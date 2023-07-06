Tomb Raider games group Embracer raises $182 million in share issue

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Embattled gaming group Embracer has raised 2 billion crowns ($182 million) in a share issue directed to institutional investors, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Swedish group said in a statement it had issued 80,000 new shares at a subscription price of 25 crowns per share.

Embracer last month launched a programme to slash investments and costs, having been hit by development delays, weaker demand, bad reception for some new games and the fall-through of a planned strategic partnership.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"The proceeds from this share issue will further strengthen our financial position, improving both financing cost and our operational flexibility, and enabling us to focus on the key aspects of the program," it said on Thursday.

Embracer, which last year bought several development studios and the intellectual property rights to a number of games including a new Tomb Raider game, had announced the plans for the share issue late on Wednesday.

($1 = 10.9647 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen)