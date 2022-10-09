Tony Adams' Full Monty-Themed Samba Is Already The Stuff Of Strictly Legend

Sometimes a Strictly Come Dancing routine comes along that enters the Hall Of Fame for reasons other than its dance prowess.

Tony Adams’ Samba is the latest example of that, after the former England footballer took to the dancefloor on Saturday for the show’s annual Movie Week special.

Set to You Sexy Thing from the film The Full Monty, it saw Tony dressed as a security guard before stripping down to just a pair of sparkly shorts as he strutted his stuff with professional partner Katya Jones.

The dance left judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke stunned, as the audience erupted into applause, laughter and chants.

“You brought the roof down on this place!” host Tess Daly told him.

“Let us watch it again, please!” Motsi said. “Samba is maybe something else, but entertainment value it has to be a 10.”

Tony Adams performed a Full Monty-themed Samba on Strictly Come Dancing (Photo: BBC)

Tony Adams performed a Full Monty-themed Samba on Strictly Come Dancing (Photo: BBC)

Anton added: “I reckon if I was still a professional dancer I’d be dancing with you... It’s amazing, I loved it. It’s everything Strictly Come Dancing is and you are amazing, well done.”

Craig simply remarked: “Oh, mm, gee.”

Despite their comments, the judges scores still landed Tony at the bottom of this week’s leaderboard, however.

After bagging just two points from Craig, Tony had a total of 18 points – three less than the nearest competitors.

Elsewhere, it was Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell who topped the leaderboard, as they bagged the first 10s of the series.

Find out who is next to leave Strictly Come Dancing during Sunday night’s results show, airing on BBC One at 7.20pm.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE: