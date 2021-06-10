Tonight's your last chance to get these Samsung appliances at a big-time discount

Fans of the smart flip phone technology will be pleased with this newest addition- but it's not for everybody.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

By now, most Memorial Day 2021 sales are but a distant memory. When it comes to appliances and tech, however, there's one savings bonanza that's still going strong—at least for the next few hours. Samsung appliances, phones and more can still be yours at incredible “blink-and-you’ll-miss-’em” prices during the store's monster Memorial Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner! Want to know how to get the best deals? Attend our free, virtual How to Hack Prime Day live event. Click here to RSVP.

Through tonight, June 9, only, you'll not only get price cuts on the store’s best-selling tablets and phones, you’ll save major bucks on big-ticket items, including washers and dryers, which have dropped low as $539 apiece. If your kitchen is in need of an upgrade, countertop microwaves are on sale for up to 30% off, refrigerators and dishwashers see price cuts of up to 20% and you'll save a whopping $700 on four eligible appliances when you purchase them in a bundle.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

In addition to these kitchen essentials, you'll find savings of up to $1,000 off select 4K QLED TVs, $700 price cuts on select Galaxy smartphones and so much more.

Rich, vivid color production is one of the Q60T's performance strengths.

For example, you can shop the Reviewed-approved 82-inch Q60T QLED Smart TV, which gets a $400 price drop, taking it from $2,199.99 to just $1,799.99 as part of the sale. We loved this TV for its premium features, including the great contrast it offered for a TV with no local dimming and impressive-for-the-price color production.

If it’s a shiny new smart watch you’re after, shop the Samsung Galaxy Watch3, which we recently named one of our favorite smartwatches thanks to its incredibly long battery life. We're talking two full days of battery life—that's longer than the Apple Watch Series 6, ($359), which generally needs a charge daily. The Watch3 also has a vibrant display, "excellent" fitness tracking (including heart rate detection and automatic detection of certain workouts and activities) and an overall sleek, modern design. Right now, you can get both the 41MM version from $149.99 or the 45MM version from $179.99, which is $250 off their list prices of $399.99 and $429.99, respectively.

Story continues

Peek ahead to check out the best of what else is up for grabs as part of Samsung’s massive Memorial Day sale. Don’t wait, though, because this massive sale ends tonight!

The best Samsung Memorial Day deals to shop now

Customers love this Samsung microwave for its quick heating and good looks—and it's on sale right now.

It’s one of our favorite TVs, and you can get it for a deep discount now.

Smartphones and watches

We loved the Galaxy Watch 3 for its vibrant and responsive display.

These earbuds are among the best wireless headphones on the market.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook can be yours for $450 off its regular price with your trade-in.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung appliances: The retailer's Memorial Day 2021 sale ends tonight