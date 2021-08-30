Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor LIVE: Result and latest reaction as Love Island star defeats US newcomer

YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley will fight one another in a boxing match tonight, as the sport’s controversial crossover era continues, and the most highly-anticipated undercard bout sees Tommy Fury take on Anthony Taylor.

Fury – brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – is a former Love Island contestant and has so far amassed a professional record of 6-0 with four knockouts to his name. Meanwhile, Taylor – a sparring partner of Paul – has lost his only pro contest, and the American lost it via knockout.

Fury has been involved in a war of words with Paul on social media and the Briton could be next up for the American vlogger, if the pair win their respective contests at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio this evening.

Elsewhere on the card, British heavyweight Daniel Dubois is in action against Joe Cusumano.

Follow live updates below as Tommy Fury and Anthony Taylor go head-to-head in the boxing ring.

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor LIVE

Daniel Dubois warming up ahead of US debut

Daniel Dubois warming up ahead of US debut

HIGHLIGHT: Love knocks down Baranchyk

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

That’s the biggest win of Montana Love’s career. It was a fantastic turnaround after round three where Baranchyk knocked him around the ring.

Montana Love with the TKO victory over Ivan Baranchyk.

Montana Love a beast 😳 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 30, 2021

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

02:40 , Michael Jones

Love wins!

Ivan Baranchyk’s corner throw in the towel after Montana Love got the knockdown. What a fight from the 26-year-old, he was on his last legs at points but finished Baranchyk with a left uppercut.

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

02:38 , Michael Jones

Round Seven

Love lands two right-left combinations early in the round before stepping up to offload on the Russian who may be starting to slow down. More dodges from Love that forces Baranchyk to hit air. The Russian swings himself off his feet with a powerful left hook.

He’s down!

Love lands a straight left and sends the Russian to the canvas! That’s a big hit from the American to end the round.

What a shot from Love!

This fight rules 💥



Catch the end now ➡️ https://t.co/R41QMso6Iu pic.twitter.com/CYEihLkeR4 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 30, 2021

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

Round Six

This is a really close fight to call but I don’t think it’ll go the distance. Both fighters have landed big shots and it’ll be a let down if someone doesn’t get a knockout.

This has been a quieter round but Baranchyk lands a couple of decent punches before hitting Love around the back of the head. I’d say Love is winning so far which may force Baranchyk to take more risks.

This Baranchyk and Love fight tho!!! Whew! Carry on...🔥🔥🔥 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 30, 2021

This a good ass fight 🔥 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) August 30, 2021

This a good ass fight 🔥 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) August 30, 2021

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

Round Five

After a couple of rounds trading blows Love is back to weaving and jabbing and he’s trying to avoid the ropes. Baranchyk tries to get inside but Love hits him with a left uppercut. He looks shaky and Love follows it up with a right hook.

Is Baranchyk there for the taking? Love thinks so and goes in for the kill but he overcommits and leaves himself open to the left hook. Baranchyk lands it and Love stumbles away before getting saved by the bell!

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

Round Four

Baranchyk and Love trade blows in the fourth with both fighters landing a variety of jabs and straights. Love tags the Russian with a left hook and raises his hands for the crowd.

The Beast stays on his feet though and gets to the end of the round. Good response from Love after getting bullied in the third.

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

Round Three

Love continues to control the pace of the fight with his weaving and dodging. He lands a one-two combo but Baranchyk brushes it off. He comes at the American and finally lands that overhead right. Love is rocking as The Beast goes on the attack, furiously throwing punches trying to finish Love.

Baranchyk lands another right as the seconds tick down and Love is pinned on the ropes. The bell goes as Love tags the Russian on the chin. This contest has heated up!

REPORT: Tommy Fury eases to points victory on US debut on Jake Paul undercard

Tommy Fury outclassed Anthony Taylor to pick up a points victory on his US debut on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley.

Fury dazzled over four rounds in Cleveland, Ohio, schooling the former MMA star, who entered the bout with an 0-1 record as a professional boxer.

