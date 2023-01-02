Tommy Freeman: Getting the Eddie Jones half-time hook hurt but it will make not break me

Tommy Freeman runs with the ball at Franklin's Gardens - David Rogers/Getty Images

Tommy Freeman admits that it hurt to be hooked at half-time in Eddie Jones’ last match as England head coach but believes a chastening experience will make him rather than break him.

Just three caps into his international career, Freeman has learned that progress at the top level does not come in a straight line. The 21-year-old emerged in an assured and impressive manner on the tour of Australia last summer, his strong running a feature of victories in the second and third Tests.

Four months later, though, following a frustrating injury to begin this season, he was unceremoniously replaced by Jack Nowell at half-time of a 27-13 loss to South Africa. England were trailing 14-3 and Freeman had touched the ball just once, spilling a high ball to surrender a scrum to the Springboks.

“It wasn’t ideal,” Freeman conceded on Sunday. “Definitely not the way I wanted to go but it’s a massive learning curve for me. Obviously, it hurt.

“No one wants to come off at half-time, but the way the game was going, the decision was the decision. It’s either going to make or break me, and I think it’s making me, to be honest.”

England's Tommy Freeman runs at Australia's Reece Hodge - AP Photo/Mark Baker

That comprehensive defeat would hasten Jones’ dismissal, of course. But Freeman is not about to badmouth the coach that handed him a Test debut. “Eddie helped me a lot,” he said of the Australian. “He believed in me, which was really nice.”

Freeman will be back. He is attending this week’s England meetings under Steve Borthwick, Jones’ successor as head coach, and looked close to top form as Northampton Saints thrashed Harlequins 46-17 on New Year’s Day at Franklin’s Gardens.

Roaming across the field, Freeman racked up 84 running metres and linked attacks skilfully. One exchange with James Ramm prior to Northampton’s third try, featuring a deft grubber and then a flicked offload from the floor, was particularly eye-catching. After four defeats in succession, Freeman feels that Saints clicked.

Sam Vesty, their attack coach, encourages spontaneity and ambitious ball movement. At the weekend, albeit against a subdued and understrength Harlequins side, Northampton completed 221 passes. In the tighter confines of Test matches, such expression is not always possible, as Freeman explained.

'With England, it’s risk-reward'

“The way we play here, we play what we see,” he said. “If we see space and we want to take an edge, wherever we are on the pitch, Vesty gives us licence to back ourselves. With England, it’s risk-reward. You still want to be able to play when you see space but sometimes you’ve got to hustle them and force errors in their half rather than having licence to go wherever.”

As Freeman has found out, patience and concentration are vital traits in the international arena.

“With a Test match, you can not be involved in the game for a period of time – a lot longer than in the Premiership,” he added. “Here [for Northampton], you’re always involved somewhere.

"You might get 30 seconds off the ball or a little break here and there. In a Test match, you can not see the ball for a good 10 minutes. It’s about staying alert, staying in the game and not switching off.”

In the build-up to England’s fateful meeting with South Africa in November, Jonny May heralded Freeman as a “complete player” with a rare, innate understanding of the game. May also articulated how the world champions pressurise opposing teams, leaving rival players feeling suffocated. In retrospect, Freeman recognises that. The answer to future challenges, however, will be to stay true to himself and keep it simple.

“You can never really read a game of rugby,” Freeman said. “Obviously you can pick up cues on how people attack and the way they play, but when it comes to rugby it’s just rugby at the end of the day and that is where I was probably overthinking.

“There are times when you think people are going to do stuff, when all you have to do is defend how you would normally defend and attack how you’d normally attack. The rest takes care of itself. If you are trying to problem-solve before it’s even happened, that’s when you get yourself into a bit of a muddle.”