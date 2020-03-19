What Is Tomsk Distribution's (MCX:TORS) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Tomsk Distribution (MCX:TORS) share price has dived 40% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 7.5% over that longer period.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Tomsk Distribution's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.89 that there is some investor optimism about Tomsk Distribution. As you can see below, Tomsk Distribution has a higher P/E than the average company (5.7) in the electric utilities industry.

MISX:TORS Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Tomsk Distribution shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Tomsk Distribution's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 233% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 17% a year, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Tomsk Distribution's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Tomsk Distribution has net cash of ₽552m. This is fairly high at 47% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Tomsk Distribution's P/E Ratio

Tomsk Distribution has a P/E of 6.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 6.2. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Tomsk Distribution over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 11.4 back then to 6.9 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Tomsk Distribution. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