All three judges gave the fight to the brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, 40-36.

Fury immediately jumped out towards his opponent, imposing his towering frame over Taylor and spearing his gold gloves towards Taylor.

Tommy Fury eases to points victory on US debut on Jake Paul undercard

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

Round Two

It’s smart boxing from Love. He’s trying to keep his distance and encourage Baranchyk to close the distance. The American gets a straight left to hand and follows it up with a right jab.

The Beast twice attempts to land a wild right hook but gets nowhere near the American who is moving nicely around the ring. Love lands another good jab at the end of the round and this one goes to him.

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

Round One

Montana Love is a southpaw which adds a bit of spice to proceedings. He’s from Cleveland and this home crowd is right behind him here but he’s up against The Beast.

Baranchyk starts on the front foot but both fighters look like they’re feeling each other out. Baranchyk throws a couple of wild rights but doesn’t connect. Love keeps his distance and nicely avoids a powerful left hook from the Russian.

Love stays behind his jab but The Beast lands a solid right hook at the end of the round and rocks his opponent. That was a close round.

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

There’s a lot of boos as Russian Ivan Baranchyk heads into the ring. Based on the ring walks alone my money is on this guy. He’s oozing confidence and looks in his element.

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love

Fight number two is about to kick off. This will be a 10 round bout.

Montant Love heads into the ring first, he’s never fought more then eight rounds before. On paper this could be a decent match up.

Woodley arrives

Tyron Woodley has arrived at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio with a determined look on his face.

He weighed in marginally lighter than Paul at 189.5lbs and delivered a final message to the YouTuber.

"He’s quivering and this dude should be, because I’m about to hurt him in a way he’s never felt before," said Woodley.

Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul next?

02:00 , Michael Jones

Did Tommy Fury perform well enough to ensure a fight with Jake Paul next?

He landed some heavy blows and visibly hurt Taylor but didn’t get the knockout. The crowd were vocal with their disappointment about that as the final round came to an end booing Fury for not finishing his opponent.

Jake Paul won’t be too worried by what he saw which may work in Fury’s favour. Fury’s done his part but Paul still has to beat Tyron Woodley later tonight before any talks can take place.

Logan Paul’s message to brother Jake Paul

John Fury’s thoughts

01:53 , Michael Jones

Tommy Fury’s dad, John Fury, says his son didn’t put in a brilliant performance but did what he had to do.

“It was what it was, he dealt with the pressure alright. He got the win.” he said “We don't get sparring here like they do. He knew how to nullify Tommy's work, he messed Tommy around.

“He was so short, it's hard to punch down. He's learned something from this. It wasn't a brilliant performance. When they don't come to win, it was what it was.”

‘Lets get it on'

01:49 , Michael Jones

Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul after defeating Anthony Taylor.

“Let's get it on Jake, I've done my bit, you do your bit.” said Fury “It should be easy enough for him, I went four rounds with his sparring partner. I'm a seven-fight novice in the gym, nowhere near the finished article.

“I thank you so much for having me. Of course [I was nervous], getting in there and fighting, fight by fight I'm learning, we'll get there, slowly but surely.

“It wasn't my best performance. I'm getting better, I'm trying my best. Looking at that, Jake should have an easy night, there are no excuses, I want you next you bum, let's get it on.”

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor

The verdict

It had to be! Tommy Fury wins by unanimous decision. All three judges gave Fury every round. It’s a win but not the spectacular debut in America that Fury would have wanted.

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor

01:43 , Michael Jones

Round Four

The final round. Can Fury get the stoppage?

He’s doing his best to land a big right hook but Taylor lands a couple of shots. Fury responds with a solid body shot that rocks Taylor who clings on to his opponent.

The bell goes and Taylor raises his arm. No knockout for Tommy Fury but surely he’s done enough to win the fight. You never know though with American judges.

