'Tomorrow War' star Yvonne Strahovski reveals pregnancy, shows off baby bump at premiere

"The Tomorrow War" star Yvonne Strahovski revealed her pregnancy baby bump on the movie premiere blue carpet Wednesday night.

The Emmy-nominated Australian actress and "Handmaid's Tale" star, 38, showed off the clear baby bump in a stunning, sleek Brandon Maxwell gown at the Banc of California Stadium premiere.

It's the second child for Strahovski. The actress and actor/producer husband Tim Loden welcomed a baby boy, William, in 2018.

Stahovski portrays military leader Romeo Command, who leads Chris Pratt's Dan Forester in the battle against aliens of the future in the sci-fi action thriller now streaming on Amazon Prime.

The actress showed keen survival instincts on Wednesday's carpet, opening a clutch purse containing pretzels for mid-carpet sustenance. "I need these for the pregnancy," she said.

On Friday, Strahovski posted premiere photos on her Instagram page which has not featured photos of her pregnancy. At the bottom of the lengthy post, the actress wrote, "Oh and yeah" with a pregnancy and winking emoji.

Pratt attended the Wednesday premiere event, boldly proclaiming "Tomorrow War," the first movie he has executive produced, as "the greatest movie in the history of cinema."

Pratt was solo, with no trace of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, or action star father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger. "I'm keeping it tight," he said of his non-entourage.

But Pratt, bearded for his upcoming Navy SEAL role in "The Terminal List," vowed to show the time-traveling action film "Tomorrow War" to the extended family, Arnold included, over the holiday weekend.

"We're going to stream it at the house," Pratt said. "You'd think as executive producer I'd get a streaming link in advance or something. Not the case."

Betty Gilpin, who stars as Pratt's screen wife Emmy Forester, discussed the end of her Netflix series "GLOW" from the premiere carpet. The critically acclaimed series was cancelled by the streaming service in October. The production had shot two episodes of season 4, before the temporary pandemic shutdown hit in March 2020.

But season 4 will not be completed.

Gilpin, who was nominated for three Emmys for her role as "GLOW" wrestler Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan, expressed no bitterness.

"That was such a dream job, every moment was such a pinch-me moment, I have no regrets," said Gilpin. "There were some weepy Zoom calls (with castmates). But to go three seasons with that show was a victory."

Gilpin has her own plan for the final season of the wrestling stunt-filled "GLOW."

"My pitch is that we do season 4 in 20 years," said Gilpin, who admits she won't miss the ring bruises. "Wrestling hurts so much."

