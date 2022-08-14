Tommy Lee just reposted his d*ck pic on Instagram

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

It's been a few days since Tommy Lee shocked the world by posting a full-frontal nude pic on Instagram. The very x-rated image remained on the social platform for at least five hours, reigniting conversations about how women's bodies are policed online in comparison to men's.

His post racked up over 50,000 likes and attracted plenty of comments, mainly from fellow men who applauded him, but there were others – including us – who called out the hypocrisy when it came to people's reaction to the photo.

Eventually, Tommy's d*ck pic was removed from Instagram – although it remains in pride of place on his Twitter account – but that doesn't appear to have stopped him on his nude crusade. In fact, he's already reposted the image to his Instagram feed, this time sharing an art-ified version of the photo to get around the social platform's community guidelines, which state: "For a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram."

The Motley Crue star didn't share a caption with the new nude, but fans were quick to comment once again. "The return of the king", someone wrote in response to the post, with another person adding: "The gift that keeps on giving".

"Bro said 'I’ll find a way", another person commented, as a fourth fan chimed into the conversation with, "He found a loop hole".

But this isn't the first time that Tommy's penis has found itself at the centre of the world's attention. Earlier this year his genitals had a starring scene in Disney+'s Pam & Tommy which recounted Tommy's whirlwind romance with Pamela Anderson and the 90s sex tape scandal they were caught up in.

If you've watched the series (and if you haven't, what are you waiting for!?), you'll certainly know the scene we're talking about. As Tommy and Pam – played by Sebastian Stan and Lily James – are about to spend their first night together, he has a private moment to give his penis a pep talk.

Surprisingly, Tommy's penis talks back to him – something which co-showrunner Robert Siegel has previously said was inspired by Tommy's autobiography, Tommyland. It didn't take long for viewers to comment on the scene, with one writing on Twitter: "*That* conversation scene in episode 2 of #PamAndTommy is going to give me nightmares."

Story continues

Nightmares indeed...

You Might Also Like