Tommy Fury says he’d stop KSI ‘very early’ in any bout between pair as he arrives for Misfits boxing

Tommy Fury has claimed he would stop KSI “very early” if the pair ever went toe-to-toe in the boxing ring.

As he arrived to watch the YouTuber-turned-boxer take on Joe Fournier in the main event of Misfits Boxing 7, Fury compared KSI to his previous opponent, Jake Paul.

“This man is worse than Jake Paul in my opinion, I believe if I fight KSI in the future, he gets stopped very early,” he said.

“He’s a lot more gung-ho than Jake Paul, but that means you leave yourself very open.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.