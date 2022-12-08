Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi Decided to Divorce After 'Substantial Period of Separation'

Toni Collette and estranged husband Dave Galafassi are clarifying that their decision to divorce came after a separation.

On Wednesday, the Hereditary actress, 50, and Galafassi, 44, announced their split after 20 years of marriage in a statement on Instagram.

The message has since been edited to begin, "After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing."

"We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," they added. "Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks."

RELATED: Toni Collette Announces Divorce from Her Husband as Photos of Him Kissing Another Woman Surface

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi arrive at G'Day USA 2010 Los Angeles Black Tie Gala held at Hollywood & Highland on January 16, 2010 in Hollywood, California

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi in 2010

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Collette and Galafassi share daughter Sage Florence, 14, and son Arlo Robert, 11.

Before the announcement post, Collette shared a quote on her Instagram Story that read: "No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it."

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Actress Toni Collette and husband Dave Galafassi arrive at the 2006 ARIA Hall of Fame at the Regent Theatre on August 16, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. The annual ceremony held by the Australian Recording Industry Association recognises and inducts legendary artists who have had an impact on Australian music culture with inductees voted on by the ARIA Board. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

Kristian Dowling/Getty

The initial announcement came as photos of Galafassi and another woman kissing at a beach the day before in Sydney, Australia, surfaced. The Daily Mail published the photos that also show the musician and the woman sitting together, holding hands in the water, and sharing multiple kisses.

Reps for Collette did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A rep for Galfassi could not immediately be located.