‘Tone deaf’ SNP minister lashes out Tory defector

Lisa Cameron has switched sides from the SNP to the Conservatives - Jamie Williamson

A defector who switched from the SNP to the Tories is not being honest about her reasons for crossing the floor, a nationalist minister has said.

Mairi McAllan, the Scottish transport and net zero secretary, said she found it “hard to believe anything” Lisa Cameron said.

She argued that the MP’s claims of “toxic and bullying” treatment by her colleagues were a “little difficult to swallow” and highlighted leaked footage of Ms Cameron blaming the Tories for austerity only days before her defection.

Although Ms McAllan insisted she did not disbelieve the MP’s reasons, she questioned whether the public should listen to someone “so willing to have two very different public positions in such a short period of time”.

But the Tories accused Ms McAllan of being “completely tone deaf” and of making a “crass response to the ordeal Lisa has gone through”.

‘Difficult to swallow’

A leaked report presented to SNP conference found the party’s broken complaints process has caused “increased injustice and harm” to some of its members and must be overhauled.

Written by Mike Russell, the SNP president, and Lorna Finn, the party’s national secretary, the report called for a new system to be created, including referrals to the police if necessary.

Ms Cameron said she required counselling after standing up for a young staffer who was sexually harassed by MP Patrick Grady, claiming she was shunned by colleagues.

She claimed she sought 12 months of counselling, needed antidepressants and suffered panic attacks after being ostracised by her colleagues.

Her disclosures came as she faced an uphill battle to be selected as the SNP candidate for next year’s general election in her East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow constituency.

The SNP announced that Grant Costello, an SNP staffer, had been chosen by the local party, only hours after Ms Cameron’s defection to the Tories.

The Daily Record then published leaked footage of a candidate husting two weeks previously in which she attacked the Tories and said: “I want to work for Team SNP. I want to bring everybody together.”

Ms McAllan said: “I know Lisa Cameron personally, our constituencies overlap to some degree, and personally I wish her no ill will.

“But I find it hard to believe anything that somebody says when one minute they are on video saying that the Tories have dragged Scotland out of the EU and we need independence, and in the next breath, they’re joining the Conservative and Unionist Party.”

She said she did not know the details of Ms Cameron’s mental health, but insisted Keith Brown, the deputy leader, and Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, had “reached out to Lisa and sought to support her”.

However, she said Ms Cameron had been unable to “articulate the nub of the problem”, adding: “I do find it a little difficult to swallow what somebody says when they are so willing to have two very different public positions in such a short period of time.”

‘Crass response’

Craig Hoy, the Scottish Tory chairman, said: “Mairi McAllan is the latest SNP politician to respond in a completely tone-deaf manner to Lisa Cameron’s defection.

“Saying she finds it hard to believe her is a crass response to the ordeal Lisa has gone through.

“It is clear the SNP’s transport secretary – like many of her colleagues – would prefer to smear her now former colleague rather than address her concerns head-on.

“Mairi McAllan must think the public are buttoned up the back when she claims that there’s not a toxic culture in her party’s Westminster group.”

