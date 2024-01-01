Toni Braxton Slams Marriage Rumors with Rapper Birdman, Says They’re Both Single

The R&B superstar shut down fan speculation that she and the rapper were married in a private ceremony

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime Birdman and Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton is clarifying that there’s no Secrets in her love life.

On Sunday, the R&B icon, 56, cleared up rumors on Instagram that surfaced over the weekend that she and her former fiancé Birdman were married in a private ceremony. The Grammy winner also confirmed that she and the rapper, 54, are no longer romantically involved.

Braxton cleared up fan speculation by writing, “#FAKENEWS,” over a screenshot of a news story featuring photos of the two music stars and the headline, “Congratulations! Toni Braxton & Birdman Married In A Private Ceremony In Mexico!”

In the caption, the “Un-Break My Heart” singer further noted, “My dear friend @birdman and I are not married...never been married.”

“We are both single,” Braxton continued, confirming that the two longtime partners are no longer an item.

While the singer-songwriter didn't clarify when she and the rap star (whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams) called it quits, they have reportedly been dating on and off since calling off their engagement in 2019.

As reported by Complex, less than two months ago in November 2023, Braxton shared a photo of herself and the record producer sharing a kiss in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The "Another Sad Love Song" singer and the Cash Money Records co-founder began their relationship as friends and collaborators — dating back to when they first worked together on Birdman’s 2002 single “Baby Can You Do It.”

The two started dating in 2016 when Braxton found a strong support system with the hip-hop artist amid her ongoing battle with Lupus.

Two years into their romance, the R&B star told PEOPLE in 2018 that she never expected her friendship with her “bestie for like 15 or 16 years” would turn into something more. “He has come to my baby showers, my plays, my shows. I never thought we would be dating or getting married,” she said.

Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET Toni Braxton and Birdman

She explained that he came to every one of her shows at a time when she was experiencing health complications. “Every night he would ask me, ‘Are you okay? Are you good?’ I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s such a great guy!' ” the performer shared. “When Birdman finally made his move, he told me he always liked me and I was like, ‘You never told me!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you were married!’ He said, ‘I was always digging you.' ”

In February 2018, Braxton confirmed that she and the “Bugatti” rapper were engaged after two years of dating in the trailer for the new season of her family’s hit WeTV reality show Braxton Family Values. By the start of 2019, though, the two musicians revealed that they no longer had plans to tie the knot.

Braxton was previously married to singer-songwriter Keri Lewis — with whom she shares sons Diezel Ky, 20, and Denim Cole, 22, — from 2001 to 2013.



