to Watch the Tony Awards Online
The Tony Awards will stream live on Paramount+, but only for those with a Premium subscription. (Pro tip: If you’re dying to stream just the awards show, one could hypothetically subscribe to the Premium plan and cancel your subscription before next month rolls around!)
But when you subscribe to Paramount+, you get access to tons of originals such as Joe Pickett, Rabbit Hole, Star Trek: Picard, Tulsa King, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Criminal Minds: Evolution and Wolf Pack. The streamer also offers subscribers movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Devotion, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).
PARAMOUNT+ STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW
($4.99/month for Essential plan; $9.99/month for Premium plan)
Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, but if you’re a theater fan, you’ll need the Premium plan. This plan allows you to stream with no ads for just $9.99/month, or save by paying $99.99 for an annual plan, and includes your local live CBS station. Live TV streams will still have commercials, and a few shows include brief promotional interruptions to keep you in the loop on new and upcoming Paramount+ programming.
If you decide you love Paramount+ programming after the awards ceremony is over, you can switch to a less expensive plan if that better suits your needs. Paramount+ offers the Essential plan with ads for just $4.99 per month; this plan does not include your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are available via separate live feeds. Paramount+ currently offers subscribers the option to save 16% by committing to a year-long subscription for $49.99.
Paramount+ also offers the option for users to bundle with a Showtime subscription, giving you access to the premium cabler’s own library of original series including Yellowjackets, Your Honor, George & Tammy and more. With Showtime, you can also stream critically acclaimed films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won seven Academy Awards (including for Best Picture). For $11.99/month (or $119.99/year) you can subscribe to the Essential plan + Showtime bundle or the Premium plan + Showtime bundle. (Yes, that’s right! Both plans are now the same price!) We recommend the Premium plan + Showtime bundle because why not get ad-free streaming for the same price as the Essential plan with ads?
Once you sign up, check out our complete list of Tony Award nominations. In the meantime, here are a few of this year’s top categories:
BEST NEW MUSICAL
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
BEST NEW PLAY
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Goodnight, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE
Almost Famous
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)
Best of TVLine
TV Streaming Service Guide: Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max and 65+ Other Options — What Are Your New 'Must-Haves'?
M3GAN: Where/When to Stream the Hit Thriller (and Its Unrated Version!)
People's Choice Awards: This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy and More TV Winners
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter