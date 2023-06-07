Tony Awards 2023: How to Stream Broadway's Biggest Night Online

Despite the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, Broadway’s most important show must go on. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Broadway star-turned-Oscar winner Ariana DeBose at the United Palace in New York and air live at 8/7c on CBS. (A first batch of awards will be handed out from 6:30 to 8 pm on Pluto TV). The Tonys will also be available to stream live on Paramount+, for those who subscribe to the Premium plan.

How to Watch the Tony Awards Online

The Tony Awards will stream live on Paramount+, but only for those with a Premium subscription. (Pro tip: If you’re dying to stream just the awards show, one could hypothetically subscribe to the Premium plan and cancel your subscription before next month rolls around!)

But when you subscribe to Paramount+, you get access to tons of originals such as Joe Pickett, Rabbit Hole, Star Trek: Picard, Tulsa King, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Criminal Minds: Evolution and Wolf Pack. The streamer also offers subscribers movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Devotion, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).

Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, but if you’re a theater fan, you’ll need the Premium plan. This plan allows you to stream with no ads for just $9.99/month, or save by paying $99.99 for an annual plan, and includes your local live CBS station. Live TV streams will still have commercials, and a few shows include brief promotional interruptions to keep you in the loop on new and upcoming Paramount+ programming.

If you decide you love Paramount+ programming after the awards ceremony is over, you can switch to a less expensive plan if that better suits your needs. Paramount+ offers the Essential plan with ads for just $4.99 per month; this plan does not include your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are available via separate live feeds. Paramount+ currently offers subscribers the option to save 16% by committing to a year-long subscription for $49.99.

Paramount+ also offers the option for users to bundle with a Showtime subscription, giving you access to the premium cabler’s own library of original series including Yellowjackets, Your Honor, George & Tammy and more. With Showtime, you can also stream critically acclaimed films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won seven Academy Awards (including for Best Picture). For $11.99/month (or $119.99/year) you can subscribe to the Essential plan + Showtime bundle or the Premium plan + Showtime bundle. (Yes, that’s right! Both plans are now the same price!) We recommend the Premium plan + Showtime bundle because why not get ad-free streaming for the same price as the Essential plan with ads?

Once you sign up, check out our complete list of Tony Award nominations. In the meantime, here are a few of this year’s top categories:

BEST NEW MUSICAL

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

BEST NEW PLAY

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Goodnight, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE

Almost Famous

Kimberly Akimbo

KPOP

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

