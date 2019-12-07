Tommy Pham trade grades: Rays keep churning; Padres take step forward

UPDATE: The teams announced the trade Friday evening: Pham and Cronenworth from Tampa Bay to San Diego in exchange for Dozier, Edwards and a player to be named.

UPDATE 2: Snell apologized to Edwards for calling him a name. Snell says he was upset that the Rays traded Pham and meant no disrespect toward Edwards.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Rays and Padres were nearing completion of a trade early Friday that would send outfielder Tommy Pham and two-way prospect Jake Cronenworth from Tampa Bay to San Diego in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, middle infield prospect Xavier Edwards and a second prospect or a player to be named, according to multiple reports.

Marc Topkin of the St. Petersburg Times (subscription required) reported that the teams will announce the trade later Friday after medical records are reviewed. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported that a swap was close (subscription required).

When completed, the trade will be San Diego's third in 10 days. The Padres acquired infielder Jurickson Profar from the A's in exchange for catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named on Dec. 2, and they acquired right-hander Kyle Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham from the Brewers on Nov. 27 in exchange for left-hander Eric Lauer, infielder Luis Urias and a player to be named.

The Rays will be making their fourth trade of the offseason, with the previous biggest name being Jose De Leon.

SN grades what has been reported about the Pham-Renfroe swap:

Rays: B+

The plus is for Edwards, a 20-year-old second baseman/shortstop who was No. 5 in MLB Pipeline's ranking of Padres prospects. The knock on him appears to be a lack of power (just one home run in 756 minor league plate appearances), but he has shown early signs of a strong hit tool (.328/.395/.399 slash line in those PAs) and top speed (56 career steals). Rays left-hander Blake Snell, in his real-time reaction to the trade, sounded unimpressed by Edwards, whom he called a "slapd—" prospect. The Padres drafted Edwards 38th overall in 2018 out of a South Florida high school.

Renfroe, 27, is four years younger than the 31-year-old Pham and has more raw power (a career-high 33 home runs in 2019). He also possesses one of the best outfield throwing arms in the game, something that would make him a fit in right field and allow Austin Meadows to take Pham's place in left. On the flip side, Renfroe is far worse than Pham at getting on base (a .289 OBP in 2019 despite a career-high 46 walks). Topkin pointed out that Renfroe played with a bone spur in his right foot in the second half and had surgery in October.

As is usually the case, Tampa Bay will be saving a lot of money with the trade. MLB Trade Rumors projects Renfroe will make $3.4 million next year in arbitration, far less than half of Pham's $8.6 million arb projection. The Rays will also gain two extra years of control: Renfroe won't be eligible to become a free agent until after the 2023 season; Pham can become a free agent after the 2021 season.

Padres: B

The deal shows how serious general manager A.J. Preller is about trying to make the roster stronger in 2020.

Pham slashed .273/.369/.450 (119 OPS+) with 21 home runs in 2019; that power output was in line with his previous two seasons (23 in 2017, 21 in 2018). He also adds speed to the offense (he tied a career high with 25 stolen bases last season), although Fangraphs' calculations pegged him as a barely above-average baserunner. His corner defense (1 DRS in left field in 2019) should play OK at Petco Park.

Pham will also add a fiery on-field persona, which should come in handy in games vs. the NL West-rival Dodgers and Giants.

He will be joining a San Diego outfield group that includes Manuel Margot, Wil Myers, Franchy Cordero, Josh Naylor and Grisham. Expect Preller to explore deals involving part of that group at next week's Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Cronenworth, 25, moves this grade up slightly. His hitting took a leap last season at Triple-A Durham (a professional career-high 10 home runs and .949 OPS) and he also showed promise on the mound (two unearned runs allowed in seven appearances, primarily as an opener, covering 7 1/3 innings). The former University of Michigan closer did have trouble throwing strikes, however (eight walks).

Overall: It's always interesting with these teams

As always, the Rays are trying to stay strong and save money. The Padres are spending more to become slightly better. The last big trade between the organizations, in December 2014, became known for the Nationals getting Trea Turner from the Padres as part of a complicated three-team swap. Five years later, it's Edwards leaving the Padres' organization, this time straight to the Rays.