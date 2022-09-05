Tommy Fury says he will be proposing to Molly-Mae Hague ‘very soon’

Former Love Island star Tommy Fury has revealed he plans on proposing to his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague “very soon”.

The 23-year-old took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday (September 4) and teased a potential proposal during a Q&A session with his 4.2million followers.

During his relationship update, one fan asked: “When is Molly getting that ring... I think it’s time”.

To which, the boxer candidly responded: “It was probably time about six months ago but it’s coming very soon”.

The reality-star-turned-sports-star has been happily dating the PrettyLittleThing Creative Director, 23, since meeting on ITV2’s Love Island in 2019.

Two months after their stint on the dating reality series, where they came second, they moved in together and have been going from strength-to-strength, overcoming a terrifying break-in and being a constant support throughout Hague’s health struggles.

Last October, the influencer admitted “I’d like a ring soon, please” while talking about her romance with Fury, which she described as “perfect.”

The TV star said: “It’s been the best two and a bit years of my life with everything, with my work, with my relationship. I’m just so lucky.”

The couple previously sparked engagement rumours when they were spotted at Cara Jewellers in Dubai in August.

In a photo obtained by The Sun, the pair were seen eyeing up a six-figure engagement ring during their luxury getaway, where Fury allegedly insisted that his other half’s ring must be a “top of the range, flawless gem”.

Fury teased when fans could expect a proposal (Instagram/TommyFury)

A source at the jewellers told the publication that Hague spoke for an hour about how she wanted the ring mounted, before Tommy sighed: “I’m just here to pay for it, mate.”

“It was a very funny moment. Molly-Mae pretended to be upset but then laughed and got on with discussing the ring,” the source added. “The couple were lovely and charming and looked very much in love.

“Tommy was insistent it must be a rare, top of the range flawless gem. And Molly-Mae spent a long time discussing how the ring must be designed.”