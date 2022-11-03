Tommy Jeans Taps Martine Rose for '90s Americana Collection

Tommy Hilfiger has joined forces with British designer Martine Rose for its new Fall 2022 Tommy Jeans capsule collection, born from a shared love of sportswear.

The 35-piece capsule collection fuses streetwear aesthetics with modern wardrobe essentials, resulting in a gender-inclusive collection for all. Using Tommy Hilfiger's '90s icons as a base, pieces are updated through the contemporary lens of Martine Rose, offering a powerful concoction of color and proportions. Standout pieces in the collection include a varsity jacket, hoodie, puffer and robe coat, each garment remixed with striking details, accents of color and dye techniques.

"Collaborating with Martine has been inspiring and really pushed me creatively," says Tommy Hilfiger in a press release. "I love it when a designer can come in and put their own touch on our archival pieces. The collection is elevated and unique, and really highlights how out-of-the-box and experimental Martine's work is."

Rose adds, "I really enjoyed being able to explore American subculture and create a campaign that not only celebrates but rightly spotlights marginalized communities. TOMMY HILFIGER has always been a brand that I've drawn inspiration from, so this partnership was such a natural and organic marriage."

Complementing the collection is a nostalgic campaign lensed by renowned photographer Buck Ellison. Taking cues from '90s Americana, the campaign sees couples relaxed in domestic settings while showcasing Rose chaps and jockstraps for a tongue-in-cheek edge.

It's not the first time that Hilfiger has teamed up with a British designer, as the new collab comes not long after the heritage brand joined forces with Richard Quinn, with a lookbook shot in Dubai.

The collection will be available for purchase from November 7 at select Tommy Jeans stores and the brand's website.