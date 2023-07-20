Tommy Fleetwood carried to lead of 'home' Open by partisan support

Tommy Fleetwood had a partisan crowd behind him at Hoylake - Reuters/Paul Childs

Tommy Fleetwood was supported so passionately by his fellow Merseysiders on his way to a share of the first-round lead of The Open that the Evertonian said it was as if he was playing in Goodison Park. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, felt as if he had got out of jail.

Fleetwood shares the advantage on five-under after a 66, alongside the remarkable South African amateur Christo Lambrecht and the Argentine Emiliano Grillo. McIlroy is five back, but after standing on two-over with five remaining - and having missed a two-footer on the eighth and struggling off the tee - he was more than happy to accept that position. His escape with a par on the last summed it up.

The world No 2 hit his second to the par-five into the greenside bunker and, with his ball under the riveted face, left his third in the sand as he tried to chip out sideways. With one leg in the trap and the other outside, he managed to splash his fourth to eight feet and there was a punch of the fist when he secured the up and down.

As he attempts to end his nine-year void, McIlroy, 34, will be aware that his previous four majors all came when he was either in the lead or within one shot on the Thursday evening, but on an afternoon when the bounce largely went his way, he could have been out of the race.

Rory McIlroy fails to chip out of a bunker on the 18th but then got up and down for par - PA Wire/David Davies

“It was a really good par in the end,” McIlroy said. “I got lucky because that ball could have gone into a deeper part of my footprints and I could have been there all night.

“I could have let that round get away from me but I didn’t with the two birdies on the back nine. I need to shoot something in the 60s tomorrow and I will be right there for the weekend.”

It was a gallant effort but it was the name of “Tommy Lad” on the majority of lips as this huge crowd streamed out.

From Southport, Fleetwood calls this a “home” Open as he does when the championship is held in Royal Birkdale and Royal Lytham. It was slippers-on time and although in benign, quite lovely conditions there was no need for the cozy warmth of the fire, he was clearly in his comfort zone surrounded by his people.

“The crowds were great right from the start, and the reception down the last was just amazing,” Fleetwood said. “It’s a special opportunity to play so close to home.

“For me it was so cool. I am a lot like the guys that’s out there - I am a fan of the game, I am from this area so to feel that support was special. I would love to play at Goodison and give that a go, and it almost felt like I was doing that at times.

'If it gets windy he might struggle'



🎥 @jcorrigangolf and @jimw1 chat all things #TheOpen as well as Peter Crouch look-a-like, Christo Lamprecht#TelegraphSport pic.twitter.com/2I6SNvWsO3 — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) July 20, 2023

“You can put too much pressure on yourself and try too hard - but to have those people egging you on, good shot or bad, makes me feel very lucky.”

Story continues

They had appeared at sunrise in their thousands to see Hoylake member Matthew Jordan tee off in the first grouping at 6.35am - and were rewarded for their early alarm calls when the 27-year-old shot a two-under 69 - and were in fine, throaty voice by the time Fleetwood went into action with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler (70) and Adam Scott (72).

He reached the turn in one-under after trading birdies on the fifth and seventh with a bogey on the sixth, but with the noise growing in volume by the hole he sped back to the clubhouse in four-under.

A 25-footer on the 11th began the run and with his sometimes unobliging putter in great working order he holed from 11 feet on the 14th and 26 feet on the 16th. His chip on the 15th to hole side was class

The 32-year-old has been plagued of late by slow starts. “For any tournament you want a fast start and that has not been my strength recently,” he said. “It felt really good. “From the fifth or sixth I started hitting good shots, and it was a case of finally getting on a run. It’s exactly what you want in a first round, and it was one of the most enjoyable days I’ve had in a major.”

Fleetwood carded three straight birdies on the back nine - Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird

France’s Antoine Rozner, Spain’s Adrian Otaegui and American Brian Harman are in a tie for fourth on four-under, while Wyndham Clark - who denied McIlroy by a shot in last month’s US Open - is in the group one further back despite only advancing his ball a few feet in the rough on the 14th.

These were hardly tough conditions in terms of seaside golf, but the old course kept its integrity. Saying that, these bunkers do not feel fair in a certain sense and the new 17th is a calamity waiting to happen if the gusts increase. Australian Lucas Herbert came to the 136-yarder on three-under but took a triple-bogey six on “Little Eye”.

But it was the 18th that took the most casualties, with the internal out-of-bounds absurdly close to the fairway on the right. Rickie Fowler tumbled 41 places by slicing two drives OB and his triple-bogey eight sent him back to one-under. Phil Mickelson also suffered a snowman in his 77.

Justin Thomas, last year’s US PGA champion, fared even worse, taking a nine, as he went out of bounds and then hit from bunker and bunker. That quadruple bogey capped an 11-over 82. This has come only five weeks after the former world No 1 shot a second-round 81 at the US Open. Thomas called that experience “humiliating and embarrassing”.

Completely out of sorts, Thomas’s place in the Ryder Cup in Rome in September must be in doubt.

08:23 PM BST

McIlroy saves his par

He pours in the par putt and there is a fist pump from McIlroy who knows how important those last five minutes could prove to be. It could have been any number after he left his first bunker shot in the trap, but he kept his head and rallied. That’s the type of fight McIlroy has sometimes been accused of lacking.

That was nowhere near his best ball-striking day, but he reaches the clubhouse at level-par and just five behind the leaders.

08:18 PM BST

McIlroy takes two to get out of the bunker...

He tried to play out sideways towards the rough, away from the green, but his first splash shot caught the lip.

His ball rebounds very close to his foot prints, but it does come far enough away from the face to enable McIlroy to play towards the flag.

With one leg in the bunker, and one leg out, McIlroy produces a superb escape to give himself a 10-footer or so for par.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy chips out of a bunker on the 18th during day one of The Open

08:13 PM BST

Decent second into 18th for McIlroy

It was a touch left of the narrow gap you need to thread in order to find the front section of the green, and McIlroy’s two-iron finds one of the pot bunkers on the left. If that has come away from the face, then McIlroy has a chance to get up and down for birdie.

And now McIlroy walks up to look at his ball...and it is right up the riveted face. That looks horrible, but we saw Matthew Jordon produce a fantastic escape from a similar situation earlier.

Rory McIlroy's ball on the 18th

08:09 PM BST

Thomas makes a nine on the 18th...

That is an opening round of 11-over 82, a score which puts Thomas ahead of just one of the 156 players in the field. He has lost his game, swing and confidence completely at the moment, having also shot a score in the 80s at last month’s US Open.

