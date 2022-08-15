Tommy Lee's nude photo on Instagram fuels debate over platform's censorship double standard

Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Rocker Tommy Lee's penis was once again available for the public to see but this time it appears to be his choice.

The Mötley Crüe drummer, 59, posted a full-frontal nude photo on Instagram and Facebook Thursday. "Ooooopppsss," he captioned the post.

The photo, showing a naked Lee sitting on the edge of a bathtub, has since been removed from both social media platforms. It's unclear, however, whether he or the social media sites took the photo down.

While the post was online, Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan, commented on the picture with “OH MY GOD.”

Lee's nude photo was online for nearly four hours, according to Newsweek, and consequently sparked outrage from people calling out a double standard with Meta-owned social media platforms' community guidelines.

Fact-checking 'Pam & Tommy': Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and the stolen sex tape

Tommy Lee of Motley Crue performs onstage during The Stadium Tour at Truist Park on June 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tommy Lee of Motley Crue performs onstage during The Stadium Tour at Truist Park on June 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

See also: Tommy Lee reveals which Mötley Crüe member once bit Eddie Van Halen, talks sobriety and solo album

USA TODAY has reached out to Meta, parent website for Facebook and Instagram, for further comment.

Facebook, Instagram's community guideline censorship debate

Instagram's community guidelines restrict content depicting "sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks."

"We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram," community guidelines state.

Instagram now allows photos of female nipples in the context of "breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations" as well as nudity for the purpose of protesting and nudity in paintings and sculptures.

The delay in the removal of Lee's nude photo caused outrage on Twitter questioning why it took so long for it to be removed.

"Didn’t want to really wake up to a picture of Tommy Lee’s (expletive)," user @lovefromloz said. "@instagram literally has the clearest double standard among their community guidelines."

User @UnbrokenFate pointed out how Lee's photo received praise while revealing photos of Britney Spears have people questioning her mental stability.

"So Tommy Lee can post a literal photo with his whole (expletive) out on Instagram and y'all love it, but when Britney makes posts nude (BUT STILL COVERING HERSELF) she's crazy? Make it make sense. The double standard is so apparent," the tweet read.

Musician Tommy Lee arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson at Sony Studios on August 7, 2005 in Culver City, California.
Musician Tommy Lee arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson at Sony Studios on August 7, 2005 in Culver City, California.

User @jlalibs on Twitter called Lee's photo a publicity stunt and brought up the unfair treatment of sex workers on social media platforms.

"Tommy Lee has 1.4m followers on IG and that image is still up four hours later where sex workers who don’t even post nudity get shadow banned for just living," @jlalibs wrote.

Tommy Lee's previous nude scandal involving Pamela Anderson

This isn't the first time Lee's nude image was made available for strangers to see.

In 1996, a private sex tape of Lee and his former wife, "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson, was stolen and sold to the public.

The tape was stolen from the pair's Malibu home by an electrician Rand Gauthier, who was fired from a renovation job despite being owed $20,000 that his clients refused to pay, according to a Rolling Stone report from 2014.

The two faced lengthy legal battles, eventually settling a lawsuit in December 1997 against the Internet Entertainment Group, which posted the tape online, according to Rolling Stone.

After a tumultuous relationship, the couple, who had two children together, divorced in 1998.

In &quot;Pam &amp; Tommy&quot; Pamela Anderson (Sebastian Stan) and Tommy Lee (Lily James) met and got married in four days on the beach.
In "Pam & Tommy" Pamela Anderson (Sebastian Stan) and Tommy Lee (Lily James) met and got married in four days on the beach.

Hulu's limited series titled "Pam and Tommy" details the viral sensation and the emotional toll it took on the couple.

The show received 10 Emmy nominations including, Outstanding Limited Series and acting nominations for Lily James who played Anderson, Sebastian Stan who played Lee, and Seth Rogan who played Gauthier.

'Pam & Tommy' transformations: Lily James looked like a 'complete lunatic' under her Pamela Anderson makeup

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tommy Lee posts nude photo online fueling Instagram censorship debate

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tom Holland Announces Social Media Break: “I Spiral When I Read Things About Me”

    Tom Holland returned to Instagram only to reveal he was taking a social media break to focus on his mental health. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star had been absent from digital platforms and came back to make a couple of important announcements. Holland shared a video on his official Instagram account and said he had […]

  • Tommy Lee just reposted his d*ck pic on Instagram

    Tommy Lee has reposted a controversial nude photo to Instagram, reigniting conversations about how women's bodies are policed online in comparison to men's.

  • Alberta father searching for life-saving stem cell match for toddler

    A Lac La Biche, Alta. man is desperately seeking a matching stem cell donor to save his sick son. Jacob Marfo's two-year-old, Ezra, is currently in a Calgary hospital because of acute myelogenous leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Ezra was born in June 2020 and diagnosed the next May. "He is sick — very very sick," Marfo told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active. "Sometimes when you look at him, you can't even recognize he's the same boy — that little fun boy — who was running around." Ezra

  • This father and son both needed 4-organ transplants. They want more people to give the gift of life

    Nearly 16 years after Darryl Wallis had a rare, life-changing transplant operation for four organs, his five-year-old son had to undergo the same procedure just two weeks ago. Now, he's calling on more Ontarians to consider registering to become organ donors. At the age of one, Wallis was diagnosed with hollow visceral myopathy, a rare type of intestinal pseudo-obstruction that would stop his digestive system from moving food properly or absorbing nutrients. For the first 20 years of his life, W

  • Sunak vows to make Britain ‘energy secure’ as he battles to become PM

    The ex-chancellor said he will legislate to ensure UK is ‘energy independent’ by 2045 as he promises to step up North Sea production.

  • I'm a New Yorker who went to Canada for the first time. Here are 7 things that impressed me so much, I'm already planning a trip back.

    Insider's reporter traveled to Niagara Falls, Toronto, Québec City, and Montreal in Canada and tried poutine, rode local trains, and explored cities.

  • See the Chicks Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ Cover

    Country trio remember late singer/actress with rendition of Grease classic at the Gorge concert Saturday

  • Canadian Joey Votto appears in record 1,989th career major-league game

    CINCINNATI — No Canadian has played in more Major League Baseball games than Joey Votto. The Cincinnati Reds first baseman appeared in his 1,989th major-league game Sunday, an 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs. That broke the previous mark, which had been held by Larry Walker of Maple Ridge, B.C. Officials from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame presented Votto, 38, of Toronto, with a plaque to commemorate the accomplishment following the contest. “To break Larry Walker’s all-time games record is a

  • Anne Heche has been taken off life support and is dead at 53

    "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," a representative for the actor confirmed to Insider on Sunday night.

  • Hailey and Justin Bieber Coordinate Pink and Yellow in Budapest

    The couple look so sweet in behind-the-scenes pics from European leg of the pop star's Justice World Tour.

  • Jennifer Lopez Supports Britney Spears On Instagram After Kevin Federline Feud

    Britney Spears has been weathering attacks on her parenting from her ex, Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat