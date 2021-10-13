Toni Collette to Star as Reluctant Mob Boss in ‘Mafia Mamma’

Toni Collette has been cast in “Mafia Mamma,” an action comedy about a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire.

Catherine Hardwicke, the filmmaker of “Twilight” and “Thirteen,” is directing the film, which is expected to begin production in Italy in late spring 2022. Debbie Jhoon and Michael J. Feldman (Peacock’s “Ap Bio,” Hulu’s “Deadbeat”) wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Monica Bellucci (“Spectre,” “The Matrix Revolutions”) and Rob Huebel (“The Descendants,” “Transparent).

Collette is best known for her Academy Award-nominated turn in “The Sixth Sense,” as well as “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Hereditary” and “Knives Out.” In “Mafia Mamma,” she channels her comedic roots as Kristen, a mom who unwittingly finds herself as the new boss of the fiercest Mafia family in Southern Italy.

The logline reads: “Kristin is facing a slew of challenges. Her only son is desperate to leave for college, her boss is a sexist pig, and she just caught her unsuccessful, musician husband (Huebel) cheating with a groupie. That’s when she receives a life changing phone call from Bianca (Bellucci), her estranged grandfather’s trusted consigliere, telling her he is dead and she must attend the funeral in Italy. Egged on by Jenny, her outspoken best friend and lawyer, Kristin is persuaded this is exactly what she needs — a free trip to Europe full of pasta, wine, and beautiful men. The trip gets off to a perfect start but when her grandfather’s funeral explodes into a bloody gunfight, she finally learns the truth. Kristin isn’t just there to meet the family, she is there to be the new boss of the fiercest Mafia family in Calabria.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to make this film with Catherine and the team,” Collette said in a statement. “It is pure, fish out of water fun with a firm feminist backbone. I think we could all handle an uplifting, laugh out loud story like this right about now. Bring it on Italy!”

The project reunites Hardwicke and Collette, who previously worked together on the emotional comedy “Miss You Already” starring Drew Barrymore.

“Toni is one of the most versatile actresses on the planet — she can be intensely emotional, super- sexy and LOL hilarious,” Hardwicke said in a statement. “She’s going to dazzle as Kristin. And I personally relate to this woman who has to tap into her inner warrior and earn the respect of a bunch of men – especially after working in the film business. This story is empowering in the most fun way!”

Cornerstone will handle international sales and distribution commencing sales at the American Film Market. CAA Media Finance is overseeing the U.S. sale. “Mafia Mamma” is being produced by Vocab Films, Idea(l) and New Sparta Production based on an original idea by French novelist, screenwriter and filmmaker Amanda Sthers. Collette will serve as a producer under her Vocab Films banner together with Sthers through Idea(l) and New Sparta’s Christopher Simon.

Collette is represented by CAA, Finley Management, United Management and Kimberly Jaime at Jackoway Austen. Bellucci is represented by Alexandra Schamis from AS Talents and Huebel by UTA. Hardwicke is represented by CAA and Dan Halstead at Manage-ment. Jhoon and Feldman are represented by Good Fear Content and Jeff Springer at Lichter, Grossman.