Justin Thomas of the U.S. plays out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the first

08:04 PM BST

Justin Thomas' day gets even worse

Playing the 18th seven-over par, he goes from one bunker to another around the green before having to play out backwards into rough. Thomas needs to get up and down to break 80. Painful viewing.

07:59 PM BST

Tom Cary reports on how the fans are interacting with the star threeball this afternoon

Telegraph Sport analysis

“Come on Rambo, turn that frown upside-down,” shouts a friendly local as Rahm walks off 17. These later groups definitely having to contend with more ‘banter’ from the well-watered crowds. “Come on Rory, get the big stick out lad,” suggests another fan as McIlroy weighs up his tee shot on 18.

07:54 PM BST

McIlroy on the 18th tee...

Interestingly, he is out with a driving iron. McIlroy will not be taking on this par five in two by challenging the OOB down the right. He places his two-iron shot safely down the left side of the fairway. It is level with the first bunker, so the green might be in range with another one of those. It must be nice to reach a 600-yard hole in two without removing a headcover...

Rahm peels a sensation drive off the left bunkers, that is position A1.

07:46 PM BST

McIlroy secures his par at the 17th

Same score for Jon Rahm, both avoid the depths of hell that await the player who misses the green at the 136-yard hole.

They walk to the 18th tee knowing the par five can yield a birdie but there is OOB all the way along the right.

07:40 PM BST

McIlroy's tee shot at 17 clings to the front edge

That was one big bounce away from a birdie chance or a little more back-spin from disaster. As it is, he will be walking to the green with a putter and feeling fairly relieved. Jon Rahm plays the hole in textbook fashion, holding off a wedge that nestles pin-high, 20 feet left.

07:36 PM BST

McIlroy makes his par at 16

But the same cannot be said of Jon Rahm who misses from short-range, to fall to two-over. A poor day from the Masters champion who has looked under-cooked and rusty. The headline afternoon group make their way to the do-or-die par three 17th...

07:26 PM BST

McIlroy has crushed his drive down 16...

That was his best tee shot of the day, a much flatter flight with lower spin into a stiff breeze. That drive has cut a tough par four down to size.

McIlroy is left with just 160 yards in, and he punches one in with a sawn off follow through. Decent shot, but it runs to the back edge. Should be able to clean up for par from there.

07:21 PM BST

Not the day at the Open this fan was hoping for

'Before I knew it, I was on the ground... I wouldn't recommend it to anyone'@TheOpen spectator Chris Ineson got more than he bargained for off a wayward Adam Scott shot 💥🤕



📹@Tom_Morgs#Telegraphsport pic.twitter.com/rDIdaqD6B8 — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) July 20, 2023

07:19 PM BST

McIlroy coverts a birdie on the par five 15th...

His five-iron second found the front bunker, but it was a simple enough up and down from there and McIlroy is back to level par. If he could squeeze one more birdie out of this round it would be a good escape.

07:14 PM BST

The third round of four-under 67...

Has been recorded by American Brian Harman. The left-hander is one of the shorter-hitters on the PGA Tour, but that is not really an impediment on a links course. He is a demon putter though, and the flat-stick was evidently working its magic today.

07:01 PM BST

To the par five 15th...

With the wind at his back, McIlroy lets fly with the driver. He popped it up a little to the right, but the breeze helps it skip through the semi and into a spot on the fairway. It was not McIlroy’s Sunday best but the green is in range in two from there.

06:58 PM BST

Who is co-leader Christo Lamprecht?

For starters he hits the ball an absolute mile. You might think that unsurprising given the BFG-length levers Lamprecht possesses, but it is the acceleration and balance in his action which is so impressive for such a tall man. Even Bryson DeChambeau, who knows a thing or two about big-hitting, was moved to sidle up to Lamprecht after observing the speed of his swing in practice earlier this week.

Tom Cary has more about the 6ft8in amateur who skipped around Hoylake in 66 this morning.

06:54 PM BST

McIlroy finally eases the pain!

He has threatened to drain a tram-liner a couple of times today, and one drops for McIlroy across the 14th green. The birdie gets him back to one-over, with two par fives to play in his final four holes. His dinner will taste sweet if he can finish in the red.

Momentum-changing birdie.



Rory holes a 41-foot putt on the 14th hole. pic.twitter.com/TiBKMgfpfb — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

06:49 PM BST

We have a new co-leader

Emiliano Grillo has holed a lengthy birdie putt on the 18th, his fifth birdie of the back nine, to join Fleetwood and Lamprecht at five-under. That is one heck of a round because Grillo bogeyed two of his first three holes.

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina tees off the 4th during Day One of The 151st Open

06:45 PM BST

Tom Cary reports on the dangers of a long day at the Open

Telegraph Sport analysis

Been a long day out on the course and in the bars dotted around Hoylake. Just walked past the massive merchandise shop by the 3rd hole and seen a spectator, very much the worse for wear, pick a fight with around five stewards. They bundled him into a side room where he shouted a few times but they’re not letting him go. Apparently they made that mistake 20mins ago, telling him to leave the course, only for him to double back and go through the shop again.

06:33 PM BST

Cracking McIlroy effort from long range on the 13th

His try from more than 40 feet on the par three burns the left edge, as McIlroy’s frustrating day continues. He needs to make the most of the 15th and 18th, the two remaining par fives. Jon Rahm’s birdie putt was from a similar spot, but stayed out to the right.

The sun is now dipping at Hoylake and the temperatures are cooling. A lot of long-sleeve tops being pulled out of golf bags at the moment.

06:24 PM BST

A bogey for McIlroy at the 12th...

The putt for par misses, but that is not the department of McIlroy’s game that is to blame. He pulled his drive left, was fortunate to find a relatively clean lie in the rough, and missed his approach short and right. Some suggestion that playing in the wind last week in Scotland may have left a few gremlins in McIlroy’s mechanics.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on during Day One of The 151st Open

06:20 PM BST

Homa does reach three-under

The American is piecing together one of the best rounds of the afternoon starters. Another player moving in the right direction is Viktor Hovland, who has the chance for a third consecutive birdie on the 13th to move under par for the day.

06:13 PM BST

Max Homa is yet to deliver in the majors...

But he is cruising along well today, and another sparkling approach shot leaves him the chance to move to three-under thru 11 holes. The precise iron play demanded by Hoylake is up Homa’s alley.

Max Homa of the United States tees off on the 4th hole

06:08 PM BST

After two contrasting wedge shots on the 11th...

Rahm and McIlroy both walk off with pars. Rahm’s birdie putt was right straight off the blade, while McIlroy got away with a pitch caught slightly fat over a bunker to save his four.

From the 12th tee, Rahm’s drive is pushed right, bounces off the spectators and into a horrible lie in a pot bunker.

McIlroy’s drive is pulled miles left into what looks like jungle. It’s proving a real struggle for McIlroy at the moment.

06:03 PM BST

‘Sorry mate’ – Open spectator left bloodied by Adam Scott’s wayward drive

An unsuspecting spectator was left bloodied after a wayward shot from Adam Scott on the 18th hit him squarely on the head.

Chris Ineson, 34, from Liverpool, escaped serious injury but was left dazed before Scott walked over and handed him a signed glove.

You can read the full story here.

Chris Ineson, 34, from Liverpool, hit by Adam Scott on 18th

06:00 PM BST

McIlroy looks to have snookered himself at the 11th

In the perfect position in the fairway - 125 yards out - but another shot span high and to the right, but instead of finding the right bunker and it finishes on the downslope to the right of it.

Rahm shows him how it should be done, firing his approach in to six or seven feet.

05:49 PM BST

Rahm rolls in a much-needed birdie putt on the 10th

The Spaniard gets back to level par, despite having one hand off the club on his second shot. Rahm looked disgusted with it, but it finished 30 feet or so away and the putter did the rest.

Rahm’s putt gave McIlroy a good read, but his birdie effort drifted left of the cup. McIlroy stays at one-over.

First birdie of the day for Jon Rahm.



He starts his back nine in style. pic.twitter.com/PCjACu9Mwx — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

05:42 PM BST

McIlroy's strategy will bring questions

He bashes a driver through the fairway on the 10th, but it jumps out of the hay and into the semi. I think he was trying to turn the ball from right-to-left down and over the ridge, but driver was always a lot of club with the wind helping. It’s surprising how cavalier he has been off the tee.

Takes advantage of finishing on the upslope though, and sends his iron shot into orbit and into the fat of the green.

05:28 PM BST

A couple of European players going well

Oliver Wilson has reached two-under thanks to an eagle at the fifth, while Alex Noren has birdied the 16th to reach three-under.

McIlroy’s birdie attempt at the ninth is high and to the right, so he will reach the turn in one-over 36.

Rory McIlroy after missing his birdie putt on the ninth

05:24 PM BST

Fine response from McIlroy on the ninth

Difficult to access this front flag with the wind at his back, but McIlroy hoists an eight-iron into the sky and it bounces up to within 10 feet or so. Good chance for a birdie which would see him turn in 35.

05:19 PM BST

Sloppy bogey for McIlroy

The pre-tournament favourite is playing solid enough golf, but is not really getting his approach shots close enough. McIlroy looks to be struggling with his trajectory and distance control.

At the eighth, he looked to have lagged his birdie putt up to within gimme range but his par putt from less than three feet lipped out.

That can only be down to a loss of concentration. McIlroy back to one-over.

05:09 PM BST

The danger of Hoylake's Out of Bounds markers

Rickie Fowler was going along well at two-under and had an iron in his hand for his second into the par five 18th.

Two shots flared OOB later, and Fowler walked off with an eight that saw him tumble back to one-over. How costly could those shots be by the end of the week?

Rickie Fowler of the United States retrieves an out of bounds ball on the 18th hole

05:03 PM BST

McIlroy banks another par at the seventh

It was difficult for McIlroy to stop his wedge shot near the pin because of the lack of spin coming from the semi-rough. It’s another safe two-putt though to stay at level par.

The same can’t be said for Jon Rahm who snatches at a short one to fall back to one-over.

05:00 PM BST

Justin Thomas was widely tipped to struggle...

And the two-time major winner is three-over par thru seven holes. Thomas has been horribly out of sorts, and his tendency to produce the odd crooked drive spells danger on a positional Hoylake track. His good friend Jordan Spieth delivered this morning through with a two-under 69.

04:44 PM BST

Strong start from Tyrrell Hatton

He picks up his second birdie of the day at the par five fifth to move to two-under. Alongside Hatton, Morikawa has started bogey-birdie-double-birdie-par to sit at one-over.

A raking putt from @collin_morikawa.



An even better celebration. pic.twitter.com/oqygW5vIyq — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

McIlroy very sensibly did not chase a dangerous back pin at the par three sixth, and held his nerve to hole a tester for par. McIlroy stays at level par, the same score as Jon Rahm in the same group,

04:30 PM BST

McIlroy burns the edge for birdie on the fifth

It was a delightful pitch from the right having short-sided himself, but McIlroy will be disappointed not to birdie the par five having had 225 yards for his second from the fairway. The approach was another shot missed high and right, looks to be something slightly out in his technique today.

04:28 PM BST

Jim White is among the fans following McIlroy

Fans following Rory McIlroy at Hoylake

04:19 PM BST

A familiar Hatton pose...but he is one-under thru four holes

England's Tyrrell Hatton tees off on the 4th hole during the first round

04:17 PM BST

Decent start from Tony Finau

Ticking along at one-under, but he looks odds-on to drop a shot on the par five fifth. Finau found himself up the riveted face of the greenside bunker and had to nudge the ball backwards to the middle of the trap. He did not have any other option.

04:07 PM BST

First bogey of the week for McIlroy...

It was a hard bunker shot, landing on a downslope, and 10 feet or so was the best McIlroy could do at the fourth. His par putt was always low, and that’s a dropped shot. Level par thru four is probably a fair reflection of McIlroy’s golf so far.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off on the 4th hole during the first round

04:00 PM BST

McIlroy gets too cute on the fourth

With a wedge in hand for his second on the short par four, McIlroy eyes it up and down but the breeze at his back knocks it out of the sky. The ball falls short and trickles into the front left bunker, but he should be able to get that up and down.

Trouble for Morikawa over at the third, who found the OOB with a terrible second shot fanned to the right. To his credit, Morikawa holes an eight-footer for a double-bogey. That second shot rocketed sharply to the right, it may well have come out of the hosel.

03:48 PM BST

A couple of birdies at the second

Morikawa produces a well-played hole to respond to an opening bogey, while his playing partner Tyrrell Hatton makes a three to move into red figures.

Up at the third, McIlroy judges the weight lovely to secure a stress-free par.

Justin Rose found bunkers on his first two holes, leading to bogeys, and he had to fight to save his par at the third. A rough old start.

03:46 PM BST

The unmistakable figure of John Daly

I suspect he’ll be paying the Cavern Club a visit this week.

