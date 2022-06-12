Tony Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

Cole Delbyck
·7 min read
Darren Criss and Julianne Hough perform onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo via Getty Images)
Darren Criss and Julianne Hough perform onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough perform onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “A Strange Loop” is set to run circles around the competition at the 75th Tony Awards, which marks the first ceremony celebrating shows that opened after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Returning to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday night after last year’s heavily delayed ceremony, Broadway’s biggest night is officially back in full force. The four-hour broadcast will air live across Paramount+ and CBS with “West Side Story” star and newly minted Oscar winner Ariana DeBose at the helm as host.

Playwright Michael R. Jackson’s autobiographical meta musical, which follows a Black queer composer writing a show about a Black queer composer, leads the pack with 11 nominations and is heavily expected to cinch the prize for Best New Musical.

Casts from the five other musicals nominated in the category ― “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Paradise Square” and “Six” ― are also set to perform at the ceremony, in addition to stars from the Patti Lupone-led “Company” and “The Music Man” featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, which are both up for Best Revival of a Musical.

The original cast of “Spring Awakening” is also set to perform, following the release of their recent HBO documentary, as well as Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

As for the plays, “The Lehman Trilogy” is the most nominated production with eight nods, while “for colored girls who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf,” “The Skin of Our Teeth,” “Clyde’s” and “Hangmen” are also up for major awards.

The awards show will feature a special tribute to the legendary musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November, as well as a lifetime achievement honor for five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury.

Check out the full list of nominees below. 

Best Play

”Clyde’s,” by Lynn Nottage

“Hangmen,” by Martin McDonagh

“The Lehman Trilogy,” by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

“The Minutes,” by Tracy Letts

“Skeleton Crew,” by Dominique Morisseau

Best Musical

“Girl From The North Country”

“MJ”

“Mr. Saturday Night”

“Paradise Square”

“SIX: The Musical”

“A Strange Loop”

Best Revival of a Play

“American Buffalo”

“for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

How I Learned to Drive”

“Take Me Out”

“Trouble in Mind”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Caroline, or Change”

“Company”

“The Music Man”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Myles Frost, “MJ”

Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man

Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”

Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset”

Sutton Foster, “The Music Man”

Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”

Mare Winningham, “Girl From The North Country”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, “Company”

Sidney DuPont, “Paradise Square”

Jared Grimes, “Funny Girl”

John-Andrew Morrison, “A Strange Loop”

A.J. Shively, “Paradise Square”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy”

David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive”

Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues”

David Threlfall, “Hangmen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”

Ruth Negga, “Macbeth”

Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, “Girl From The North Country”

Shoshana Bean, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Jayne Houdyshell, “The Music Man”

L Morgan Lee, “A Strange Loop”

Patti LuPone, “Company”

Jennifer Simard, “Company”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, “Hangmen”

Chuck Cooper, “Trouble in Mind”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”

Ron Cephas Jones, “Clyde’s”

Michael Oberholtzer, “Take Me Out”

Jesse Williams, “Take Me Out”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, “Clyde’s”

Rachel Dratch, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

Kenita R. Miller, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”

Julie White, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

Kara Young, “Clyde’s”

Best Book of a Musical

“Girl From The North Country,” Conor McPherson

“MJ,” Lynn Nottage

“Mr. Saturday Night,” Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

“Paradise Square,” Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

“A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Flying Over Sunset,” Music by Tom Kitt, Lyrics by Michael Korie

“Mr. Saturday Night,” Music by Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics by Amanda Green

“Paradise Square,” Music by Jason Howland, Lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare

WINNER: “SIX: The Musical,” Music and Lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

“A Strange Loop, “Music and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, “Skeleton Crew”

WINNER: Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Anna Fleischle, “Hangmen”

Scott Pask, “American Buffalo”

Adam Rigg, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, “Flying Over Sunset”

WINNER: Bunny Christie, “Company”

Arnulfo Maldonado, “A Strange Loop”

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, “MJ”

Allen Moyer, “Paradise Square”

Best Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Sarafina Bush, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

Emilio Sosa, “Trouble in Mind”

Jane Greenwood, “Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite”

Jennifer Moeller, “Clyde’s”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, “Caroline, or Change”

Toni-Leslie James, “Paradise Square”

William Ivey Long, “Diana, The Musical”

Santo Loquasto, “The Music Man”

WINNER: Gabriella Slade, “SIX: The Musical”

Paul Tazewell, “MJ”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, “Hangmen”

Jiyoun Chang, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

WINNER: Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Jane Cox, “Macbeth”

Yi Zhao, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, “Company”

Tim Deiling, “SIX: The Musical”

Donald Holder, “Paradise Square”

WINNER: Natasha Katz, “MJ”

Bradley King, “Flying Over Sunset”

Jen Schriever, “A Strange Loop”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

WINNER: Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.”

Palmer Hefferan, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Mikaal Sulaiman, “Macbeth”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, “Girl From The North Country”

Paul Gatehouse, “SIX: The Musical”

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, “Company”

Drew Levy, “A Strange Loop”

WINNER: Gareth Owen, “MJ”

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Neil Pepe, “American Buffalo”

Les Waters, “Dana H.”

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, “A Strange Loop”

Marianne Elliott, “Company”

Conor McPherson, “Girl From The North Country”

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, “SIX: The Musical”

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ”

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

Warren Carlyle, “The Music Man”

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, “SIX: The Musical”

Bill T. Jones, “Paradise Square”

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ”

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, “Company”

Tom Curran, “SIX: The Musical”

WINNER: Simon Hale, “Girl From The North Country”

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, “MJ”

Charlie Rosen, “A Strange Loop”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stolen Wheelchair Setback

    Stolen Wheelchair Setback

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.