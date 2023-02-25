Tommy Fury and Jake Paul forced apart as pre-fight weigh-in gets heated

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul had to be pulled apart at this morning’s weigh-in (25 February), ahead of their big fight in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

The pair went nose-to-nose before Fury shoved the YouTuber as he shouted, “It’s over! It’s over!”

Fury weighed in at 184.5 lbs for the fight, while Paul scaled 183.6 lbs.

The pair will face off in Saudi Arabia tomorrow night (26 February) after a number of cancelled events.

