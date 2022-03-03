Tommy Hilfiger Starts Team Tommy to Champion Gaming World

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has introduced Team Tommy, a new community-led initiative designed to recognize the gaming world.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” said Hilfiger. “Not only is this an exciting step for us as we enter the metaverse, but we’re connecting with and building relationships with a whole new group of fans and customers. I’m excited to learn from these creative individuals and explore more of their intricate gaming world.”

More from WWD

Team Tommy is made up of eight hand-picked gamers from across the U.S., Europe and APAC that represent the diverse gaming community. Via the selected gamers platforms, they reach over 5.26 million fans globally and over 1.25 million users on Twitch, an interactive livestreaming gaming and entertainment platform.

As part of Team Tommy, the gamers will take part in weekly streams across various social platforms using Twitch and YouTube Live; monthly regionally streamed “Get Togethers;” in person-appearances throughout the year, and in-store activations in their local markets.

The eight Team Tommy members are Luminum (Australia), Sunsup (France), HoneyPuu (Germany), Nana (Korea), OwengeJuice TV (U.K.), Blaustoise (U.S.), Dish (U.S,), and Dom2k (U.S.).

OwengeJuiceTV, for example, is an avid Minecraft steamer and content creator, focusing his channel on combining pre-recorded cinematic with live role-playing in a Minecraft setting. HoneyPuu, is a Twitch streamer mainly known for her League of Legends gameplay, while Sunsup is a French streamer who mainly steams Animal Crossing content on Twitch.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Winners: Lalaland and Uzuri Ky

Exploring Fashion’s Gaming and Virtual Frontier

Elite World Group’s Julia Haart, Tommy Hilfiger Partner on New Virtual Venture

Story continues

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.