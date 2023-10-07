Tons of Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 48% Off at Amazon — Including a Few of the Best We Tested

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Pre-lit, white, traditional: There’s a tree for every decorating style

Whether you start decorating for the holidays months in advance or you’re just looking for a great deal on new décor, you’re in luck: Amazon has slashed prices on artificial Christmas trees ahead of October Prime Day.

The Prime Big Deal Days event takes place on October 10 and 11, but there are already so many Amazon Christmas trees on sale from popular brands like National Tree Company and Best Choice. You’ll find deals on pre-lit and unlit spruces, along with a few colorful options if you prefer something less traditional. We don’t know how long these deals will last, so add your favorite to your cart while they’re up to $160 off — and some are almost half-off right now.

Keep reading for the best artificial Christmas trees on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

Best Amazon Christmas Trees on Sale

Best Choice Premium Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree 7.5 ft., $110 (Save 21%)

When we tested artificial Christmas trees, this Best Choice spruce stood out for its sturdiness, high quality, and incredible price. We loved that its unlit nature offers a completely blank canvas for decorating, and with more than 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s safe to say we’re not the only ones impressed with this tree. At full price, this artificial unlit Christmas tree is a great deal, but right now, it’s at its lowest price in 30 days, so you’re really getting a steal.

National Tree Company Slim Artificial Christmas Tree 7.5 ft., $82 (Save 45%)

We also tested this slim, unlit artificial Christmas tree and gave it a five-star rating in ease of setup and assembly. One tester unboxed and assembled it in under seven minutes without any additional help, which speaks to its user-friendliness. Amazon shoppers seem to agree, with one person noting that they assembled this tree “in literally three easy steps.” So if you want a hassle-free option, we can’t recommend this one enough, especially while it’s 44 percent off.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit White Artificial Christmas Tree 7 ft., $168 (Save 48%)

White Christmas trees can lean neutral (dare we say coastal cowgirl?) when decorated with muted colors, or they can be a good blank canvas for tons of colorful ornaments and ribbons. Reviewers call this 7-foot pre-lit Christmas tree “really gorgeous,” and one person even said it’s a “white Christmas tree dream come true.” So you’ll definitely want to scoop one up while you can save 48 percent on it.

National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree 7.5 ft., $160 (Save 48%)

One of the best deals we found is on this 7.5-foot full, unlit artificial tree that’s a whopping 48 percent off right now. It has more than 8,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and one person claimed that no one can tell it’s a fake tree, while another raved that this one has “plenty of branches once you open them and bend them.” If you’re looking for something smaller, it comes in 4- to 12-foot options, so there’s a size that’s right for your space.

Yaheetech Pre-Lit Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, $55 with Coupon

If you’re looking for a pre-lit, flocked artificial Christmas tree, this one is on sale for $55. This generously snow-flocked tree gives the appearance of a fully decorated tree, so that means less decorating for you. It comes in several sizes up to 12 feet, and while its regular price is already affordable, you get it for cheaper when you clip the coupon before adding it to your cart.

Turnmeon Pink Pencil Artificial Christmas Tree 5 ft., $26 (Save 33%)

This 5-foot pink Christmas tree comes pre-decorated, which means less work for you. It’s also available in six other colors, like silver, blue, and gold, to fit your décor vibes. One shopper said that it’s an “super easy to put together” while another person raved that the “pictures don’t do it justice,” noting that the “lights are battery operated so you can easily move the tree if needed.” Add it to your cart while it’s 33 percent off today.

Ready to get your Christmas decorating marked off your list? Keep scrolling for additional artificial Christmas trees on sale at Amazon.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree 3 ft., $42 (Save 48%)

Homcom Spruce Pink Artificial Christmas Tree 5 ft., $56 (Save 23%)

Dream Loom Pink Artificial Christmas Tree 4 ft., $32 with Coupon