John Daly during the first round of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

03:43 PM BST

Much more orthodox from McIlroy on the third

He shows no interest in flirting with the OOB down the right, finding the fairway and then the fat of the green with two controlled mid-irons. Hopefully that settles him down after a couple of jumpy drives.

03:35 PM BST

McIlroy converts his birdie (just about)

His putt from barely four feet almost lipped out on the right, but it finds the bottom of the cup and McIlroy, despite two errant tee shots, finds himself under par thru two holes.

03:30 PM BST

Peter Crouch has found someone to model his swing on...

Lamprecht is my hero 🏌🏻‍♂️



It can be done — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 20, 2023

03:29 PM BST

Back to McIlroy on the second...

Well, closer to the first tee than the second fairway.

McIlroy was so far right he has actually found some trampled down grass among the spectators and he has a good angle into this back left pin.

And he takes full advantage, controlling the distance of his wedge shot to set up a short-range birdie try. No pictures on the scorecard, and all that.

Judged to perfection. A touch of class.



A superbly played shot from @McIlroyRory. pic.twitter.com/iMbQ5Jgow6 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

03:20 PM BST

Just the par for McIlroy on the first

But that is very acceptable score on a dangerous opening hole, and considering McIlroy’s history of some shaky starts at the Open, notably at Royal Portrush.

To the second tee...and for the second tee shot in a row McIlroy carves a driver miles to the right, almost finding the first tee. It comes to settle in the heavy rough.

Slightly surprised to see McIlroy go with driver, most players have preferred an iron for position. It looks like he is trying to work a fade with the big stick, but is not starting them left.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off the 1st during Day One of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

03:13 PM BST

Tommy Fleetwood speaking after his round

It really was a great day, always very nerve-wracking to play in front of a home crowd in such a big event. Was actually really happy to make an up and down for par at the first, I felt like that settled me in. If you’re not going to enjoy this and these experiences then what’s the point? Make sure you have the time of your life out there.

Here’s what James Corrigan, our Golf Correspondent who is at Hoylake this week, made of it:

Telegraph Sport analysis

This 66 was exactly what Tommy Fleetwood wanted in his third “home” Open. Was overwhelmed in his 74 at Hoylake in 2014 and again in 2017 at Birkdale in his opening 76. Tommy Lad at last produced on a Thursday for his fellow Merseysiders.

03:10 PM BST

Excellent recovery from McIlroy

From 175 yards and what must have been a relatively clean lie in the wispy rough, McIlroy finds the heart of the first green. Will have 25 feet or so for birdie, though after that opening tee shot he will be happy enough to get out of there with par.

03:08 PM BST

Fleetwood enjoys the toughest tests

Tommy Fleetwood cards a first-round 66 at The Open Championship and is currently tied for the lead.



Most rounds of 66 or better in majors since the start of 2017

14, Brooks Koepka

11, Tommy Fleetwood

11, Jordan Spieth



No other player has more than nine in that span. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 20, 2023

03:02 PM BST

Rory McIlroy on the first tee...

He is out with driver on this testing opening par four, and it is a big push out the right, so far right in fact that he misses all of the bunkers. McIlroy got underneath that one a touch, which can be a fault of his. Much will depend on the lie.

McIlroy’s playing partner Jon Rahm follows him out to the right, but looks to have found a sparse patch in the rough.

Justin Rose makes up the threeball, and his tee shot also finds trouble, gobbled up by the second bunker on the right.

02:59 PM BST

A stout effort from Wyndham Clark

Just a month after winning the US Open in Los Angeles, Clark birdies the 18th to finish with a three-under round of 68.

02:54 PM BST

Fleetwood cleans up at the 18th for a 66

And what an ovation he receives from the Merseyside fans. Fleetwood finishes his opening round tied for the lead, and looks in fine fettle for what could be a historic week.

He made hard work of the 18th - missing the fairway left, flirting with the OOB right with his lay-up and leaving himself a tester for a par - but he held his nerve.

England's Tommy Fleetwood after finishing his round during day one of The Open

02:52 PM BST

Jim White among the fans around the 17th

Telegraph Sport analysis

The queue to get into the grandstand at the 17th stretches for about 100 yards. Clearly the hole’s pre tournament reputation as an Open chances killer is drawing the crowds. Though today, with very little wind, there have been few victims. Even Matt Fitzpatrick, who finished one over, managed to birdie there.

Fans around the 17th at Hoylake

02:39 PM BST

Just a par for Koepka at the 18th...

The American made a good fist of his bunker shot but the left-to-right birdie try slipped past.

Still, a one-under round of 70 is an acceptable start for Koepka. It might look a modest score, but he is currently inside the top 10.

02:34 PM BST

Lovely tee shot from Cam Smith at the 17th...

You will not see many better than that flighted wedge to around six feet or so on the devilish par three.

It has been a grind for Smith today but the defending champion is hanging in there.

02:29 PM BST

The rough is JUICY in spots at Hoylake

Find the wrong spot at @RLGCHoylake and you'll get big trouble.@usopengolf winner Wyndham Clark found that out the hard way. pic.twitter.com/bApMttgZtk — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

02:28 PM BST

To the 18th...

Brooks Koepka has found the greenside bunker right in two on the par five - up and down for a round of -2 69.

Fleetwood has tugged his drive a little left and misses the fairway. That will surely make the hole a three-shotter.

With OOB along the right of the 18th, perfectly understandable that Fleetwood would err on the side of caution and drive his right hand a little more through impact.

02:20 PM BST

Fleetwood's lag putting stands up well again

At the short par three 17th, Fleetwood’s tee shot was a good club long, leaving him 50 feet or so back down the green, but he judged the pace beautifully and that will be a solid par.

Just the par five 18th to come for Fleetwood, a chance to get to -6.

02:09 PM BST

Fleetwood hits the front!

A birdie putt from almost 30 feet on the difficult par four 16th rolls straight in the front door, and Fleetwood’s fourth birdie of the back nine sees him join Lamprecht at -5. Exactly the start he will have been dreaming of last night. All facets of Fleetwood’s game look in good order right now.

02:08 PM BST

Rory McIlroy 53 minutes away from starting his Open challenge

McIlroy is currently hitting a few putts on the practice green. Slow starts at majors was a problem for him a few years ago, but he looks to have addressed that. But danger lurks on Hoylake’s opening few holes. I reckon no more than 30 per cent of players have found the first fairway with the left rough a popular spot.

02:02 PM BST

Impressive recovery from Brooks Koepka

The US PGA champion was a couple over halfway through his round, but three birdies on the back nine and a gutsy par save after finding a pot bunker on the 16th has Koepka -1. Still the par five 18th to come - birdie there and Koepka will be delighted with his salvage operation.

Up at the 18th, Spieth rather hacked his way down the home hole and a bogey sees him drop back to -2.

01:55 PM BST

To the par five 15th...

Scheffler makes his birdie to return to level par, but more significantly Fleetwood matches him to reach -4.

It was a well played hole from Fleetwood, splitting the fairway before missing the green right on the safe side. Fleetwood showed a delicate touch with his pitch from the rough, and brushed in the birdie putt.

Fleetwood now one off the lead.

Tommy Fleetwood in action on the 14th hole during the first round

01:51 PM BST

One of the shots of the day from Sepp Straka

Shades of Seve as the Austrian stunned his chip between two greenside pot bunkers, saw the ball slowed down by the upslope before trickling down and into the hole for the unlikeliest of birdies. The moment of magic ensures Straka will sign for a level par 71.

Wonderful imagination. Perfect execution.



A quite incredible shot on 18 from Sepp Straka. pic.twitter.com/7c4lUDGyXR — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

01:35 PM BST

Another birdie for Fleetwood!

His iron shot into the 14th was a beauty and Fleetwood duly converted from 10 feet or so.

Huge cheers as the putt pours in, and Fleetwood joins Spieth at -3. He still has two par fives to play, so there could be another birdie or two in this round.

In fact, Fleetwood has sent a drive down the 15th fairway on the first of those par fives. Well positioned.

Tommy Fleetwood of England lines up a putt

01:33 PM BST

Back-to-back bogeys for Scheffler

Missed the 14th green to the right and was duly punished for finding one of the steep run-off areas. The bogey takes Scheffler back to +1, the same score as Cam Smith who is a hole behind him.

01:28 PM BST

Jordan Spieth moving in the right direction

He finds the heart of the green on the treacherous par three 17th after consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th. The 2017 Open winner just relishes the demands of links golf and the creativity required around the greens.

Jordan Spieth of the Usa plays the 9th hole during the first round of the 151st Open

01:25 PM BST

Christo Lamprecht speaking after his opening round

I think the golf course suits me very well, I can be aggressive at times but just need to miss in the right places which I managed to do. I’m just worrying about my first tee shot tomorrow and controlling what I can control.

01:20 PM BST

Tom Cary reports on Open leader Lamprecht keeping his head down

Telegraph Sport analysis

You’ll be pleased to know Lamprecht avoided cracking his head on the entrance to mixed zone after the R&A media officer warned him about Oosthuizen’s mishap. The Georgia Tech student then spoke very well about subjects ranging from his shoe size (“an American 13”) to his accent (“I get in trouble with friends back home for being full blown American now”) to his fondness for pickleball.

Some of the big names out early on Thursday morning.



However, it is the amateur Christo Lamprecht who holds the early lead. pic.twitter.com/t32dsLujMx — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

01:13 PM BST

A few problems for defending champion Cam Smith...

He looked supreme when he walked in a birdie putt on the first, but is finding things tougher now.

His chip shot from the left of the 11th green dug its teeth in - a rare case of the Australian mis-judging the spin on a short shot - resulting in a dropped shot.

And now Smith has missed the 12th in a steep swale to the right of the green. He has his work cut out to stay at +1.

01:09 PM BST

Nice birdie at the 12th from Adam Scott

He moves to -2 after a well-crafted iron shot into the par four, the same score as Spieth and Fleetwood. Three players with strong Open records very well placed at this early stage.

Alongside Scott, Scheffler three-putted from no great range to drop a shot and fall back to level par.

Another short putt missed and more questions raised about the World No 1’s problems on the greens.

01:06 PM BST

Marcel Siem making an early move

The German reaches -3 thru seven holes to draw level with Cink.

Siem is one of the DP World Tour’s more...animated players. Contrary to national stereotypes, Siem does not keep a lid on his emotions during the heat of competition and is not shy of a fist pump celebration.

01:02 PM BST

01:01 PM BST

James Corrigan on Christo Lambrecht’s sensational round

Telegraph Sport analysis

Christo Lambrecht’s 66 is the second-lowest Open first round ever shot by an amateur (Tom Lewis shot a 65 at Sandwich 12 years ago). The 22-year-old is the first amateur ever to break 70 in an Open at Hoylake.

12:54 PM BST

Speaking of Stewart Cink...

He has just finished up on the 18th and is in the clubhouse on -3. That’s an excellent day’s work from the man from Sea Island, Georgia. It is also further proof that the over 50s can thrive on links layouts.

Brooks Koepka has bounced back to level par with consecutive birdies at the 11th and 12th.

On the 11th, Cam Smith’s stellar short game will be needed again. He has missed the green in a run-off area left after finding the right hay from the tee.

USA's Stewart Cink chips out of a bunker on the 18th

12:51 PM BST

Birdie for Fleetwood on the 11th!

He rolls in a putt from 25 feet or more on the tough par four and moves to -2.

Only the surprise leader Lamprecht and 2009 Open winner Stewart Cink are ahead of the hometown favourite.

Fleetwood’s strong form is continuing, he just needs to hole his fair share on the greens. That can be a weakness in his game.

Tommy Fleetwood makes his move.



And the fans love it.



Watch Tommy finish his round live 👉 https://t.co/nF1CsC3YNF pic.twitter.com/zxejBQTp1I — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

12:48 PM BST

A chance goes for Bobby MacIntyre

The Scot hit a gorgeous tee shot on the par three ninth but tweaked the birdie putt from seven feet left. Still, he reaches the turn at level par with two par fives to come on the back nine.

12:46 PM BST

A host of fancied players lurking at -1

Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood are all on that score.

Anything under par is looking like a strong opening round with the pins tucked close to the edge of the greens.

This is the week’s best day of weather and the R&A clearly want to protect the scoring.

12:40 PM BST

Christo Lamprecht birdies the 18th

And he sinks it! He leads the Open on five-under par with a spectacular round of 66. His tee shot on the par-five 18th carried 353 yards, just staying in on the right-side of the fairway. His approach took him all the way to the green and he held his nerve to two-putt in front of the swelling crowd.

An impressive round from the amateur that included seven birdies. Take a bow, Christo.

Christo Lamprecht

12:34 PM BST

Eagle putt from 48 yards for Christo Lamprecht

He leaves himself with a bit of work for the birdie, getting to within two yards of the hole.

12:33 PM BST

Latest standings

-4: Lamprecht (17)

-3: Cink (16), Siem (5)

-2: Jordan (F), Pieters (17), Kim (7), Hojgaard (6), Christensen (5), Bland (4)

Selected:

-1: Fleetwood (9), Scheffler (9), Smith (8)

12:23 PM BST

Spieth holds on for par on the 12th

He’s one-under for the round following three birdies and a double-bogey – on the 8th – he’s rescued a par on the 12th with a 20 footer. We shouldn’t be too surprised though, he used to put those in all the time.

12:17 PM BST

Matthew Jordan says he will “have to buy his girlfriend a sandwich”

by Tom Cary

Matthew Jordan was still buzzing in the mixed zone 40 minutes after his round ended. Said he was up before 5am this morning.

“Amazing,” the 27 year-old said of the experience of teeing off in front of a packed crowd full of family and friends. “I’m kind of running out of words to describe it. It was crazy, mental, loud, everything that I could have wished for.”

Jordan added he “didn’t know who had annoyed the greenkeepers” for them to have made the bunkers so penal this week. His lies on 11 and 15 were absolutely brutal.

“You just can’t hit it in any bunkers [this week] whatsoever,” he explained. “We know how penal fairway bunkers are, but even the greenside bunkers this week you can drop two shots just like that. Those bunkers normally [they would be] easy. I would have had no bother, but I did well just to get them both out. I’m surprised how harsh they are really, but I guess there you go, it’s links golf.”

He ended his interview by saying he owed a debt to his girlfriend, Katy, who got up early to support him this morning. “She works with European Tour productions, so she works in the big green trucks,” he said. “She got up before me, and she’s not finishing until 9pm herself. She’s got a few brownie points there. I’ll have to treat her to a sandwich or something.”

Matthew Jordan

12:13 PM BST

Tom Cary and Jim White discuss the interesting mix of LIV and non-LIV golfers playing together

'They are a kind of Ryder Cup team, almost'



🎥 @tomcary_tel and @jimw1 discuss the interesting mix of LIV and non-LIV golfers playing together.#TelegraphSport | #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/7IYscBa9cw — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) July 20, 2023

12:10 PM BST

Matthew Jordan speaks with Sky Sports

That was the coolest thing I think I’ve ever experienced. The whole round, even on 17, people were gong nuts for me. It was just one of the best feelings ever. What I try to do sometimes is replay it in my mind so I know exactly what to expect and that kind of helps me, comforts me. I think if you start losing concentration and saying hello to people in the crowd it can be a bit of a problem. It’s not actually playing as easy as you think. You’ve got a lot of long-iron plays. To certainly break the 70 was very pleasing.

His record around this course is 62.

Matthew Jordan

12:03 PM BST

James Corrigan has an update on the leader

Telegraph Sport analysis

I pointed out earlier that the amateur leader Christo Lambrecht, at 6fit 8ins, is “credited” as being the tallest player ever in an Open. It has been “credited” wrongly. Jonathan “Jigger” Thomson is 6ft 9ins and the Yorkshireman made-a-hole in one at Sandwich two years ago. Short memories.

12:01 PM BST

The brutality of the 17th...

Lucas Herbert was three-under going into the final two holes.

But he triple-bogeyed the 17th. Here’s what happened:

His tee shot went into the bunker to the right of the hole – it then took him two shots to get out, leaving him 18 feet past the pin. He couldn’t make it, rolling a yard to the other side before he eventually got down.

He finished his round on level par.

Lucas Herbert

11:54 AM BST

Selected tee times for this afternoon

2:48pm: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas.

2:59pm: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose.

3:10pm: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton.

3:21pm: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk.

11:52 AM BST

Amateur Lamprecht takes sole lead

He pulls ahead to five-under with a birdie on the par-five 15th.

His second shot landed in the rough to the front-right of the green, but the big man manipulated the chip wonderfully to within a yard of the hole.

Christo Lamprecht

11:49 AM BST

Fleetwood going steady

Tommy Fleetwood birdies the par-four 7th to move to one-under. Cue an enthusiastic applause for the fan favourite.

His approach, 186 yards out in the middle of the fairway, bobbles over the pin leaving him with a 10-yard – which he buries.

Tommy Fleetwood

11:43 AM BST

Belgium's Thomas Pieters has soared up the leaderboard into joint first (-4)

The 28th-placed finisher from last year chases a birdie on the 14th with an eagle, holing a 30-footer.

11:38 AM BST

Lamprecht moves back to four-under

He nails his 40-yard chip on the par-four 14th to within a few yards of the hole. A few bumps later and the brakes come on and it rolls calmly in to the hole for his fifth birdie of the round.

Christo Lamprecht 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/ty68W0Vzvu — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 20, 2023

11:35 AM BST

Tom Cary's been watching the end of Matthew Jordan's round

Telegraph Sport analysis

Followed local lad Matthew Jordan for the last few holes. Huge crowds for him when he teed off at 6.30am this morning. What a thrill to have led your home Open, however briefly. Held it together impressively down the stretch, too. Looked absolutely thrilled as he walked off 18.

Matthew Jordan on the green on 18

11:32 AM BST

And Jim's just spotted Brian O'Driscoll out on the course

We’ll have a picture if we get one.

11:31 AM BST

Telegraph Sport's Jim White is also at Hoylake today

Harri Thomas [Freelance] Sat, 8 Apr, 16:59 to me Telegraph Sport analysis

I was waiting at a crossing point near the entrance when I heard two Liverpudlian voices behind me discussing how one of them had got into the course without a ticket. “I just walked through, no-one checked me,” one said.

His mate said: “Did nobody say anything?”

“Yeah, well this woman shouted at me but I just carried on walking.”

I turned round to look at the two of them, and I am not exaggerating they were both in their late sixties, maybe early seventies. Clearly once a scally, always a scally.

11:26 AM BST

Cam Smith (e)

A long birdie shout on the 5th, putting up the green, right-to-left... not quite though. He finishes a foot or so out to the left of the hole and remains on level par.

11:17 AM BST

Matthew Jordan finishes his round

He’s posted a two-under par round of 69. He’ll be delighted with that. A great morning’s work from the club member.

Matthew Jordan

11:14 AM BST

The first group is finishing their round

Jordan’s pulled it a little bit on his 50-footer on the the 18th. He’s two foot out for a par.

11:07 AM BST

Matthew Jordan misses out on a birdie on 17

He goes 22 feet over the hole on his first, before putting within a few inches on his second.

He’s now working his way up the 18th.

Matthew Jordan

11:04 AM BST

Xander Schauffele falls back to two-over

Back-to-back bogeys on three and four after missing a six-footer and two-footer.

10:55 AM BST

Tom Morgan reports of crowd delays at Hoylake

Telegraph Sport analysis

Like at Wimbledon earlier this month, spectators have complained of significant delays getting into the championship at Hoylake due to increased security checks.

Trains coming in from Chester and central Liverpool were heaving, and later arrivals reported queuing for 30 minutes and more after arriving at the gates to have their bags scanned.

Police, who had warned ticket holders of potential delays, have a huge presence to counter the threat of Just Stop Oil.

However, as reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this week, players and caddies at the 151st Open are under orders not to take matters into their own hands if protesters invade the course.

Police are promising “high-visibility” in addition to plain-clothed efforts to foil a potential sabotage attempt as 260,000 people attend over the coming days.

10:54 AM BST

Lucas Herbert has leapt into joint first

He’s eagled the par-five 15th, hitting his approach from 254 yards to the front of the green before sinking a 30-footer, deadweight, in the front door. Take a bow. His best finish in the Open was tied-15th, last year at St Andrews.

Lucas Herbert

10:48 AM BST

Jordan moves back to two-under

He holds his 21-foot putt on the 16th to get his fourth birdie of the round. Much to the enjoyment of the home crowd.

Onto Little Eye...

10:45 AM BST

Patrick Reed is enjoying his opening round

He’s two-under now, with back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12.

His approach shot on 12 from 287 yards was delicious, putting him within eight feet of the hole.

Patrick Reed

10:36 AM BST

Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan is still on one-under

He had to contend with this lie on the 11th.

This is nuts 🤯 pic.twitter.com/U7rYV1Z2tv — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 20, 2023

10:33 AM BST

Christo Lamprecht is the man to chase

He’s moved to four-under now after a birdie on the tricky par-four 10th. His second shot was terrific, getting him to within 15 feet of the pin.

An impressive showing from the South African who won the 2023 Amateur Championship not far from here at Hillside in Southport to give him entry to this tournament and next year’s US Open and Masters.

Christo Lamprecht

10:27 AM BST

Not the ideal start for Koepka (-1)

He’s missed his birdie putt chance on the 3rd to give him a chance to get back to level par after bogeying the 1st.

10:22 AM BST

Birdie shout for MacIntyre...

MacIntyre with a long-range birdie shout on the 1st... but he misses by a whisker.

10:19 AM BST

Scottie Scheffler picks up his first birdie

He drops in on the 2nd to go to one-under, a 25-footer.

The ball stops on the edge of the hole, but it has enough momentum to carry it into the cup.

10:14 AM BST

Cam Smith starts with a birdie

His intent is clear.

The defending champion on the first tee 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/WUGZLsQoho — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 20, 2023

10:12 AM BST

Off goes Rickie Fowler

He goes a little right here, into the rough. Let’s see how the lie is.

Robert MacIntyre, the Scotsman who lost out to Rory McIlroy by one shot at the Scottish Open last weekend, goes straight down the fairway.

10:10 AM BST

Stewart Cink

The 2009 champion moves into second onto two-under after birdies on the 5th and 7th.

10:07 AM BST

Cam Smith

Second shot for the defending champion – he gets within a few yards of the hole.

Clark also reaches the green and has a 40-footer birdie shout.

10:04 AM BST

Tom Cary has spotted the long irons at Hoylake station

Been a lot of talk about long irons at Hoylake this week. Spotted these two at Hoylake station on the way in this morning. Could be a threat this week with these clubs.

Hoylake – long clubs with fans

10:01 AM BST

Off goes the defending champion

It’s a little breezier now. Cam Smith launches his drive straight up the fairway, cutting into the wind.

Schauffele is also down the fairway, well plotted and pulling up short of the two bunkers on the right-hand side.

Wyndham Clark is perfect, splitting the fairway, straight up the middle. And quite long.

09:58 AM BST

More from James Corrigan at Hoylake

Telegraph Sport analysis

Amateur Christo Lambrecht – leading the Open by two on three-under after playing eight holes – is credited as being the tallest golfer ever to play in the British major.

The 22-year-old is 6ft 8in and has a average ball speed of 192mph, an attribute that Bryson DeChambeau – The Incredible Bulk, himself –.marvelled at on the range earlier in the week. Lambrecht won the Amateur last month to qualify. “The carry is about 325 yards on a stock shot,” Lamprecht said.

Christo Lamprecht

09:53 AM BST

Scheffler, Fleetwood and Scott are off

Big cheers for all three as they tee up. We’ll be following this group closely.

Scheffler, the world No 1, opens up his championship with the driver. Another one down the left.

Now Fleetwood’s turn. He wastes no time. One look up the fairway and he draws the club up. It goes left into the rough. Lie hard to tell until he’s there. Scott is almost identical.

Not an ideal first drive for Scottie Scheffler 😬 pic.twitter.com/recvyo9ahc — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 20, 2023

09:45 AM BST

Koepka's second shot off the 1st

Koepka tries to thread it through and he’s got a tight lie, in front of that bunker with a downhill lie onto the raised green. A difficult test to start with.

09:40 AM BST

Patrick Cantlay is off

He sends his drive down the left, into the crowd – not the first to do so. He’s followed by Brooks Koepka.

The 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama doesn’t go quite as wide, but he still can’t catch the fairway.

09:28 AM BST

Pablo Larrazabal (-1) has the first eagle of the tournament

It followed bogey’s on the 3rd and 4th.

Pablo Larrazabal drains a 35-foot eagle at the par-five fifth! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/WvP3aCAYIY — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 20, 2023

09:25 AM BST

The Championship has a new leader

Three birdies in six for amateur Christo Lamprecht to move to three-under.

Christo Lamprecht

09:15 AM BST

Jordan (-2) on the 11th

Jordan on the 11th. He’s very wide off the tee, about 40-yards off the fairway, and then tries to attack the pin, requiring good height on this. He takes a large divot and lands in the front bunker.

09:10 AM BST

Jordan Spieth is off

And he’s also pulled his drive into the right-hand rough. The fairway is proving hard to hit this morning. The winds aren’t even up yet.

09:08 AM BST

What happened when a 20-handicap golfer took on Hoylake's 'impossible' 17th?

“God help the 15 or 20 handicapper that plays it on a weekly basis,” so said Matt Fizpatrick’s caddie Billy Foster this week after labelling the redesigned 17th hole at Hoylake a ‘monstrosity’. “It’s near enough impossible for them.”

