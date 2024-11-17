Tommy Mellott, McCade O'Reilly rally unbeaten Montana State over UC Davis 30-28 for Big Sky title

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Mellott threw two touchdown passes in a 30-point run by Montana State, but the Bobcats needed an interception from McCade O'Reilly on a 2-point conversion try to hold off UC Davis 30-28 in a battle of Top-5 teams in the FCS coaches poll on Saturday night.

No. 2 Montana State (11-0, 7-0) clinched the Big Sky Conference title with the victory over No. 4 UC Davis (9-2, 6-1) and finished the regular season unbeaten for the first time in program history.

It was all Montana State until the fourth quarter after Miles Hastings marched UC Davis 95 yards and capped the 11-play drive with a 1-yard scoring toss to Ian Simpson. Winston Williams ran it in for the 2-point conversion and the Aggies led 8-0. It was only the second touchdown allowed in the first quarter by Montana State this season.

Mellott answered with his 20th touchdown pass of the campaign — a 53-yard scoring strike to Rohan Jones less than three minutes later — and the Bobcats trailed 8-7.

Mellott connected with Ty McCullouch for a 17-yard touchdown and a 14-8 lead just 41 seconds into the second quarter. The score was set up when Dru Polidore picked off Hastings, giving Montana State the ball on the Aggies' 46.

Taco Dowler followed with a 79-yard punt return and the Bobcats led 20-8 after the extra-point kick was blocked with 12:43 left before halftime. Hastings was strip-sacked and his fumble was recovered by Neil Daily at the Montana State 48. The Bobcats turned that into a 42-yard field goal by redshirt freshman Myles Sansted for a 23-8 lead.

Montana State had the only score of the third quarter, a 7-yard touchdown run by Julius Davis to up its advantage to 30-8 heading to the fourth quarter.

UC Davis rallied with three touchdowns in the final 6:21. Lan Larison, who rushed for 112 yards, scored on a 1-yard run. Hastings followed with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Gbatu Jr. with 1;45 remaining and an 11-yarder to Chaz Davis with 34 seconds left.

Mellott completed 18 of 25 passes for 174 yards for the Bobcats. Davis carried 13 times for 91 yards.

Hastings totaled 320 yards on 22-for-33 passing with an interception for the Aggies. Davis caught four passes for 128 yards and Larison had eight receptions for 109.

Montana State scored in 24 straight quarters and 39 of 44 this season before being shut out in the final period.

Montana State is the only college football program in the nation to win national championships on three different levels of competition — NAIA in 1956, NCAA Division II in 1976 and NCAA Division I-AA now the FCS in 1984.

UC Davis' only previous loss came in its opener — 31-13 to FBS member California. The Aggies beat the Bobcats the first time they met but have lost eight in a row since.

