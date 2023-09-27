‘Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft’: Netflix Drops First Trailer For New Anime Series

Netflix has dropped a first look at Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, its new anime series featuring voiceover work by Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter).

The project was first revealed by the streamer in early 2021, when the streaming giant announced it was teaming with Legendary to expand the Skull Island and Tomb Raider universes with two new anime series.

The Tomb Raider anime series will follow the popular Square Enix video game and pick up after the reboot trilogy, as it follows Lara Croft exploring new territory. Netflix announced the show’s 2024 premiere during its first ever DROP 01 event, a virtual showcase of its upcoming animated fare.

Tomb Raider has become a global franchise encompassing movies, merchandise and comic books. The new Netflix-Legendary project marks Lara Croft’s first appearance in an animated series.

In 2001, Angelina Jolie played the titular heroine in the feature Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and then reprised the role in the 2003 sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. In 2018, Alicia Vikander took over the role of Lara Croft in a new iteration of the film franchise and will step into the role once again in the sequel which will be written and directed by Lovecraft Country‘s Misha Green.

The anime series will be written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), who will executive produce with dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog) as well as Stephan Bugaj and Howard Bliss. Jacob Robinson will also serve as EP on this series under his company Tractor Pants.

