TGL: Rules, schedule and when to watch the next matchup in golf's new league

Correction & clarification: This story and headlines were updated to correct the name of the league. TGL stands for Tomorrow's Golf League, which comes from TMRW Sports, the company founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy andMike McCarley.The new TMRW Golf League (or Tomorrow's Golf League), a significant addition to the professional golfing world, continues to gain momentum. Led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the league has lived up to the hype after a series of highly anticipated matchups that have featured the world's best golfers.

The next matchup will feature McIlroy alongside teammates Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott from Boston Common Golf taking on Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Rose of the Los Angeles Golf Club at the SoFi Center located on the campus of Palm Beach State College.

The TGL format, with its six teams – each consisting of four PGA Tour golfers – is designed to keep fans engaged with a fun and fast atmosphere. The regular-season schedule, spanning from early January to early March, promises a series of thrilling matches. To enhance the fan experience, players wear microphones during matches, providing unique insight into their strategies while competing.

Get ready to witness the next TGL match between Boston Common Golf and Los Angeles Golf Club.

How do the TGL matches work?

Each TGL match is a competitive showcase of skill and strategy that consists of two intense sessions. The first session features a nine-hole, 3-on-3 alternate-shot format known as "triples." In the second session, golfers compete in singles, going head-to-head over six holes, with each player playing two holes. A shot clock set to 40 seconds adds to the pressure, as any shot clock violation results in a one-stroke penalty.

Each hole is worth one point. If the teams are tied at the end of regulation, the match will proceed to overtime. During overtime, players compete head-to-head, and the team that hits their shot closest to the pin will be declared the winner.

Where will the TGL play?

The TGL is made up of six teams of four PGA Tour golfers competing in two-hour matches at the SoFi Center, an arena specially designed in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

How to watch the TGL

If you're excited to catch all the TGL action, you're in luck! Every match will be easily accessible. Whether you prefer watching on a big screen or streaming from your device, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ have you covered.

TGL matches can also be streamed on Fubo, which is offering a free trial.

TGL Schedule

All Times Eastern

TGL regular season

Jan. 7:

The Bay Golf Club 9, New York Golf Club 2

Jan. 14:

Los Angeles Golf Club 12, Jupiter Links Golf Club 1

Jan. 21:

Atlanta Drive GC 4, New York Golf Club 0

Jan. 27:

Jupiter Links Golf Club 4, Boston Common Golf 3

Feb. 4:

Los Angeles Golf Club 6, Boston Common Golf 2

Feb. 17:

Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 18:

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 24:

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 25:

The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

March 3:

The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 4:

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

TGL semifinals

March 17-18:

The top four teams in the SoFi Cup standings compete in the semifinals.

TGL championship

March 24-25:

The championship series will be a best-of-three matches.

