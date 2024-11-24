Tony Allen: It was no greater feeling than to beat Doc Rivers

.

Tony Allen: "It was no greater feeling—I ain’t even gonna lie— than to beat Doc. Like I say, man, I told a lot of websites this, a lot of podcasts this. You know, I was in Boston before I came to Memphis. Like I said, I asked Doc and Danny Ainge, 'Hey, man, give me a third year.' They wanted to re-sign me to the same deal, but they put a lot of belief in Nate Robinson—shoutout Nate Robinson. But after winning the championship and going to the finals, you know, I thought I was embedded in the team. I thought I was family to the Celtics, you know what I’m saying? "So, to come here to Memphis and catch them on the rebound, with Doc being on the other end, it felt like my duty to go hard—to go hard and beat those guys, send them fishing. It meant more, you know what I’m saying? Not only that, but I felt like, 'Doc, man, damn. I feel like you should’ve been there for me, bro. I was one of your soldiers.' To this day, man, when I see him across the fence, you know, I still feel like I want to beat Doc. You know what I’m saying?

More on this storyline

Tony Allen: "Then he looks dead at Z-Bo. He’s like, 'Z-Bo, get a [explicit] rebound that matters! Quit telling Mike to move out to get rebounds!' I’m like, 'Damn!' Then he looks dead at Marc (Gasol). He’s like, 'Marc, who the [explicit] told you you were our Sabonis? Get your ass in the paint and make some points!' I’m sitting there like, 'Damn, coach is on one.' Then he looks at Mike Conley and says, 'Mike Conley, you know what happened?' Man, I swear, coach was just on everybody that day, but I respected it because it was tough love. That’s the type of energy I’ve been looking for, and it made me want to run through a wall for him." -via YouTube / November 24, 2024

Allen was a guest on Grind City Media in Memphis this week. The conversation touched on his final year in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans. Allen only played 22 games with the franchise, but he got to know everything good and bad about the organization. He spilled it all in a hilarious segment that had the rest of the crew unable to control their laughter. The segment starts with Allen calling former Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry “one of the worst coaches in the world,” and completely goes off the rails from there. Allen roasted ownership after he finished making fun of the coaching staff. He said “Whatever the Saints didn’t eat we got the leftovers.” -via SB Nation / October 2, 2024

Allen is a national treasure. His bit about Gentry — “He wasn’t drawing up no plays!” — is had everyone on the set in stitches. Gentry was “just old” according to Allen, to the point where he would forget what he wanted to tell the players in the huddle. “Alright team on 3, what’s the name of the team?” -via SB Nation / October 2, 2024

