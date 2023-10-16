Tommy Fury vs KSI fight result officially changed after scorecard error

Getty Images

This weekend's Tommy Fury vs KSI boxing match has had the result officially changed after a scorecard error.

The professional boxer and Love Island contestant took part in a fight with the YouTuber and rapper on Saturday (October 14) at Manchester's AO Arena, four years after Fury first proposed they met in the ring.

Initially, it was announced that Fury had won via majority decision, with two of three judges giving him 57 points versus KSI's 56, while the third judge gave them both 57.

However, fans noticed (via TalkSport) that the adding-up on the third judge's card was wrong, and that KSI's score once again added up to 56. The score was officially amended, with Fury's victory now listed as unanimous.

Neither competitor seemed particularly happy with how the fight went down.

KSI was quoted as saying: "[I won rounds] 1, 2, 3 and a point off. How do I lose a six-rounder? Unreal. He's the man that's meant to be a pro boxer and he won a majority decision. It's outrageous."

Meanwhile, Fury told IFL TV: "Was it my best performance? No, absolutely not, but we knew it was going to be a stinkfest, because one man didn't want to come to fight.



"That was a horrible fight, I've not even watched it back and I'm not even sure I'm going to want to watch it back, because I was useless in there, but I still got the win."

Fury's other half Molly-Mae Hague seemed happy. She posted a black and white photo of the both of them and wrote: "No one is prouder of you than me."

The fact that he can now move back in with her probably helps.

