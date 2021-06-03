Tons of Designer Brands Are Discounted at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale—But Only Until Sunday

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Calling all fashionistas: This is a sale you do not want to miss. It's no secret that Nordstrom offers the top fashion brands out there, with Longchamp handbags, Tory Burch sandals, and Paige denim just a few of the offerings we're constantly pining over from the retailer. But with designer brands often come high prices, so we don't usually splurge on these coveted items—at least until a can't-pass-it-up sale rolls around, like right now.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is one of the department store's biggest events. From now until Sunday, June 6th, thousands of prime pieces are majorly marked down (we're talking up to 50% off), so you don't have to spend an arm and a leg on that Coach handbag you've been eyeing for months. But most savvy shoppers aren't waiting around to make their purchases, and with deals like these, items are running out fast. You better step on it if you don't want to regret watching your perfect pair of jeans sell out.

Below, shop the best handbags, shoes, clothes, and accessories available at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Best handbags included in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale:

Coach The Coach Originals Ergo Leather Shoulder Bag, $297 (orig. $495), nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Quilted Small Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag, $229.60 (orig. $328), nordstrom.com

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote, $124 (orig. $155), nordstrom.com

Dagne Dover Signature Legend Coated Canvas Tote, $159 (orig. $265), nordstrom.com

Topshop Woven Leather Crossbody Bag, $49.99 (orig. $75), nordstrom.com

Best shoes included in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale:

Marc Fisher LTD Jaimee Espadrille Slide Sandal, $64.98 (orig. $129.95), nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Miller Welt Sandal, $132.66 (orig. $198), nordstrom.com

Madewell The Boardwalk Lace-Up Sandal, $35.70 (orig. $59.50), nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Savage Mesh Sneaker, $41.96 (orig. $69.95), nordstrom.com

Marc Fisher LTD Mahalia Strappy Sandal, $66 (orig. $110), nordstrom.com

Zac Posen Sammy Sandal, $71.40 (orig. $119), nordstrom.com

Best clothes included in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale:

Zella Studio Lite High Waist Spray Dye Leggings, $47.40 (orig. $79), nordstrom.com

Topshop Ruched Jersey Long Sleeve Minidress, $30.15 (orig. $45), nordstrom.com

Paige Verdugo Raw Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans, $125.40 (orig. $209), nordstrom.com

Scotch & Soda Easy Satin Midi Skirt, $88.80 (orig. $148), nordstrom.com

Free People FP Movement The Way You Sweat Sweatshirt, $40.80 (orig. $68), nordstrom.com

Best accessories included in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale:

