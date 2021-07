Tons of K-Cups from Dunkin' and more are marked down for this 4th of July sale

Get these K-Cups for a steal.

Keurig machines are known for churning out fast, reliable cups of joe or tea within mere minutes. But let's face it: The accompanying K-Cups that come along with them can start to add up after a while—especially if you’re a multiple-cups-a-day kinda' person. Right now is a perfect time to stock up on your favorite flavors, because Bed Bath & Beyond is having a massive 4th of July sale that encompasses savings on just about everything—including 44- to 48-count K-Cups, which are marked down as low as 42 cents each!

For a limited time, the retailer is offering 33 percent off some of the most beloved coffee brands on the market, including Dunkin', Green Mountain and more, dropping the price of these boxes from $29.99 to $20 flat.

This 44-count box of Dunkin' original K-Cups, for instance, is on sale for $20 from its usual $29.99, giving you a value of 45 cents per pod. With more than 3,000 collective 4.6-star reviews on Bed Bath & Beyond alone, this medium, 100 percent Arabica roast has a flavor that shoppers call "smooth" and "not weak-tasting," with no bitter after-taste.

Donut Shop K-Cups drop as low as .42 per pod during this sale.

At 42 cents per pod is this 48-count value pack of The Original Donut Shop coffee, once $29.99 and now $20. With both extra-bold and medium roasts included, java lovers will get to take their pick of how strong they want their morning brew. Wrote one happy customer, "I have tried so many different kinds of [K-Cups] and I always come back to this one! it has such a smooth taste yet it's not too light. LOVE IT."

Shop this sale through Monday, July 5, but hurry—popular flavors are running out quickly!

