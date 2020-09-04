Jay Cutler shares photo of the 'only lady in my life' amid Tomi Lahren dating rumors

Jay Cutler does not yet have a new women in his life after splitting from wife Kristin Cavallari.

Social media was on fire Thursday amid rumors the former NFL player was dating controversial Fox personality Tomi Lahren. However, Lahren was quick to dismiss the gossip — and now Cutler has as well.

On Friday afternoon, Cutler shared a video of himself brushing one of the mini cows on his Nashville property, and it leaned in to give him a kiss during the grooming session. He wrote in the caption that the animal is the “only lady in my life,” adding, “Be better internet.”

The night before, Lahren refuted the gossip, tweeting, “I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one.”

I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 4, 2020

While it’s unclear where the rumors stemmed from, Twitter was abuzz over the potential pairing — and not all in the most positive way.

E! News quickly dug in and reported that Cutler and Lahren were out together in Nashville last Friday. A source told the outlet that the dad of three and the Fox Nation personality “were enjoying a nice night out together at Winners Bar in Nashville."

According to the eyewitness, "The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends," the source shares. "Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle." Later, "the two of them left together."

View photos Tomi Lahren shot down rumors that she is dating Jay Cutler, who is Kristen Cavallari's ex. (Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) More

However, a second source told E! News that it’s not romantic. "They are just friends,” said the insider of the pair, who are both newly single. (Cutler and Cavallari announced their divorce in April — the same month Lahren ended her engagement to Brandon Fricke.)

Similarly, Barstool Sports shot down the gossip, saying Cutler “is currently not dating anyone.”

Per my high level sources. Jay Cutler is currently not dating anyone. Carry on with your day #BackInTheCircleOfTrust — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2020

Not too long ago, Lahren was also dismissive of Very Cavallari, the reality show that centered around Cavallari’s business Uncommon James, but also highlighted the ups and downs of her marriage.

The Instagram account Comments by Celebs resurfaced a dig Lahren made on a post Cutler shared giving commentary on his chickens. “This is already more entertaining than the E! show...” wrote Lahren.

When Cutler and Cavallari split last spring, it was quite bitter at first, but they smoothed things over.

Very Cavallari was a casualty of the divorce. It was announced in May that the E! reality show would be ending after three seasons as Cavallari begins a new chapter in her personal life.

This story was originally published on Sept. 4 at 12:48 p.m. E.T.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: