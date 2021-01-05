Tommy Docherty: The managerial maverick who won far more fans than trophies

Ivan Ponting
·11 min read
&lt;p&gt;Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died aged 92&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died aged 92

(Getty Images)

Tommy Docherty was a volatile maverick, a colourful, Cagneyesque Glaswegian invariably employed as a managerial trouble-shooter by football clubs in the mire. “The Doc” could be guaranteed to blow away the cobwebs, as well as anything else that stood in his way, but happy endings were rare.

Sackings, relegations and all manner of controversy became common currency as he plied his turbulent trade for more than a quarter of a century, taking in more than a dozen clubs ranging from mighty Manchester United to humble non-League Altrincham, and finding time along the way to guide the fortunes of his national side.

Arrogant and unpredictable, ruthless and frequently rash, nevertheless Docherty was, indubitably, a man of the people. The fans relished his trenchant, quickfire wit and warmed to his infectious, transparently genuine love of the game; most were willing to forgive him his trespasses – provided they did not affect their own club – in the light of his sheer entertainment value. Whatever else could be said about a typical Docherty reign, it was never boring.

He lifted only one truly top-rank trophy as a boss – the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1977, a triumph soured by his sacking several months later for having a love affair with the club physiotherapist’s wife – yet he attained greater personal celebrity than countless men who achieved infinitely more.

However, it would be wrong for the almost incessant brouhaha of his managerial years to obscure a marvellous playing career. In fact, Tommy Docherty was one of the leading British wing-halves of his day, a dynamic performer who earned 25 international caps and was unlucky to miss out on the top club honours.

His infatuation with football had begun on the streets of Glasgow’s infamous Gorbals area, where he was born and grew up. When Tommy was nine, his father, an ironworker, died. Life was hard and his childhood games were played in other boys’ cast-off boots.

On leaving school he became a labourer, then found work in a bakery. National service as a physical training instructor with the Highland Light Infantry came as a welcome relief from everyday reality, and indirectly it offered an ultimate escape from his unsatisfying lifestyle. So well did he acquit himself on the football field during service in Palestine that clubs were queuing for his signature when he returned to Scotland and in 1948 a delighted Docherty joined the club he had idolised all his young life, Glasgow Celtic.

There was to be no fairytale future in the green-and-white hoops, though. At Parkhead, he was overshadowed by the majestic Bobby Evans and after only nine senior outings he crossed the border to join Preston North End in November 1949.

Soon it became clear that the Deepdale club, then languishing in the Second Division, had struck an enviable bargain in acquiring the about-to-be-married 21-year-old for a mere £4,000. Both powerful and perceptive in his play, the stocky “Doc” quickly became a fixture in a fine attacking side of which Tom Finney was both figurehead and star.

In 1951 Preston romped to promotion via the Second Division championship and two years later came agonisingly close to the league title, losing out to Arsenal by 0.09 of a goal. Further frustration followed in 1954 when North End were beaten by a late West Bromwich Albion goal in the FA Cup Final and, despite his consistent excellence, that was the closest Docherty the player was to come to a major prize.

&lt;p&gt;Docherty was a consistent force in his playing career&lt;/p&gt;Getty

Docherty was a consistent force in his playing career

Getty

Internationally, though, he prospered, winning his first full cap in 1951 and retaining his place throughout most of the 1950s, captaining his country eight times. Ironically, it was his commitment to Scotland that was to precipitate a split with Preston. In fact, there had been a history of disputes between North End’s martinet boss, Cliff Britton, and Docherty which climaxed in 1958 when the club refused to let him take part in a close-season tour of South Africa if he left it early for the World Cup in Sweden. This time the differences proved irreconcilable and that August he joined Arsenal for £28,000.

Docherty’s first home game for the Gunners summed up both his character and his value. Within minutes of the start his vociferous prompting of colleagues made him a target of the fans, who told him: “Shut yer gob and play.” But by the final whistle, beguiled by his lusty tackling and creative passing, they cheered the brush-topped extrovert from the pitch. He would continue to attract extremes of reaction all his life.

At Highbury he helped to transform a lacklustre side into title contenders in 1958/59, only for his impetus to be halted by a broken ankle. After that Arsenal struggled, he was never the same force again, and when the chance to become Chelsea’s player-coach arose in February 1961, he accepted it avidly. By September he was caretaker boss, then assumed full control in the following January to begin one of the most vividly colourful managerial careers in the game’s history.

He had inherited a team in transition, bolstered by a group of precociously talented young players – the likes of Terry Venables (with whom he was to fall out and then sell) – but they were not quite ready for the top flight and Chelsea were demoted at season’s end. Then, sustained by a close relationship with club chair Joe Mears, the fiery, enthusiastic Docherty set off on a stimulating, sometimes stormy path which did much to enrich the contemporary sporting scene.

Promotion was won at the first attempt, then Chelsea secured a place among the country’s leading clubs throughout the mid 1960s. They reached their zenith in 1964/65, when there were realistic hopes of an unprecedented domestic treble. They won the League Cup (admittedly not then a prestigious competition), finished third in the league and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, though there was trouble along the way. Docherty’s decision to send eight players home for breaking a curfew during a springtime break in Blackpool earned him his most sensational headlines to date. It was a taste of things to come.

Yet despite such hiccups, the Chelsea boss seemed to be sitting on a goldmine; the team, it was felt, could only get better. Sadly, it never happened. Though there was an Inter-Cities Fairs Cup semi-final in 1966 (lost to Barcelona) and an FA Cup Final the following year (lost to Spurs), performances were beginning to dip. Docherty bought and sold feverishly, and not always wisely, to arrest the trend but the club was troubled by a deeper malaise than merely poor form on the field.

The rock-like Mears had died in 1966 and morale plummeted as Docherty became embroiled in a series of disputes with new chair Charles Pratt. These culminated with the Scot’s resignation in October 1967, in the wake of an FA suspension over a spat with a referee on a summer tour. Now the Docherty managerial merry-go-round was to gather momentum.

The next stop was an unlikely one, Second Division Rotherham United. Adopting the method that had served him well at Stamford Bridge, Docherty scrapped most of the team, bought new players and blooded a posse of youngsters. The result was relegation, a setback mitigated somewhat by a run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The board remained loyal to their impulsive manager, but come November 1968 he was unable to resist the lure of the First Division, taking on the challenge of newly promoted Queen’s Park Rangers. Just 29 days later, after rowing over transfer policy with autocratic chair Jim Gregory, Docherty walked out.

His reputation was growing more lurid by the moment, but that did not stop Aston Villa employing him within a month. Stuck near the bottom of the Second Division, this famous club was in urgent need of a saviour and, initially, they found one in “The Doc”. Relegation was avoided, a spectacular spending spree followed and interest was at fever pitch. But by January of his first full term, 1969/70, Villa were propping up the table and he was dismissed. Not for the first time, he claimed he was the wronged party, blaming a faction of boozing players and boardroom wrangles for the predicament.

Purely on his record, it might have seemed that Docherty was becoming unemployable. Clearly, he needed a spell out of the British limelight, and that was provided by FC Porto, with whom he spent 15 months and guided to within two points of the Portuguese title. Next came two months as Terry Neill’s assistant at Hull City before he landed, to the astonishment of many observers, the job of Scotland’s caretaker boss.

Ecstatic to be back on the international scene, as headstrong and opinionated as ever, he began to look as if he’d found his niche. After a promising start, he took over on a “permanent” basis and can be credited with restoring his country’s pride, losing only three of his dozen matches at the helm.

But along came the one opportunity which could have tempted him from such a plum berth – the hot seat at Manchester United, arguably the biggest club in the land but struggling pitifully in the First Division, their “magic” dispersed by three years of strife and confusion.

“The Doc” offered an instant antidote, buying lavishly and saving the Red Devils from relegation, but it proved only a temporary reprieve. In 1974 the unthinkable occurred: United slipped out of the top flight. Docherty accepted responsibility and expected the sack; instead he received a crate of champagne from the board and got on with the job of reviving the ailing giant.

Tommy Docherty (right) with Bill Shankly and Bob PaisleyGetty Images
Tommy Docherty (right) with Bill Shankly and Bob PaisleyGetty Images

He did so to exhilarating effect, building a richly entertaining side featuring the likes of Lou Macari and Steve Coppell. They won the Second Division title at a canter in 1975, then played breathtakingly as they finished third among the elite a year later. United reached the 1976 FA Cup Final, too, their defeat by Southampton being one of the most dramatic of Wembley upsets, but made up for the disappointment by beating Liverpool to lift the trophy in 1977.

That should have been the springboard for a full-scale renaissance with the irrepressible Docherty in the van. Despite bitter rows with Denis Law, Pat Crerand and Willie Morgan, among others, he remained loved on the Old Trafford terraces, enjoying almost messiah status.

But then came the revelation of his liaison with Mary Brown, wife of club physio Laurie, and, despite initial assurances to the contrary, he was dismissed. Much moralising followed, a lot of it hypocritical, with Docherty maintaining that his private life had no bearing on his work.

United disagreed, but Derby County were happy to invest in the mercurial Scot, and he took over at the Baseball Ground in September 1977. Entirely in character, he didn’t like what he found and took the team apart, selling some outstanding players and replacing them inadequately. Eventually, upset by boardroom politics and distracted by court cases hung over from his United days -- he sued Morgan and Granada television unsuccessfully for libel, then was cleared of perjury himself -- he resigned in May 1979.

Incredibly, his appetite for the fray was undimmed and he returned to Loftus Road for a second stint with Queen’s Park Rangers. Nine days on he was sacked, then reinstated, finally being shown the door by Jim Gregory in October 1980.

Another interlude away from the British scene was needed and he spent eight breezy months with Sydney Olympic before returning to Preston, where he had enjoyed his playing prime. Poignantly, his dream homecoming ended in disillusionment; in December 1981 after only six months and 17 games of Third Division travail, “The Doc” was relieved of his duties.

Further jobs in Melbourne and Sydney proceeded what was to prove his last chance when he took over the reins of once great Wolverhampton Wanderers in June 1984. However, his one season at Molineux was a failure, ending with Wolves at the foot of the Second Division and Docherty unemployed once more. All that remained was a spell in charge of non-League Altrincham before the astringent old war-horse opted for a quieter life with his beloved Mary, by then his wife, and their daughter, Grace.

Docherty, who had two sons -- included professional footballer Michael -- and a daughter from his first marriage to Agnes, later did some talent scouting. Meanwhile, his dial-a-quote flair remained on tap to the tabloids and he took to the road with fellow stormy petrel Malcolm Allison, touring British theatres with a rather tacky chat show.

Tommy Docherty retained his passion for football to the last, ever ready to talk over his tempestuous past. He cut corners, as well as one or two metaphorical throats; but none could deny that he had brought a rich and distinctive flavour to the game -- even if it wasn’t to everybody’s taste.

Thomas Henderson Docherty, footballer and football manager

Read More

Former United and Scotland manager Docherty dies aged 92

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors must look in the mirror after brutal loss to Celtics

    The Raptors need to ask themselves some very sobering questions after suffering their most demoralizing defeat of the young NBA season.

  • Canada off to gold medal game after another flawless outing

    Forget about his stick, Yaroslav Askarov couldn’t hold a candle to goaltender Devon Levi as Canada crushed Russia in the semis at the world juniors.

  • Former NHL coach and Stanley Cup winner John Muckler dies at 86

    EDMONTON — Former NHL coach and Stanley Cup winner John Muckler has died. He was 86.The Edmonton Oilers confirmed Muckler's death Monday night. No cause of death was given.Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s, joining Edmonton in '82 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather before going on to win five Stanley Cups with the organization between '84 and 1990 — the last one as head coach.The Midland, Ont., native left Edmonton and served as director of operations and head coach with the Buffalo Sabres from '91 to '95, and as head coach of the New York Rangers from '97 to 2000.He became the Ottawa Senators general manager in 2001, and helped build a squad that reached the 2007 Stanley Cup final, where they fell to the Anaheim Mighty Ducks.Muckler's final NHL role was a senior advisor position with the Phoenix Coyotes in September 2008, working alongside then coach Wayne Gretzky, who grew a relationship with Muckler in Edmonton. "He was tough, strict, but most importantly fair, and he helped lay the groundwork to make our team more accountable to each other which propelled us to become champions," Gretzky said in a statement released by the Oilers. "A wonderful family man and great friend, he personally took my career to another level, and I will always cherish the hours we talked, from breaking down defences to raising a family." Muckler also coached the 1968-69 Minnesota North Stars and finished his coaching career with a 276–288–84 record.He served as a coach for three NHL All-Star Games as well as Canada's '84 and '87 Canada Cup winning teams. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021. \---The Canadian Press

  • Ranking the potential Super Bowl matchups

    From 1 to 49, ranking every potential matchup for Super Bowl LV.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Buccaneers-Washington preview, schedule, how to watch

    It's a classic tale of youth vs. experience, as Washington's Chase Young looks to shut down Tom Brady and the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Luka Doncic records first triple-double of season in win over Houston amid conditioning questions

    "His preparation schedule was thrown off, and he just got behind the curve."

  • Chargers request interview with Giants OC Jason Garrett to replace Anthony Lynn

    The former Cowboys coach, it seems, is already back in the mix for a head coaching job in the NFL.

  • Raptors Reaction: Soul-searching time for the freefalling Raptors

    Raptors reporter and ROE host William Lou begrudgingly breaks down Toronto's embarassing loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

  • Who should be the fantasy football No. 1 draft pick in 2021?

    The Yahoo Fantasy Football team give their takes on who should be the first pick in 2021 drafts.

  • Falcons accelerate coach search, interview Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy

    The Atlanta Falcons accelerated their search for a new coach on the first day of their off-season by interviewing Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Browns-Steelers preview, schedule, how to watch

    Pittsburgh and Cleveland are bitter divisional rivals, with everything to play for during wild-card weekend.

  • ESPN's Dan Le Batard signs off with emotional farewell, promise to fans

    Dan Le Batard looked back fondly on what he was able to do with his father at ESPN.

  • Kevin Durant sidelined due to NBA's COVID-19 protocol

    Durant will reportedly be in quarantine for seven days.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Yes, the red-hot Buffalo Bills can upset the Kansas City Chiefs

    The Bills' hot start to the season could put them on the Chiefs' level.

  • Man United gaining respect from rivals ahead of crucial week

    Over the next seven days, Manchester United can reach a cup final and climb to the top of the Premier League — all at the expense of its two biggest rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool.It makes for a potentially transformative week for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who just a month ago was under real pressure — not for the first time in his turbulent, two-year tenure — after a group-stage elimination in the Champions League.Now, Solskjaer is on the cusp of what would be seen as something of a breakthrough for United, English soccer’s grandest club which has not won a trophy since 2017 and was beaten in the semifinals of three competitions last season.First up is a meeting with Man City in the League Cup semifinals, a repeat of last season but this time being played over only one leg because of the condensed, coronavirus-impacted season.Twelve months ago, City won the first leg at Old Trafford 3-1 and ended up holding on for a 1-0 loss in the second leg at home to advance to a final Pep Guardiola’s team would win against Aston Villa.Then, next Tuesday, United will travel to Burnley needing only to avoid defeat to move above Liverpool and into first place in the league after 17 games. Quite the motivation, considering United’s next match is at Anfield on Jan. 17.United, it seems, is back in the conversation when it comes to winning silverware. And that has got its rivals on edge.Perhaps that was the reason Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, out of nowhere, referred to United’s penchant for winning penalties in his post-match news conference after a 1-0 loss at Southampton on Monday.“I hear now,” Klopp said, “that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years (at Liverpool).“I’ve no idea if that’s my fault, or how that can happen.”Whether or not it was a ploy to plant a seed in the mind of referees, Klopp clearly has United in his thoughts.Then there’s Guardiola, who has changed his approach to games this season by making his team more defensive-minded and less vulnerable to the counterattack. Nowhere has this vulnerability been more apparent than in matches against United, which has won three of the last five Manchester derbies — mostly through its ruthlessness on the counterattack.The last derby was on Dec. 12, a cagey league game that ended 0-0 with Guardiola again showing his caution.“That was a progression,” Solskjaer said Tuesday, “staying more in the game. You never know what kind of system he (Guardiola) is going to come up with, but you know you have to defend really well against Man City.“There have been some fascinating games. I feel we have got closer and closer to them.”Solskjaer has said since joining United in November 2018 that Liverpool and City are the yardsticks to which United needs to judge itself. It has been an arduous journey but his team is finally at the stage where it can challenge England’s top two teams.The Norwegian coach said there have been no lingering effects of the losses in the semifinals last season — in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.In fact, Solskjaer said, it has made United stronger.“When you get to a semi, you have done a lot of good work to get there,” he said. “Naturally you play against better and better opposition. We have improved immensely in a year … it’s easy to say have we learnt but it’s not about learning, it’s about fine margins.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • In benching Jalen Hurts, the Eagles risked planting seeds of a losing culture

    There's now a whole new layer of nonsense on top of the Eagles, one that could complicate Doug Pederson’s relationship with Hurts.

  • In the NBA this season, teams will see same refs more often

    There are nine people who have been on the court to start four different games at Staples Center so far this season.Only eight of them are players.The other is referee Scott Foster.There might be no better way to explain how and why the NBA has changed the travel rules for officials this year than Foster’s work schedule to this point. He was scheduled to work a game in Houston on Dec. 23, only to see the matchup called off when the Rockets didn’t have enough people available to play in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus.From there, Foster flew to Los Angeles. He worked four games in six days, and never left L.A. in that span.That simply would have never happened in past years, when the policy typically was that officials would go at least 13 days between working games in the same city and six days between seeing the same team after reffing one of its games. Those rules will almost certainly come back when the world returns to normal, but for now, in the interest of safety — and common sense — teams are seeing referees more often than usual.“It changes things a little bit,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But obviously, for safety and our health and the health of the officials, it makes all the sense in the world.”Referees are tested for COVID-19 daily, just like players and coaches, and have to comply with new league rules about avoiding bars, lounges, clubs, public gyms and many other indoor gathering spots. Reducing their air travel is another part of the league's plan to exist outside a bubble in a coronavirus-dominated world. The thinking is simple; less time in the air, less time around other people, less risk.The Bucks saw David Guthrie and Marat Kogut on the crew that officiated their game at Miami on Dec. 29 and when Milwaukee returned to Miami a night later for the second half of the two-game set, Guthrie and Kogut were back as well. It’s not an aberration this season; Ben Taylor was crew chief in Milwaukee on Friday and had the same role when the Bucks played their next game there Monday.There are plenty of other examples.Zach Zarba lives in New York and didn’t have to get on a plane until his fourth game of the season, after opening in Brooklyn and then being crew chief for Knicks’ home games on consecutive nights last week with Scott Wall working alongside him in both of those games.Marc Davis, Derrick Collins and Nate Green were the crew for the Dallas-Los Angeles Clippers game on Dec. 27, then stayed in L.A. to work Portland’s game there against the Lakers the next night. Foster had the Lakers on Dec. 25 and Dec. 27, then the Clippers on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.“We are working to keep our officials safe and reduce the amount of travel and potential exposure,” said Monty McCutchen, the NBA senior vice-president who oversees referee development and training.It can lead to some awkward moments.Consider the case of Utah’s Jordan Clarkson. He gave referee Karl Lane a bit of a shove — it didn’t appear to be premediated or violent — in a game against the Clippers on Thursday, earning a technical foul. The next night, the Jazz were back on their home floor, with Lane part of the officiating crew again and after Clarkson got fined $25,000 for the shove.If there were any hard feelings from the night before, none showed.Clarkson got called for only one foul in the Friday game, a charge. Lane was the official who made that call, which in fairness was a pretty easy one. Nobody complained.“Great way to start to 2021 ! a team win and $25k lighter!” Clarkson wrote on Instagram.The NBA doesn’t announce which referees are doing which games until 9 a.m. Eastern on game day, which means not many know beforehand which officials are coming to town. But now that it’s clear that some refs are going to have extended stays in cities, at least for this season, Budenholzer says it could be time for coaches to perhaps be a bit nicer to those with the whistles.Just in case.“Maybe as coaches, we can be more humane,” Budenholzer said. “If you know you’re going to see that guy the next night, I don’t know, you better be careful and know that he’s probably sleeping on whatever it is you’ve said. So maybe some self-restraint, which is probably never a bad thing for coaches, is more in order considering we’ll see these guys on multiple nights and more often.”___Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Tatum helps Boston overcome slow start, beat Raptors 126-114

