Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara Teams up with Cancer Support Community to Run TCS New York City Marathon

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadway star Kelli O’Hara will be running the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 7 to raise money and awareness for the Cancer Support Community (CSC), a global nonprofit network that provides $50 million in free navigation and support services to patients and their loved ones.

2021 marks CSC’s first year as one of the race’s Official Charity Partners, allowing runners to raise money that will directly go to the organization. Running partnered with CSC allows O’Hara to fundraise on behalf of the organization. “It’s a bucket list thing for me, running the New York City marathon,” said the singer and actress. “I have always wanted to do it, and I am thrilled to take on this challenge to support the Cancer Support Community, an organization that is dear to my heart.”

O’Hara, who will appear in HBO’s highly anticipated series The Gilded Age, is a longtime friend and supporter of CSC. Earlier this year, the performer laced up her running shoes and participated in the organization’s Virtual 5k. Previous collaborations include participating in galas and virtual celebrations, as well as an appearance alongside Broadway star and CSC Champion Jason Danieley on the live-stream series Stars in the House hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley in an episode honoring CSC Champion and beloved Broadway star Marin Mazzie’s legacy of advocacy.

“Kelli O’Hara is a massively talented performer whose passion and dedication for helping cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones is awe inspiring,” said interim CEO Ken Scalet. “We are honored by and grateful for Kelli’s ongoing support. CSC continues to be a necessary lifeline for people living with cancer during these difficult times, with more people than ever turning to us. With every mile Kelli runs, she will help us meet this need and provide vital support and navigation at no cost to anyone who has been touched by cancer.”

To find out more about O’Hara’s work with CSC and learn how you can help, please go to: https://bit.ly/KelliNYCMarathon. You can also follow Kelli on social media to keep track of her training @kelliohara on Instagram and Twitter.

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club affiliates, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network of affiliates that offer the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355, or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org.

CONTACT: Nathalie Casthely Cancer Support Community 917-572-4517 communications@cancersupportcommunity.org



