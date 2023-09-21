Tons of Fall Staples Just Hit Amazon’s Fashion Department, and Prices on Trending New Styles Start at $24

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If you’re eagerly awaiting the fall equinox this weekend, it might also be time to assess your wardrobe lineup for the season. Luckily, so many must-have pieces just hit Amazon’s fashion department.

Amazon’s New Releases chart is chock-full of trending fall fashion right now — from snuggly sweaters to stylish shackets to comfortable boots. We scoured the New Releases hub to find the best fall staples to add to your closet, and some of our picks are on sale. The best part? Nothing is more than $55.

Trending Fall Fashion That’s New to Amazon

Amazon

Buy It! Automet Oversized Knit Cardigan, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

You can never have too many knits in the fall. This button-down cardigan will be a mainstay from now until springtime, since its oversized fit and toasty fabric are perfect to cuddle into on chilly days, while its timeless style can be worn to work, out with friends, at home — you name it!

It’s available in sizes S through XL and 12 fall-ready hues, including nutmeg, orange, and apricot. Each color is on sale, just make sure to click the coupon box before heading to checkout to take 20 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Waffle Knit Maxi Dress, $31.44 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com



This waffle knit maxi dress is also on sale thanks to a clickable coupon. Although it’s new to Amazon, more than 100 shoppers bought it this month alone. It’s made from a cotton blend that’ll keep you warm without the suffocating side effects of an itchy wool knit. Plus, multiple reviewers compared its laid-back silhouette to a similar style from more expensive brands (only this version is just $31). One customer also called it a “good knit dress for lounging and running errands in” in their review.

Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Chunky Loafers, $39.99; amazon.com

On your way out, don’t forget to add some trending fall footwear to your cart. This pair of chunky loafers are “super comfy and very pretty,” according to one shopper’s review, which is largely thanks to their block heel, tractioned rubber outsole, and padded heel collar that prevents chafing. The faux leather loafers are available in sizes 6 through 11 and in three colors: beige, patent black, and matte black.

There are so many other new fall staples to snap up at Amazon this week, so act fast to update your autumnal wardrobe before the season really sets in.

Amazon

Buy It! Wynnque Quarter-Zip Pullover, $29.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Rib Knit Pants, $24.35 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Pullover Sweater, $38.99; amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Automet Waffle Knit Shacket, $34.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Project Cloud Mini Platform Boots, $51.14 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kunmi High-Waisted Flare Jeans, $41.89; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Oversized Waffle Knit Pullover, $23.98 with coupon (orig. $29.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Oversized Coatigan, $45.99; amazon.com



