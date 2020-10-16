Tons of Fall Staples Are On Sale at Madewell This Weekend, So We're Making a Major Haul

Courtesy of Madewell

We’ve all pined over a trend—think ‘90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, Madewell knows what it's doing. The reliable brand offers key pieces that serve as building blocks for closets: think high-quality denim, staple sweaters, and versatile outerwear. It's all in the name, people—these clothes are made well, indeed. But the one downfall of Madewell is that the high price tags prevent us from purchasing pieces sometimes. So, when the brand has a sale, our ears instantly perk up.

From today until Monday, October 19th, Madewell is offering 20% off of everything site-wide—yes, you read that right. Plus, if you spend $200 or more, you'll get 30% off of your entire purchase. Simply add all the goodies your heart desires to your cart, use code SPREETIME at checkout, and relish in your new favorite fall clothes.

Madewell offers particularly perfect pieces for autumn like cozy cardigans, corduroy shirts, and stylish beanies. All of these chilly weather items are waiting to be scooped up at a discounted price and placed on heavy rotation in your closet. As for us, we have our eyes on this sherpa shirt jacket, this ultra-soft cardigan that can be dressed up or down, and this everyday chain link necklace.

Below, shop the best accessories, sweaters, cardigans, and outerwear at the Madewell fall sale. And hurry—these essential fall items likely won't stay in stock for long.

Best accessory deals at the Madewell fall sale:

View photos

Courtesy of Madewell

Toggle Chain Necklace, $25.60 (orig. $32), madewell.com

Delicate Collection Demi-Fine 14k Gold-Filled Medium Hoop Earrings, $30.40 (orig. $38), madewell.com

Three-Pack Assorted Face Masks, $19.20 (orig. $24), madewell.com

Recycled Cotton Cuffed Beanie, $28 (orig. $35), madewell.com

The Flap Convertible Crossbody Bag, $110.40 (orig. $138), madewell.com

Colorblock Snake Embossed Leather Bag, $118.40 (orig. $148), madewell.com

Best top deals at the Madewell fall sale:

View photos

Courtesy of Madewell

Corduroy Sunday Shirt, $61.60 (orig. $88), madewell.com

Tie-Dye Swing Sweatshirt, $55.65 (orig. $79.50), madewell.com

Ottoman Rib Square-Neck Top, $39.60 (orig. $49.50), madewell.com

Pointelle Stitch-Mix Mockneck Sweater, $78.40 (orig. $98), madewell.com

Dotted Barlett V-Neck Pullover Sweater in Coziest Yarn, $63.60 (orig. $89.50), madewell.com

Best cardigan deals at the Madewell fall sale:

View photos

Courtesy of Madewell

Hewitt Cardigan Sweater, $59.60 (orig. $82), madewell.com

Zigzag Bobbie Cardigan Sweater, $99.60 (orig. $135), madewell.com

Donegal Maysfield Cardigan Sweater, $71.60 (orig. $98), madewell.com

Whitford Cardigan Sweater, $100 (orig. $125), madewell.com

Cargo Cardigan Sweater, $71.60 (orig. $98), madewell.com

Best coat and jacket deals at the Madewell fall sale:

View photos

Courtesy of Madewell