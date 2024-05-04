Toney’s barren streak continues as Brentford struggle in Fulham stalemate

Andreas Pereira unleashes a shot for Fulham in their draw at Brentford. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

With the half-hour mark soon approaching and João Palhinha dawdling in possession while surveying a total absence of attacking options at his disposal, Fulham teammate Calvin Bassey began gesticulating wildly in a desperate attempt to summon some semblance of life from proceedings; a plea to make something happen. Anything.

It would be unfair to suggest neither side wanted to win. There were fleeting moments of endeavour if you searched hard enough. But games like this can happen in May, when any sense of jeopardy has passed and the stakes are almost non-existent, with fears of relegation and hopes of challenging for Europe gone.

If all derbies – and it might be stretching things to describe this encounter between two west London sides as such – were played with such a lack of intensity, this football malarkey would soon find itself dropping down a few notches in the sporting hierarchy, outdone by the visual feasts of artistic swimming and archery.

Thomas Frank had bluntly described Brentford’s 1-0 defeat at Everton last time out as “boring”. He was not treated to anything better.

So what did happen? Well, Bryan Mbeumo looped a dink on to the crossbar early on with Bernd Leno beaten after a swift Brentford break. Raúl Jiménez came off the bench to waste the best chance of the game for Fulham, blazing wildly over when totally unmarked 10 yards from goal. And the sun emerged in the second half, allowing the few spectators not sheltered by an overhanging stand to remove their jackets, which was pleasant.

Judged as a whole, the draw felt entirely fair, with neither side doing more than the other to warrant a larger share of the spoils. The longer the game wore on, the greater Fulham’s threat grew and Adama Traoré did force a strong palm from Mark Flekken with a low drive 10 minutes from time. The impotent hosts managed just two efforts in the whole second half.

Shorn of any immediate interest, both sets of fans might well have found their thoughts drifting to the future; contemplating potential incomings and outgoings that they can dream might propel their team into the top half next year.

Both managers chose a contrasting method for dealing with their high-profile “wantaway” player. For the second successive game, Marco Silva decided to leave Tosin Adarabioyo out of his matchday squad, after admitting this week that the centre-back’s future will “probably not” be at Fulham.

Ignoring suggestions to the contrary from some sections of the Brentford support, Frank stuck with Ivan Toney as his central forward despite expectations he will head for pastures new this summer.

The case for his inclusion was not exactly compelling after a nine-game goalless streak before this match and he never came close to preventing that unwanted run from reaching double figures. He will hope no potential admirers were forced to watch this.

Two more games and then both these sides can be spared having to do it again.