    TAMPA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 126-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.Playing without three of their top guards, the Celtics shook off a slow start to lead by as many as 26 points in the second half. They shot 48.8% overall.Tatum turned the game around with 21 points in the second quarter. He hit five 3-pointers and converted all 13 free throws, finishing one point short of his career high set against New Orleans last January.Rookie guard Payton Pritchard had 23 points and eight assists for the Celtics (5-3), and Jaylen Brown scored 19. Robert Williams III came off the bench to contribute 11 points and 15 rebounds.Fred VanVleet led the Raptors (1-5) with 35 points and eight rebounds.MAVERICKS 113, ROCKETS 100HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 30 off the bench as Dallas used a big fourth quarter run to beat Houston.Dallas was on top by 3 with about seven minutes remaining before using a 14-3 spurt, with seven points from Hardaway, to extend the lead to 106-92 with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining. Houston couldn’t get anything going as the Mavericks took over. The Rockets missed five shots and had two turnovers in that span.Christian Wood had 23 points to lead the Rockets and James Harden added 21.BUCKS 125, PISTONS 115MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and Milwaukee defeated Detroit and moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season.The reigning two-time MVP scored 30 points by halftime, shot 17 of 24 from the floor overall and finished with nine rebounds.The Bucks (4-3) have won their last eight regular-season meetings with the Pistons, which represents the longest streak for either team in the history of the series.Detroit (1-6) played without two of its top three scorers in Blake Griffin and Josh Jackson.Jerami Grant and Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 24 points each. Sekou Doumbouya, Wayne Ellington and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 apiece.KNICKS 113, HAWKS 108ATLANTA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Austin Rivers hit a huge 3-pointer and New York rallied to beat Atlanta.Taking their second straight home loss after a 4-1 start to the season, the Hawks squandered a 13-point lead early in the second half and faded in the the closing minutes.RJ Barrett had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley scored 16 for the Knicks.Trae Young had 31 points and 14 assists for the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 23 points.HEAT 118, THUNDER 90MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk made five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points, Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 20 on 9-for-10 shooting and Miami beat Oklahoma City.Miami has played six games, alternating losses then wins in all six, and has used a different starting five every time.Jimmy Butler scored 18 points for Miami, which used a 20-0 third quarter run to turn what was a four-point game into a runaway. Olynyk had 11 points in that spurt, including three 3-pointers, and the Heat stretched the lead to 35 — their biggest such cushion of the young season.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points for the Thunder, who sat their starters in the fourth quarter. Darius Bazley scored 16 and Luguentz Dort scored 12 for Oklahoma City.76ERS 118, HORNETS 101PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points and Philadelphia beat Charlotte for its fourth straight win.The Sixers swept the two-game set necessitated on the schedule this season because of the pandemic and beat the Hornets for the 13th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016.Ben Simmons was steady with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Danny Green hit three 3s for 13 points for Philadelphia.Gordon Hayward had 18 points and struggling Devonte’ Graham added 15 for the Hornets, who also lost Saturday in Philly.MAGIC 103, CAVALIERS 83ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon broke out of a shooting slump with 6-of-9 sniping from 3-point range and scored a season-high 24 points, leading Orlando over Cleveland.Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak that had followed four straight victories to open the season. The Magic made a season-high 15 3-pointers, easily surpassing their previous season high of 11.Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Terrence Ross chipped in 15 points off the bench for the Magic.Guard Collin Sexton scored 24 points and tied LeBron James’ franchise record for consecutive games with at least 20 points to open a season as Cleveland lost its fifth straight to Orlando.PACERS 118, PELICANS 116, OTNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and indiana beat New Orleans.Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting a 29-foot 3-pointer and following that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 24 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans. Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.WARRIORS 137, KINGS 106SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry followed up his career-high 62 points a night earlier with another 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead suddenly clicking Golden State past Sacramento.At 92 points over the past two nights, Curry posted his third-highest point total over a two-game span, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He scored 97 combined on Feb. 25 and 27, 2016, and 93 on Feb. 24-25, ’16.Kelly Oubre Jr. took some pressure off Curry on the perimeter by knocking down four 3-pointers on the way to 18 points.Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes had 18 points and nine rebounds against his former team, and De’Aaron Fox added 18 points and seven assists.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • John Muckler, former Oilers coach and Stanley Cup champion, dies at 86

