Tommy Cannon ‘devastated’ after death of comedy partner Bobby Ball

Tommy Cannon has said he is “devastated” following the death of his comedy partner Bobby Ball at the age of 76.

The comedian, actor and author had been in hospital with breathing problems and tested positive for Covid-19.

He died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on October 28 at around 9.30pm.

A statement from his manager Phil Dale said: “Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems.

“At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19.

“His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

“She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby and they know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel.

“Yvonne added that their need for privacy at this time has to be a priority. No further announcements or statements will be made.”

Dale added: “Bobby was a true comedy star who loved entertaining people and he loved life itself. I spoke to him every day and it would always end in laughter!”

Cannon, with whom Ball found fame on the smash hit The Cannon And Ball Show, which ran from 1979 to 1988, said: “Rock on, my good friend, I can’t believe this, I’m devastated.”

He later wrote on Twitter: “I’m absolutely devastated, I’ve lost my partner, my best friend and the funniest man I know. Thank you for your messages, prayers and love.”

The duo also starred in the films The Boys in Blue 1982 and Mr H Is Late in 1988, and appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2005.

Yvonne added: “I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous.”

Ball was born Robert Harper on January 28 1944 in Oldham, Lancashire and met Cannon, real name Thomas Derbyshire, while he was working in a factory as a welder.

After the success of The Cannon And Ball Show he appeared in a string of TV series including as Lenny in Last Of The Summer Wine from 2005 to 2008.

He also played Topsy Turner in Heartbeat and appeared in Mount Pleasant, Benidorm and The Cockfields.

