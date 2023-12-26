Tommy DeVito benched at halftime of Giants loss to the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tommy DeVito whose rise from undrafted rookie to starting quarterback for the New York Giants charmed the NFL on his rise to instant celebrity — aided by his love of his mother’s chicken cutlets — was benched in the second half of another loss in a dismal season.

He was replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor connected with Darius Slayton for a 69-yard score late in the fourth that made it 30-25. DeVito could only watch from the sideline, before the long ride home — back to his parents’ house, where the 25-year-old QB still lives.

It was the kind of local boy-makes-good story that made DeVito a fan favorite.

DeVito, a New Jersey native, was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. He was just supposed to be another arm behind No. 1 QB Daniel Jones and his backup, Taylor. But when Jones and Taylor each went down with injuries, DeVito was the unexpected starter.

He felt right at home. DeVito had played at MetLife Stadium in high school, leading nearby Don Bosco Prep to a state title.

DeVito’s Cedar Grove, New Jersey, roots, his Italian heritage and an endorsement deal with a tomato sauce company that he said paired perfectly with his favorite dish, his mom’s chicken cutlets.

Local delis sent DeVito chicken parm sandwiches — sliced thin and fried crispy, of course — and even New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge picked up the tab when the two happened to dine at the same restaurant earlier this month.

DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato, even had a viral moment when he was caught on the phone on the sideline dressed in a black and silver pinstripe suit and black fedora.

DeVito’s play sure helped his fame, too. DeVito threw for two touchdowns in a blowout loss against Dallas and followed the next game with 246 yards passing and three TDs in a win against Washington. He hadn’t thrown an interception in four straight games — but was sacked seven times in a loss to New Orleans last week.

Against the Eagles, DeVito was 9 of 16 for 55 yards in the first half and the Giants trailed 20-3.

That was enough for coach Brian Daboll to make the switch. Daboll needed a spark to try and get the Giants offense moving. Taylor turned a halftime blowout into a one-score game against one of the top teams in the NFL.

Taylor was 7 for 16 for 133 yards and threw an interception to Kelee Ringo in the end zone on the final play with the Giants trying to tie the game.

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press