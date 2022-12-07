Tomorrow Studios To Adapt Japanese Crime Drama ‘Connected: The Homebound Detective’ For U.S. Market

Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partnership, has optioned Japanese crime format Connected: The Homebound Detective, produced by Envision Entertainment and Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV, for an adaptation in the U.S. market.

Envision Entertainment and Nippon TV will co-produce the adaptation with Tomorrow Studios. The series follows an agoraphobic young man, still living in his childhood bedroom, who uses his genius internet research abilities to help solve crimes.

More from Deadline

The show was broadcast this April in Japan, where it became the top-rating series on Japanese catch-up service TVer and Hulu Japan. It was created by Creative Director Itaru Mizuno for Nippon TV and Michael Nakan, founder and CEO of Envision Entertainment.

“We’re delighted that Tomorrow Studios has partnered with us to produce the U.S. version of Connected; it confirms my belief that the format has great potential, with its unique global structure,” said Nakan. “We look forward to launching similar formats with Nippon TV and other global broadcasters in coming years.”

Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein added: “Connected is an already successful format that furthers our development slate of compelling storytelling for a global television audience. We’re excited to work with Envision Entertainment and Nippon TV on the U.S. adaptation of this great series.”

Based in London, Envision Entertainment specialises in developing and producing international premium content and has several global properties in development with partners including U.S. studios, global streamers and regional broadcasters. Tomorrow Studios has credits including streaming series Physical, Let The Right One In and Snowpiercer.

Story continues

Nippon TV is turning into a formats powerhouse, initially with reality shows such as Shark Tank, adapted as Dragon’s Den, and more recently with female-oriented dramas. It also owns streamer Hulu Japan. At this week’s Asia Television Forum (ATF) in Singapore, Nippon TV is launching two new formats: unscripted show Vocals Like Locals and scripted series First Kiss Boys and First Kiss Ladies.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.