Tomorrow is Global Handwashing Day 2022!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / During the COVID-19 pandemic it became obvious to the world that proper hand hygiene can help save lives for people everywhere. Unfortunately, there are still millions of people in many parts of the world that do not even have access to proper hand hygiene facilities. We aim to create awareness around this, and how important proper hand hygiene is throughout your day, no matter where you are or who you are.

Global Handwashing Day is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases. Essity and Global Handwashing Partnership have advocated and educated for clean hands and proper hand hygiene for all for many years.

Essity's global Tork brand supports hand hygiene through products like paper hand towels, soap and hand sanitizers, and connected dispensers. Tork prioritizes making proper hand hygiene easy and accessible for all. Many dispensers in the product line carry the "Easy to Use" certification.

To honor Global Handwashing Day 2022, three Essity scientists have created a new hand hygiene whitepaper called "Promoting hand hygiene with behavioral change," available here.