Well, Telegraph Sport’s Frankie Christou, a 20-handicapper, shares his experience.

08:57 AM BST

Local man Matthew Jordan uses home advantage to lead at this early stage

Three birdies on the front-nine (and a bogey) puts him on two-under for the round going into the halfway point.

Matthew Jordan

08:35 AM BST

Favourites with the bookies?

Scottie Scheffler: 15/2 Rory McIlroy: 8/1 Jon Rahm: 12/1 Brooks Koepka: 20/1

Fancy a flutter on The Open? First take a look at these Open Championship free bets.

08:23 AM BST

Pin positions for this first round

The pin positions for the first round of The 151st Open. pic.twitter.com/YjpwwPnl6U — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2023

08:20 AM BST

Off goes Henrik Stenson

The 2016 Open Champion from Sweden, who prevailed at Royal Troon, sends his tee shot into a nasty lie on the left. Harris English follows, with a shout of “Fore!” as it canons towards spectators. The third of the trio, Andrew Putnam, also can’t make the fairway, dragging his tee shot to the right. The wind has picked up a little bit, but it’s still pretty light.

08:07 AM BST

Tommy Fleetwood: They’ll call me ‘Tommy lad’ but I can thrive in the Open on home turf

Fleetwood is the long-haired clubber from Liverpool. To the Merseyside fans the 32-year-old is “Tommy lad”, the elite performer carrying the locality’s hopes and dreams into the British major. And they happen to hope and dream big in those parts.

Nine years ago, Fleetwood played in the Open at Hoylake and in 2017 appeared in the Open at Birkdale. On both occasions, the Scousers cheered him to the clubhouse rafters but on both occasions he fell short of their distinctively expressed aspirations.

This time, however, as he returns once more to the links where he made his major debut, Fleetwood senses it will be different. “There won’t be that ‘wow!’ factor because I know what’s coming. I know I’ll be hit with a barrage of ‘go on, Tommy lad’ and I know how much I’ll want to play well for them,” he says.

Read James Corrigan’s exclusive interview with the man from Merseyside.

Fleetwood tees off alongside Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Scott at 9:47am.

Tommy Fleetwood

08:01 AM BST

The Claret Jug is handed over

Here is Cameron Smith arriving with the trophy earlier in the week, handing it over to R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers.

Cameron Smith and Martin Slumbers

07:57 AM BST

Predictions for the 151st Open?

Who will win, dark horses to look out for and what we’d love to see.

Our writers give their verdicts on who they think will lift the Claret Jug on Sunday evening.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

Cameron Smith won last year's Open in St Andrews - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

07:48 AM BST

James Corrigan is at Hoylake for Telegraph Sport

Telegraph Sport analysis

Great crowds here at what is set to become the best attended Open in England. It looks as if conditions will remain the same all day, with roughly a 10mph wind and the absence of rain. Nobody has ever shot lower than 65 at a major here.

07:38 AM BST

Matthew Jordan's birdie on the 2nd

Matthew Jordan makes the first birdie of The Open! 👏 pic.twitter.com/1mB6RAQ5iF — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 20, 2023

07:36 AM BST

Patrick Reed is off – Lee Westwood has him down as an outside bet

Westwood, who misses his first championship in 28 years, wrote yesterday:

If you are having a bet you might look at Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion. I played with him the other week and I was impressed with how he is hitting it. His short game is made for The Open and I wouldn’t be surprised to see my LIV colleague right up there. That might put a few noses out of joint, but Patrick wouldn’t care. Actually, he’d love it.

Patrick Reed

07:32 AM BST

New Zealand's Ryan Fox goes to one-under

Ryan Fox has sunk a 10-yarder on the second, using the breadth of the green, to go one-under.

A super start for New Zealander @ryanfoxgolfer.



Track every shot from Ryan and other early starters with ShotView, powered by @NTT_DATA_UK — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

07:28 AM BST

Club member Matthew Jordan got play underway an hour ago

Matthew Jordan said it was an “amazing honour” to hit the opening tee shot of the 151st Open at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, where he has been a member since the age of seven.

In overcast conditions, with his parents and fans watching on, Jordan’s drive veered away from the fairway and landed in the rough but he still managed to make par after sinking a 14-foot putt.

While Jordan, who failed to make the cut last year, is not among the favourites to win the Claret Jug he will dream of taking home the winner’s cheque of $3 million – a record purse for the world’s oldest major.

He’s currently one-under through three after a birdie on the 2nd hole.

Matthew Jordan

07:17 AM BST

Selected tee-off times (BST)

9:03am: Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth.

9:36am: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama.

9:47am: Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott.

9:58am: Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark.

10:09am: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre.

10:20am: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau.

2:48pm: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas.

2:59pm: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose.

3:10pm: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton.

3:21pm: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk.

07:02 AM BST

Can McIlroy end major drought?

The last time Royal Liverpool Golf Club hosted the Open was the last time Rory McIlroy won, back in 2014.

The Northern-Irishman has endured a major drought since then, winning the PGA Championship the following month, but missing out since then.

He’s come close in the last couple of years, with runners-up finishes in last year’s Masters and the US Open in Los Angeles just last month. And he now comes into the fourth and final major of the year off the back of winning last weekend’s Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

“It feels like such a long time ago,” McIlroy said. “You’re trying to rekindle the memories as I was driving from the airport last night and getting onto the Wirral.

“I haven’t been here since 2014, so trying to get those memories back again and trying to refamiliarise myself with the range and the club, the first tee and everything. It’s nice to come back anywhere you’ve had success, it’s always a nice feeling.”

“My game feels like it’s in good shape, but I think seeing the way I played last week and being able to control my ball in pretty difficult conditions, and I feel good about that coming into this week.”

Cameron Smith is the defending champion after holding off McIlroy and Viktor Hovland last year at St Andrews.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion Rahm and 2021 Open champion Collin Morikawa are among the other elite players vying for glory, along with LIV stars like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

“Links golf, a lot of it is going to be dictated by the weather, right, on what you can or cannot do on the golf course, especially on a golf course like this,” Rahm said. “It’s just being able to pick your spots and play your best golf.”

And if Rahm can’t win it this week, he may be pulling for his fellow European to win his fifth major.

“He (McIlroy) still has a lot of years to play ahead of him, so I know he wants to keep adding to that tally,” Rahm said. “I’m hoping he does it. I’m pretty sure he will get that No 5 at some point.”

Rory McIlroy is off in a group with Jon Rahm and Justin Rose at 2:59pm.

