Tonganoxie, Aquinas, BV Northwest claim third-place soccer trophies. Finals in progress

With the state championship matches still to come later Saturday afternoon, all three Kansas boys high school soccer teams involved in the consolation finals won their respective matches to claim third-place trophies.

In the Class 6A third-place game at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe, Blue Valley Northwest beat Wichita North 3-1.. Joseph Rahto, Andrew Mitchell and Sam McIntosh scored the Huskies’ goals.

In the Class 5A third-place game at the Stryker Complex in Wichita, Anthony Consuegra scored twice and Ethan Young and Joey Vance added a goal apiece as St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Valley Center 4-1.

Congratulations to Boys Soccer on a great season! The Saints take 3rd Place in Kansas 5A Soccer. Well done!@stasaints_BSCR #stasaints pic.twitter.com/NY9kpXzunW — GoAquinasSaints (@GoAquinasSaints) November 6, 2021

And in the Class 4-1A consolation final at Topeka’s Hummer Park, Tonganoxie led Augusta 2-0 on goals by Gavin Shupe and Lukas Parizek, but the game eventually went to overtime tied 2-2.

Lukas won it for the Chieftains with a penalty kick after being fouled in the box. The final: 3-2, Tonganoxie.

Later Saturday in Olathe, the Class 6A state title was up for grabs between Olathe West, a 2-1 victor over Wichita North in Friday’s semifinals, and unbeaten Washburn Rural.

At the Class 5A tourney in Wichita, Blue Valley Southwest was taking on Maize South after beating Valley Center in Friday’s semifinals.

And at Topeka, Bishop Miege was playing familiar foe Trinity Academy of Wichita. The Stags are hunting for their sixth straight state title after defeating Augusta 5-1 in a Friday evening semifinal.

This story will be updated.