    John Muckler, a former NHL coach and executive who was a part of five Stanley Cup winning teams with the Edmonton Oilers, has died at age 86. The Oilers announced Muckler's passing in a news release Monday night. Throughout his career, Muckler worked with several NHL organizations including the Oilers, Minnesota North Stars, Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators and Phoenix Coyotes. No cause of death was given. Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s, joining Edmonton in 1981 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather before going on to win five Stanley Cups with the organization between '84 and 1990 — the last one as head coach. "He was tough, strict, but most importantly fair, and he helped lay the groundwork to make our team more accountable to each other which propelled us to become champions," said Wayne Gretzky in a news release. "A wonderful family man and great friend, he personally took my career to another level, and I will always cherish the hours we talked, from breaking down defences to raising a family. Rest in peace, John, you will be missed." The Midland, Ont., native went on to coach the Sabres — where he was also general manager — and the Rangers. He was also general manager of the Senators for five years. Muckler's last worked in the NHL as senior advisor with the Coyotes in 2008. Prior to coaching, Muckler played several seasons as a defenceman in the Eastern Hockey League.

  • Brogdon hits OT winner as Pacers top Pelicans 118-116

    NEW ORLEANS — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 on Monday night.“It was pretty simple,” Brogdon said of the winning basket. “Coach (Nate Bjorkgren) trusts me with the ball. He wanted me to get it, get to my spot and make the last shot. I got to my spot and it dropped."Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting a 29-foot 3-pointer and following that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.“We have a lot of guys who can step up and hit big shots and it’s huge for this team," Oladipo said. "Our team did a good job of weathering the storms tonight.”After Oladipo's steal, Brogdon got the ball to Myles Turner, who made an open, game-tying 3 from straight away with 8.2 seconds left in regulation.“I’m very confident in everything I do. Obviously it was a big shot," Turner said. "I’m always ready for moments like that and I let the game come to me. I say it all the time: ‘I work too hard on my shot not to trust it.’”Turner had 17 points and three blocks before he fouled out with a minute left in overtime. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with about four minutes left in regulation.“This team doesn’t quit,” Turner said. “It’s just a winner’s mentality, and that’ll carry you a long way.”Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 24 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which led 104-94 with 3:46 left in regulation after Ingram's three-point play on a short pull-up as he was fouled by Sabonis.Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.“I'm not discouraged,” Ingram said. “Anybody can win or lose on any given night. So, we believe in our guys. We're not discouraged. We're ready for the next test.”The Pelicans were still up by six with less than a half-minute to go when JJ Redick missed a 3-point attempt from the near the right sideline, setting up the dramatic sequence in which the Pacers tied it.“I screwed that up,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “All we had to do was get a timeout when we were struggling with the press and advance the ball up the floor and we probably end up winning the game. So that one's on me.”Ingram pulled up from 20 feet at the end of regulation, but was unable to connect, forcing overtime.Turner and Oladipo each scored five points in overtime before Brogdon's winner.TIP-INSPacers: Made 19 3s on 45 attempts (42.2%). ... Doug McDermott scored 11 points. ... Oladipo had his fourth 20-point outing in six games. ... Turner committed his fifth foul with 8:36 left in the third quarter. ... Brogdon and T.J. McConnell each had three steals.Pelicans: Ball finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points. ... New Orleans lost for the first time in three home games. ... Williamson now has four double-doubles in seven games this season after registering two in 24 games as a rookie. ... The Pelicans went 9 of 27 from 3-point range.TURNOVER TROUBLEThe Pelicans committed 18 turnovers, leading to 22 Pacers points.“We just got to get better with the ball. It's been a major problem,” said Van Gundy, who is in his first season as Pelicans coach but was also alluding to how the team played before he arrived. “We have some games where we take care of the ball and when we do we play well and we win and when we don't, we struggle. But a lot of that is just individual guys making better plays and being more solid with the ball. They were very physical tonight — a lot of grabbing and holding — an we've got to play a lot stronger.”UP NEXTPacers: Host Houston on Wednesday night in the first of two straight home games.Pelicans: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night in the third of a four-game homestand.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrett Martel, The Associated Press