Tonight’s TV: King Gary returns to rule suburbia

King Gary

9.30pm, BBC One

Self-proclaimed “geezer diva” Gary King (Tom Davis) and his wife, Terri (Laura Checkley), are back for a second series of shenanigans from Butterchurn Crescent. It’s Gary’s neighbour’s funeral, but he has another serious matter to deal with – namely, finding out who has been filling his skip with their junk. A recce to the dangerous Charlton Avenue soon provokes disastrous consequences, not least for Terri, who is struggling to get her homemade scented candle business, Bad Memory Candles, off the ground. Ammar Kalia

Fishing Scotland’s Lochs and Rivers

7pm, Channel 5

The ensemble cast – Fern Britton, Ian Botham, Linford Christie, Les Dennis and Rosemary Shrager – continue their angling odyssey, heading for Loch Skiach in search of pike. Sporting heroes Botham and Christie are vying to land their first fish, but the vibe is pleasantly chill. Graeme Virtue

BBC Proms: First Night of the Proms

8pm, BBC Two

Marking the 150th anniversary of the Royal Albert Hall, tonight’s opening concert for the 2021 Proms sees the BBC Symphony Orchestra and its principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska play tVaughan Williams’ Serenade to Music, a new work by James MacMillan and Sibelius’s Second Symphony. AK

Say Yes to the Dress: Lancashire

8pm, TLC

Reality star and former Atomic Kitten Kerry Katona begins the third season of this US spin-off, as Gok Wan convinces her to embrace the romance before her fourth wedding and ignore the naysayers in her choice of a lavish dress. Kristen tries to spark her glittery side. AK

Guy Garvey: From the Vaults

8pm, Sky Arts

Last in the series of crate-digging adventures with the Elbow singer, who guides viewers through rock and pop history via live performances. In 1987, Siouxsie Sioux leads the way in post-punk sounds and excessive eyeliner usage, the Smiths call it a day, and The Tube is canned. Hannah J Davies

Law & Order: Organised Crime

10pm, Sky Witness

Testosterone courses from the screen as Christopher Meloni revisits his Law & Order: SVU character for this spin-off. Elliot Stabler’s wife has been murdered, so he’s back in New York to hunt down a crime boss (Dylan McDermott) in a whole-season arc. There’s lots of manly staring. Jack Seale

Daniel Craig in Knives Out. Photograph: Claire Folger/AP

Film choice

Knives Out (Rian Johnson, 2019, 9.50am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere)

Rian Johnson’s comic mystery plays fast and loose with the tropes of Agatha Christie, as wealthy crime novelist Christopher Plummer’s 85th birthday party ends with his apparent suicide. Sleuth Daniel Craig isn’t so sure, with Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis among the family members under suspicion. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Olympics 9am, BBC One. Coverage of the opening athletics events in Tokyo.



Cricket: Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix 2.30pm, Sky Sports The Hundred. Women’s Hundred match, followed by men’s teams at 6pm.



Racing: FIM Speedway Grand Prix 5.30pm, BT Sport 1. Opening day’s coverage.