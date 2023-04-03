Tommy Hilfiger Taps Yara Shahidi as Judge for New Legacy Challenge 2.0

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has tapped Yara Shahidi as spokesperson and judge for the New Legacy Challenge 2.0, the design competition developed through a partnership between Tommy Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program and Harlem’s Fashion Row.

“Yara’s not only a multitalented actress and producer — she is also a champion of inclusivity who shares our vision of supporting underrepresented talent in the creative industry,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Having previously teamed up with Yara in the space of equitable global fashion representation we found her insight invaluable, so are excited to continue this partnership.”

Hilfiger has also revealed the three finalists of the New Legacy Challenge 2.0: Jameel Mohammed, Megan Smith and Tavon Davis. For the next step, the designers will be paired with a Hilfiger mentor to recreate their own prep styles to show in New York City, where the judges will decide the winner.

“For over a year, I’ve been able to both witness and participate in the many ways Tommy Hilfiger invests in a more equitable future,” said Shahidi. “I’m excited to have joined Harlem’s Fashion Row and the People’s Place Program to highlight the incredible BIPOC design talent who are redefining American prep.”

Meantime, the People’s Place Program has released a new episode of the “Invisible Seam” podcast where voices from the community give insights on how to open industry doors for underrepresented youth in fashion. Kimberly Jenkins hosts the conversation and is joined by Brandice Daniel, Megan Smith, Jonathan Hayden and Clarence Ruth.

This is the second year of Hilfiger’s partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row. Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, the organization supports emerging talent and provides a platform for designers from underrepresented communities.

“I’m so excited to see what our New Legacy Challenge 2.0 finalists bring to the table this year as we continue to build on our mission of championing and amplifying BIPOC talent in fashion,” said Randy Cousin, global senior vice president of Tommy Hilfiger Lab and People’s Place Program. “Our focus on the People’s Place Program has always been to offer career support and industry access for those underrepresented in the industry. We are excited to have Yara Shahidi join as a global program ambassador this season and help us deliver on those goals.”

