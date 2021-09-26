Tony Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
Two years after the last ceremony and nearly a year after nominations were announced, it's finally time to hand out the Tonys once again.
The 74th annual Tony Awards are happening Sunday, another milestone for Broadway as the theater industry reemerges from the pandemic shutdown. It's been a long road to get to this point: COVID-19 forced theaters in New York to close in March 2020, right in the middle of the 2019-2020 theatrical season. That shortened timeline means fewer productions were eligible than usual — just four musicals, 10 new plays, and four revivals of plays. Nominations were announced in October 2020, but voting wasn't held until March of this year.
Now, the winners are being revealed across two shows and platforms — the Tonys ceremony itself is airing live on Paramount+, hosted by Audra McDonald, followed by a concert special called The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. on CBS. Expect three of the big awards (Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play) to be announced during the latter program.
In addition to the nominated musicals taking the stage, there will also be performances from John Legend and the cast of Ain't Too Proud, David Byrne and American Utopia, a reunion of the cast of Hairspray, and a closing performance from Freestyle Love Supreme. Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Garfield, Beanie Feldstein, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker, and Chita Rivera are among the stars who are set to appear throughout the night.
Tony Awards Tony Awards
Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will compete in the top musical category, while Slave Play set a record for most nominations for a play, with 12 in total. (Jagged has the most nominations overall at 15, with Moulin Rouge! tallying 14.) Another twist of this unusual theater season is that the Best Actor in a Musical category has just one nominee: Aaron Tveit, for Moulin Rouge!
We'll be watching and updating throughout the night as winners are announced, so keep refreshing for updates. For now, see the full list of nominees and special honors for this year's ceremony below.
Best Play
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
A Soldier's Play
Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill
John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
A Christmas Carol, Music: Christopher Nightingale
The Inheritance, Music: Paul Englishby
The Rose Tattoo, Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
Slave Play, Music: Lindsay Jones
The Sound Inside, Music: Daniel Kluger
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The InheritanceHeather Gilbert, The Sound InsideAllen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's PlayHugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories
Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Graciela Daniele
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Julie Halston
Special Tony Awards
Broadway Advocacy Coalition
David Byrne's American Utopia
Freestyle Love Supreme
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Fred Gallo
Irene Gandy
Beverly Jenkins
New Federal Theatre (Woody King Jr., founder)
Related content: