Tommy DeVito to get another start for Giants on 'Monday Night Football' vs. Packers

Tommy DeVito will remain as starting quarterback for the New York Giants when they meet the Green Bay Packers on Monday night in Week 14, head coach Brian Daboll announced on Tuesday.

It will be DeVito's fourth consecutive start and the 25-year-old rookie will be looking to help the Giants to their third straight victory.

There was some thought that DeVito may return to the bench in Week 14 with Tyrod Taylor off injured reserve aftet missing four games due to a rib injury. But with how DeVito has performed in their last two games — 35-for-51, 437 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions — he's earned the start against the Packers.

During this run, DeVito, the NFL's Week 11 Rookie of the Week, became the fifth undrafted rookie in the common era to win two of his first three starts and the fifth undrafted rookie with a passer rating of 100 or more in consecutive starts. He's become a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season for the 4-8 Giants.

It won't be an easy matchup for DeVito and the Giants. The Packers have won three straight, including Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. At 6-6, their playoff hopes remain alive as they currently hold the seventh spot in the NFC.

The Giants last won three games in a row during a four-game winning streak last season between Weeks 4 and 7, which included a 27-22 win over the Packers.