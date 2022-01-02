Tommy Shelby prepares to go out with a bang in new Peaky Blinders trailer

Peaky Blinders

BBC BBC releases trailer for the sixth and final season of 'Peaky Blinders.'

Tommy Shelby is ready to tie up loose ends.

BBC released a trailer for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders on Saturday, teasing gunfire, bloodshed, and the rise of World War II.

Cillian Murphy reprises his role as Thomas "Tommy" Shelby, a member of the powerful Shelby crime dynasty that operates in 1920s England following the economic upheaval of World War I. The decorated war hero has bigger ambitions than commanding the streets of Birmingham, though — and the conflict comes to a head in the final season.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, and Sophie Rundle will return for the final season. Notably, the new trailer did not touch on the fate of the late Helen McCrory, who portrayed Aunt Polly in the British period crime series. McCrory died in April after a battle with cancer.

BBC announced earlier this year that the series would end after its sixth season. In a statement, series creator Steven Knight added that the "story will continue in another form," namely, a film. Knight confirmed to Variety in October that a Peaky Blinders film will begin production in 2023.

"I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham," he said. "And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it." While season 6 will mark an end for the series itself, Knight teased the possibility of new "shows related" to the Peaky Blinders universe.

Watch the trailer for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders above. A release date has not been announced yet, but it was previously teased for sometime in 2022.