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor

Round Three

Fury’s thrown a few right uppercuts but hasn’t really landed any, it could be devastating for Taylor if he does. Fury lands a strong left hook and Taylor is looking tired now. He stumbles over his own feet and falls over but it’s not a knock down.

Fury controls the rest of the round but doesn’t over commit. He’s bossing the fight.

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor

Round Two

Taylor’s throwing a lot of punches but he can’t get in range to really land them. Tommy Fury’s fighting smart, grappling and staying behind the jab. It’s when he lands a combo that Fury looks vulnerable. He’s getting giddy and wants to finish Taylor leaving himself open.

A left hook connects then a right, left combo to the head from Fury. Another three punch combination lands for Fury just before the bell. That’s another round for the Manchester man.

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor

Round One

Fury takes control of the centre of the ring immediately and works the jab followed by a couple of combos. He lands plenty as Taylor tries to close the gap and land an over the top right hook.

Fury lands two solid rights before taking a glancing hit to the chin. That one rocked him but he’s won the opening round.

He’s more technical and seems to have the heavier punches.

Tommy Fury’s ring walk

01:26 , Jack Rathborn

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor

Taylor is the first to make the ring walk. He looks pretty relaxed I’ve got to say.

Fury comes out. There are a few boos and hisses but nothing all that intimidating.

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor

The preliminary fight ended with Charles Conwell defeating Juan Carlos Rubio by third-round TKO stoppage. Now it’s time for the first fight of the night.

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor.

Fury needs to win and needs to impose himself on this fight. Taylor has had just one professional fight in his career which he lost. Fury has a record of six wins from six fights. On paper this shouldn’t be close.

Tommy Fury on a possible fight with Jake Paul

01:10 , Michael Jones

There is also a deeper storyline potentially building for Fury who has traded barbs with Paul recently. Fury is reported to have signed a two-fight deal with US broadcaster Showtime, who inked Paul to their network earlier this year, and may get a chance at fighting the YouTuber next.

“Jake Paul doesn’t come into my mind once,” Fury said ahead of his fight with Anthony Taylor. “I’ve not thought about him. I don’t think about him. The only man I’ve thought about and have been thinking about for this whole training camp is Anthony Taylor.

"Sunday night, I’ll get the job done and whatever else lies ahead, we can think about then. Until then, this man is getting knocked out cold."

Tommy Fury up first

Tommy Fury makes his US debut on the undercard tonight as he fights Anthony Taylor on the undercard. Taylor is a former MMA fighter but never held any titles.

He’s also been a sparring partner for Jake Paul and used a few of the YouTubers tactics in trying to wind up the Love Island star during the build-up to fight night.

The bout will be four rounds with a possible fight against Paul on the cards if Fury wins.

John Fury on how far Tommy Fury can go in boxing

01:05 , Jack Rathborn

“From where he's at now, he's a six-fight novice, it's too early to tell. Until you step up to British, European, we're a way off that. He's still learning. 22 years old, we've got no rush with him. Good things will come to those who wait. He's got everything, he's marketable, he can punch, he can box. Whether he can do what Tyson has done, I don't know, Tyson is a unicorn.”

Iron Mike backs Jake Paul

01:03 , Michael Jones

Mike Tyson, one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, has backed Jake Paul to beat Tyron Woodley tonight adding that Woodley is after one last payday.

Speaking on his podcast, Iron Mike sided with Paul against the former UFC welterweight champion.

“Jake’s gonna beat him,” Tyson said confidently. “Woodley’s not a puncher like that, that’s why he wants to fight this guy, to get his last payday probably.”

‘The easiest fight of my career'

01:01 , Michael Jones

Tyron Woodley meanwhile is latest UFC alum looking to avoid falling victim to former Disney Channel star Jake Paul.

He said: “Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night.

“Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can’t wait to shut this b***h up.

“This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports.”

That’s big talk but can he back it up?

Is Jake Paul the future of boxing?

Monday 30 August 2021 00:58 , Michael Jones

YouTuber Jake Paul has claimed in the build-up to the fight that a win tonight would finally earn him some respect in the boxing community.

He said: “Tyron’s a good striker. He’s known for knocking people out but I think when I beat Tyron, people have to put respect on my name.

“But that’s not what I’m here for, to be honest. I already know how good I am. I know that this is going to be another easy fight.

“That’s why Showtime is in business with me. You’re looking at the future of boxing.”

John Fury on Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Monday 30 August 2021 00:57 , Jack Rathborn

“It’s a new audience, they’re bringing good stuff to the table.

“We don’t know what they will bring until they bring it. There’s so much suspense.

“It’s a takeover!”

Tommy Fury engages trash talk with Jake Paul

Monday 30 August 2021 00:55 , Jack Rathborn

It’s likely going to be the next fight for both fighters, should they both win tonight.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul’s beef appears very real, with the Briton making his US debut tonight, but conscious of the battle down the road.

That moment when Tommy Fury shut down Jake Paul ❌ pic.twitter.com/0OwyV83HoH — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) August 29, 2021

A full night of boxing

Monday 30 August 2021 00:52 , Michael Jones

There’s a full evening of boxing to enjoy before Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley take to the ring including a fight for the WBC, WBO and IBO World Featherweight titles and the US debuts of two British fighters, Tommy Fury and Daniel Dubois.

Here’s the full roster:

Main Event: Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano v Yamileth Mercado – for WBC, WBO and IBO World Featherweight titles

Tommy Fury v Anthony Taylor

Daniel Dubois v Joe Cusumano

Ivan Barancyhk v Montana Love

Charles Conwell v Juan Carlos Rubio

The first fight gets underway shortly with the ringwalks for Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley expected at around 4am.

VOTE: Who will win Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley?

Monday 30 August 2021 00:50 , Jack Rathborn

It seems as if the fans are backing the underdog in the main event tonight.

Remember, Paul is the favourite at 1/2, while Woodley’s odds are 6/4. The draw is out at 20/1.

It's time to settle it in the ring!



😤 The Problem Child 🆚 The Chosen One



Who ya got?#PaulWoodley — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 29, 2021

Tyron Woodley: Who is Jake Paul’s opponent and why is he fighting the YouTube star?

Monday 30 August 2021 00:45 , Jack Rathborn

This weekend, much of the combat sports world will be willing Tyron Woodley to shut down the circus of Jake Paul’s ‘professional’ boxing career.

To do so, Woodley will have to take out the ringmaster himself: the 24-year-old YouTuber, who achieved fame and notoriety alongside his older brother Logan, a fellow vlogger.

Paul has fought three times as a ‘professional’, winning all three of his bouts via knockout. The first to suffer the embarrassment of being beaten by the polarising American was Ali Eson Gib, who also made his name on YouTube. Next up was an actual athlete, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson. Like Gib, Robinson – 36 at the time – was knocked out. Most recently, Paul KOed Ben Askren, a former mixed martial artist who was world champion in two promotions before entering the UFC with an unbeaten record.

The fight against Askren in April marked Paul’s first encounter with an opponent with an actual combat sports background – and elite-level pedigree, at that. But Askren has always been a wrestler through and through, and it was in that discipline that he became a US Olympian at the 2008 Beijing Games. His striking, for an MMA fighter as accomplished as he became, was startlingly sub-standard; he had certainly never boxed professionally before. Furthermore, Askren had retired from MMA in 2019 before undergoing much-needed hip surgery. When he fought Paul, he was 37 but had the mobility of an octogenarian, and he seemed to have barely prepared for the contest.

Who is Tyron Woodley and why is he fighting Jake Paul?

Michael Bisping on Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Monday 30 August 2021 00:40 , Jack Rathborn

“I wasn't sure what to think, but now I'm excited. The city of Cleveland is going crazy! Without question, you have to give Jake Paul credit, it's a big gamble, if he beats Woodley, he'll dispel the myth that he's just a YouTuber.

Yes [this is Paul’s biggest test], Woodley is getting older, but he can punch. Nothing about this makes any sense, the YouTuber is the favourite with the bookies, I think Woodley has a good chance of upsetting him.”

Tommy Fury says he will ‘break every bone’ in Jake Paul’s face

Monday 30 August 2021 00:35 , Jack Rathborn

Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy Fury has said he will “break every bone” in Jake Paul’s face if a boxing match against the YouTuber is arranged, vowing to hurt the American “for every bad thing he has said”.

Light heavyweight Fury has put together a record of 6-0 (4 KOs) since making his professional debut in 2018, while Paul won an amateur contest against fellow YouTuber star Deji Olatunji in 2018 before fighting three times as a professional.

Paul, 24, is 3-0 as a pro, having beaten YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and ex-UFC star Ben Askren – all by knockout.

He is next scheduled to box former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in Cleveland on 29 August, with Fury fighting the YouTuber’s sparring partner Anthony Taylor (0-1) on the undercard.

If Fury and Paul are to emerge victorious in their respective bouts, they could take on one another next, with the pair having exchanged harsh words on social media in recent months.

Tommy Fury says he will ‘break every bone’ in Jake Paul’s face

Amanda Serrano aims to move closer to history on Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard

Monday 30 August 2021 00:25 , Jack Rathborn

Amanda Serrano is eager to break the record of knockout victories which is currently held by the retired Christy Martin with 32 big wins inside the distance.

Serrano is currently on 30, from her 40 total wins, and the Puerto Rican fighter is keen to move to within one on tonight’s undercard.

“I like to fight forward and put pressure. My heart as a Puerto Rican warrior wants to end the fights early so that the message is more forceful,” Serrano said.

“I never imagined being close to Christy Martin in knockout victories. It was something I did not have in mind and now, with God in front of me, I will work very hard to put Puerto Rico back in the Guinness Book when I reach victory number 33. by knockout. I believe that by 2022 we will achieve it. “

Floyd Mayweather coaches Tyron Woodley

Monday 30 August 2021 00:12 , Jack Rathborn

Floyd Mayweather has spent time in camp with Tyron Woodley, hoping to elevate the former UFC champion’s chances of upsetting Jake Paul.

‘Money Mayweather’ clashed with Logan Paul in an exhibition earlier this year and is only too willing to help out another opponent of the Paul brothers.

Tyron Woodley spent time learning from Floyd Mayweather in preparation for tonight’s fight. #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/bt3p5KBkM3 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 29, 2021

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley set for PED tests

Monday 30 August 2021 00:01 , Jack Rathborn

Tonight’s main event will see both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley tested for performance-enhancing drugs.

The Ohio commission will perform the tests following the fight, reports ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

The move is a change from the initial plan after an issue over the number of available test kits.

Paul vs Woodley: How to watch and ring-walks time

Sunday 29 August 2021 21:20 , Alex Pattle

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s fights, in one handy article:

How to watch Jake Paul vs Woodley live stream online and on TV

Paul vs Woodley: Welcome!

Sunday 29 August 2021 20:57 , Alex Pattle

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley.

The pair will fight one another in a boxing match tonight, as the sport’s controversial crossover era continues.

Paul, 24, gained fame and notoriety as a vlogger but has delved into the world of boxing with one amateur fight and three professional bouts. So far, the American has won all of those contests via knockout, with his opponents in his professional fights being fellow Youtuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson and former mixed martial artistBen Askren.

Now, Askren’s close friend Woodley will step into the ring with the divisive Paul. American Woodley, 39, was recently released by the UFC due to a four-fight losing streak, but what preceded that run was a dominant spell as welterweight champion. This bout with Paul marks the former NCAA Division I wrestler’s first time venturing into boxing.

On the undercard at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Tommy Fury will compete against Anthony Taylor – a sparring partner of Paul. Fury, brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, is a former Love Island contestant and has been involved in a war of words with Paul on social media. The Briton could be next up for Paul, if the pair win their respective contests this evening. Meanwhile, British heavyweight Daniel Dubois is in action against Joe Cusumano.