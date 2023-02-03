Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Responds to Criticism in the Wake of Pamela Anderson's Netflix Doc

Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson addresses her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, and since its release, fans have criticized the Mötley Crüe rocker's current wife Brittany Furlan.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Furlan addressed fans' comments and said she doesn't "sweat" the criticism, as she's confident and happy in her marriage.

"I just wanted to come on here and let you know I'm OK because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice, and I'm good, don't worry," said the former Vine star, who married Lee in 2019. "Don't worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they're saying. I don't live in that world, so please don't stress."

She continued, "Thank you to the people who have been so sweet. We're only here for a certain amount of time, so I don't sweat the comments from people that don't know me or my relationship or anything like that."

"I love everyone that's been really kind," added Furlan, before addressing the critics of her marriage. "I'm sending love to those who have been unkind, because I think they probably need it."

She then spoke about Lee, 60: "I'm lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all the stuff off and could care less. So, don't worry about anything and thank you to everyone that's been sticking up for me...I leave my comments open, if you feel like you wanna get it out and say something mean to me, go ahead, please."

Anderson, 55, and Lee's relationship saw a resurgence in fanfare upon the release of Hulu's Pam & Tommy series last year, which the Baywatch star has said she refuses to watch. "I have no desire to watch it," she says in Pamela, A Love Story before referencing the pair's infamous stolen homemade sex tape. "I never watched the tape, I'm never going to watch this."

The ex-spouses share sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, and Anderson has expressed support for Lee in his marriage to Furlan.

"He's married and happy, and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," she told The Howard Stern Show in January. "I hate to be annoying and going through this again. I'm sure she's annoyed, but I respect their relationship, and [I'm] just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."