Tony Awards 2021: See the full list of winners

Two years after the last ceremony and nearly a year after nominations were announced, it's finally time to hand out the Tonys once again.

The 74th annual Tony Awards are happening Sunday, another milestone for Broadway as the theater industry reemerges from the pandemic shutdown. It's been a long road to get to this point: COVID-19 forced theaters in New York to close in March 2020, right in the middle of the 2019-2020 theatrical season. That shortened timeline means fewer productions were eligible than usual — just four musicals, 10 new plays, and four revivals of plays. Nominations were announced in October 2020, but voting wasn't held until March of this year.

Now, the winners are being revealed across two shows and platforms — the Tonys ceremony itself is airing live on Paramount+, hosted by Audra McDonald, followed by a concert special called The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. on CBS. Expect three of the big awards (Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play) to be announced during the latter program.

In addition to the nominated musicals taking the stage, there will also be performances from John Legend and the cast of Ain't Too Proud, David Byrne and American Utopia, a reunion of the cast of Hairspray, and a closing performance from Freestyle Love Supreme. Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Garfield, Beanie Feldstein, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker, and Chita Rivera are among the stars who are set to appear throughout the night.

Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will compete in the top musical category, while Slave Play set a record for most nominations for a play, with 12 in total. (Jagged has the most nominations overall at 15, with Moulin Rouge! tallying 14.) Another twist of this unusual theater season is that the Best Actor in a Musical category has just one nominee: Aaron Tveit, for Moulin Rouge!

We'll be watching and updating throughout the night as winners are announced, so keep refreshing for updates. For now, see the full list of nominees and special honors for this year's ceremony below.

Best Play

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Sea Wall/A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

A Soldier's Play

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol, Music: Christopher Nightingale

The Inheritance, Music: Paul Englishby

The Rose Tattoo, Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave Play, Music: Lindsay Jones

The Sound Inside, Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The InheritanceHeather Gilbert, The Sound InsideAllen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's PlayHugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O'Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Graciela Daniele

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Julie Halston

Special Tony Awards

Broadway Advocacy Coalition

David Byrne's American Utopia

Freestyle Love Supreme

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Fred Gallo

Irene Gandy

Beverly Jenkins

New Federal Theatre (Woody King Jr., founder)

