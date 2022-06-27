Tom's Donuts Sets Guinness World Record With Over 8500 Freshly Made Donuts In 8 Hours - "The Donut Capital Of The World"

According to a new Guinness World Record, Tom's Donuts Original, the 53-year-old donut shop in Angola, Indiana has made and sold 8,558 donuts in 8 hours—more than any other donut shop in history.

Angola, IN, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's official! According to a new Guinness World Record, Tom's Donuts Original, the iconic beloved 53-year-old donut shop in Angola, Indiana has made and sold 8,558 donuts in 8 hours—more than any other donut shop in history. It is now affectionately referred to as “The Donut Capital of the World.”

Todd Saylor, the owner of Toms Donuts and the author of the books the brand and the attitudinal disorder Wired Differently, marketed his little business to a budding household name and now is known officially as the The Donut Capital of the World. “We believed it , We proclaimed it , then we went and did it” says Saylor. “It’s more than a donut around here—it’s our joy, our place, our generational tradition—our source of unique pride that nowhere else in the world can be matched or recreated. It’s so very special here.”

Saylor built his business on a simple idea: that everyone loves donuts. He didn’t want to just sell donuts; he wanted to create an traditional experience.

Saylor is also a passionate speaker and teacher, who has given presentations in many cities across the nation about being "wired differently" and achieving massive gains by being true to oneself and living with a clear sense of purpose.

Tom's Donuts shattered the Guinness World Record for most donuts sold in a day, selling 8,558 donuts at one location in Northwestern Indiana on Saturday May 28th 2022. In order to ensure their accuracy, Mike Marcotte from the Guinness World Records was on hand to count each and every donut sold by Tom's Donuts team.

"We're so excited about being able to offer our customers not only amazing donuts but also an experience they'll never forget," said Shane Saylor partner and brother of Todd Saylor.

With the help of 50 employees and thousands of visitors from around the country, Saylor led a campaign to make Angola Lake James the Donut Capital of the World.

Tom Saylor, the founder of the establishment in 1970, and father of sons Todd and Shane Saylor explained "We want everyone who comes out to this event to understand that they are a part of our historical community record. They are the real record, and story." Tom Saylor turns 80 this July.

The first customer arrived at 3:50 a.m., and several hundred had already gathered by 4:15. By 8:30, the crowd knew that it had been part of something record-setting. As more people showed up to buy donuts from the shop, some from as far as Detroit, Chicago and Kentucky.

"The day was a huge success," says Heather David, operation leader and stakeholder behind all the Wired Differently brands which Saylor owns. "It brought together the people and smiles of Angola and its surrounding areas to celebrate what makes this area special."

Thanks to the hard work of Tom's Donuts employees, who kept up with the never-ending demand for fresh donuts throughout the day, and volunteers who helped keep things running smoothly, thousands of people left excited and satisfied before the day ended.

The treasured Indiana family-owned Tom’s Donuts ended the day with a massive rock concert featuring RockHouse and fireworks to celebrate the record evening. We too were privileged to be a part of this extraordinary day. It turned out that everything you've heard about Tom's Donuts is true. People went crazy over the hot donuts; the service was impeccable; and there was so much camaraderie among customers and employees alike.

Want to learn more about Todd Saylor and Tom's Donuts visit: https://toddsaylor.com/ or https://www.tomsdonutsoriginal.com/

Media Contact:

Tom's Donut

807 N Wayne St, Angola, IN 46703

(260) 665-3632

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com


