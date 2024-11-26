Tommy DeVito injury update: Will the Giants' QB play on Thanksgiving?

Daniel Jones out, Tommy DeVito in. Tommy DeVito out, Drew Lock in?

The quarterback carousel continues to turn for the Giants in 2024, a common trend for a franchise that's lacked a permanent quarterback solution for as Eli Manning's career approached an end. After bidding farewell to Jones last week, DeVito stepped in to recapture his 2023 magic, but there were no tricks up his sleeve against the Buccaneers.

DeVito was hammered all day by the Tampa defense and now his participation in the Giants' Thanksgiving game in Dallas is now in question. After being added to the injury report, "Big Blue" might be seeking another alternative.

Here's the latest on DeVito.

Tommy DeVito injury update

DeVito was a surprise add to the Giants' injury report on Tuesday, turning in a limited session. The quarterback is dealing with a forearm injury to his throwing arm, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

The coach is "hopeful" that DeVito will be able to play, but said it's not 100% right now. With just one more practice to go before the Giants take on the Cowboys, time is running out for his ability to suit up on Thanksgiving.

If DeVito can't play on Thursday, it would likely be Lock that gets the next crack at starting for New York.

The team did sign Tim Boyle after cutting Jones, but Lock makes the most sense and will receive the first-team practice reps vacated by DeVito.

When was Tommy DeVito's injury?

The Giants haven't said exactly where the injury occurred, but it likely stems from a string of huge hits that DeVito took on Sunday against the Buccaneers. He was knocked out of the game for a moment in the fourth quarter after taking a big shot in the end zone.

Lock came in to throw one pass, completing it for three yards, before DeVito came back in.

Regardless, the quarterback was crushed all afternoon and is the likely reason why he's on the injury report now.

Tommy DeVito stats

DeVito completed 21-of-31 passes in his first start of the season, throwing for 189 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked four times and the Giants only scored seven points, rounding out what was another bad day at the office.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tommy DeVito injury update: Giants QB dealing with forearm issue