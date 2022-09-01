Tommy Hilfiger Collaborates with Richard Quinn on Limited-Edition Capsule

Award-winning designer Richard Quinn brings his iconoclastic vision to Tommy Hilfiger in a gender-inclusive capsule inspired by cultural archetypes and radical expression.

The capsule includes Quinn’s signature use of bold patterns and exaggerated silhouettes with Hilfiger’s iconic take on American classics, from the varsity jacket to the 5-pocket jean, the chino to the leather jacket. Across a total of 40 pieces, the capsule is inspired by cultural archetypes including punk, explorer, cheerleader and jock and serves as a resounding, gender inclusive celebration of individual style.

The newly launched “TH Monogram” reflects the spirit of innovation at the heart of Tommy Hilfiger and is remixed with Quinn’s signature daisy design and emblazoned onto puffer jackets, pea coats, athletic backpacks and hold-alls.

A varsity jacket is decorated with unique motifs that combine Quinn’s daisy with emblems of collegiate and Americana style. An iconic English rose pattern appears on formal trousers, billowing outerwear and classic tailoring in Scottish tartan.

The capsule is documented in a campaign photographed by Dany Lovehill that celebrates the collection’s launch with a studio shoot in Dubai, UAE.

Tommy Hilfiger X Richard Quinn is now available in stores worldwide as well as in select boutiques including Printemps, Selfrdiges, KaDeWe, Antonia, Deliberti and Folli Follie.